30 Unexpected Things Happening In The Streets, Captured By This Photographer

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We reached out to Sannipoli to learn more about his creative journey, his approach to street photography, and what inspires him to keep seeking interesting stories in everyday surroundings.
We first wanted to know how his interest in photography developed and what eventually drew him to street photography. Here's what he shared: “My passion for photography developed gradually, initially through an interest in visual arts, architectural drawing, sculpture, and painting. Photography eventually became the most natural way for me to express how I observe and interpret the world.
Street photography fascinates me because it comes from observing and being able to capture things that often go unnoticed by a distracted eye. I enjoy walking without necessarily looking for anything specific, allowing myself to be surprised by situations and by the combinations of light, shapes, and human presence that spontaneously emerge in urban spaces. It is precisely this unpredictability that makes every photographic walk different from the last.”
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A closer look at Giacomo's photographs reveals his particular interest in light, shadows, and reflections. We asked him what makes these elements so appealing to him and how he uses them in his compositions.
“These are elements that allow me to interpret reality and transform it visually. Light and shadow can completely change the perception of a space, create geometries, conceal certain elements, and bring others into focus.
I am particularly drawn to strong contrasts and situations in which reality seems to split into different layers through reflections, glass, and other surfaces. I enjoy playing with these elements to create images with their own visual dimension, sometimes quite different from what we normally see.”
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But what does it actually take to spot these moments? We also wanted to know what Giacomo looks for when walking through the streets with his camera and what makes him stop and take a picture. Here's what he told us:
“I’m not necessarily looking for anything specific. Often, it’s the light, an interesting composition, an urban geometry, or a small gesture that catches my attention.
I enjoy observing how people interact, sometimes unconsciously, with the spaces around them. Sometimes a human figure completes a composition; other times, architecture, shadows, or unexpected visual coincidences become the main subjects.
I try to remain receptive to everything happening around me, allowing the street itself to suggest the photographs.”
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Finally, we asked Giacomo what he hopes people take away from looking at his work and whether there's a particular feeling or message he'd like his photographs to convey. Here's what he told us: “I would like people to take a moment to observe the things that often go unnoticed in everyday life.
I’m not necessarily trying to tell a specific story or convey a single emotion. I prefer to leave room for the viewer’s personal interpretation.
If a photograph can make someone see a familiar place in a different light, or discover something unexpected in an ordinary scene, I think it has already achieved its purpose.”