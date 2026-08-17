Most of us know how germs spread — we basically took a global crash course on it a few years ago.

Yet, one in five US adults still forget, or choose not, to wash their hands when it matters most — after visiting grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, or a doctor’s office.

Some people claimed it was unnecessary, some said they lacked the time, and others were worried about drying out their skin.

This data comes from a 2025 report by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

The report noted that this is a risky gamble since simple handwashing can prevent up to 80% of infectious diseases.