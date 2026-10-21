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My favorite movie is Stranger Than Fiction, where a man suddenly hears a narrator describing his life. Sometimes, real life feels like that too, especially when unrelated events come together in ways no one could have predicted. Mathematician David J. Hand points out that rare coincidences are more likely than we think because life gives them so many chances to occur.
Take the Bulgarian lottery as an example. In September 2009, it drew the same six winning numbers twice, only four days apart. The chance of one specific six-number combination coming up in a single draw is about one in 13.98 million. But with thousands of draws, there are so many possible pairings that repeated results are not as surprising as they seem.
#3
I was born in NJ.
Sometimes, coincidences happen so perfectly that people start to wonder if someone planned them. The Truman Show pushes this idea further, showing a man whose whole life takes place on a TV set. Psychiatrists Joel Gold and Ian Gold studied patients who believed they were the stars of reality shows.
In 2002, Joel Gold met five patients who believed they were starring in reality TV shows. Three of them even compared their lives to The Truman Show. Later, the psychiatrists gathered reports from about 60 people with similar beliefs. Their research shows how surveillance technology and reality TV can influence how some people see everyday events.
This phenomenon is called the Truman Show delusion. Some people start to believe that strangers are actors, daily events are planned, and cameras are watching them all the time. This belief can make normal things seem suspicious or fake, as if the world is a show and everyone else knows something they do not.
#4
Someone finally said he was going to run and get a horse blanket. He came back, covered me up, and sat me up. I kept looking down and gagging, and people nearby were gagging too. The whole time, this guy and his buddies; absolute angels, even though they were gagging themselves, walked me over to a hose, stripped me down, and hosed me off. The water was cold as hell, and when they were done I looked like a Smurf. Funny enough, all I could think about was George Costanza and shrinkage.
My friends showed up and took over, including my girlfriend. Then the fire truck and ambulance arrived. I was put in the ambulance, taken to the hospital, professionally cleaned, and given a couple of shots.
Here’s the moment you’ll all gasp: I’ve been married to that girlfriend for 26 years. Still have the same friends, too. And every year around the anniversary of the incident, they get me a blue cocktail. I still have a special place in my heart for people of Wyoming. Nobody laughed which amazes me.
#5
I check into my hotel and passed out for the night. The next morning I walked into the boardroom and he was sitting at the table. He was the COO and he got the final say on my contract.
He was true to his word and immediately doubled the money the company offered me before I even opened my mouth. I didn't even have to give my presentation because he looked at the CEO and said "Bill, this guy knows his stuff. We need to double the offer immediately and you just need to sign the contract." Their legal representative pulled out a copy of the contract they'd earlier sent me and changed the amounts to be paid before they signed it. They sent a revised and notarized copy to my lawyer as well confirming my contract. It was the easiest money I ever made because they also doubled my incentive fee (basically they paid me just to show up to the meeting) which they cut a check for immediately. I think I said a total of five or six words aside from hello and thank you in that first meeting due to the shock.
Sometimes, real life can also create unbelievable moments, and without any script. On January 15, 1919, people in Boston’s North End heard a rumble and suddenly faced a 2.3-million-gallon wave of industrial molasses. A storage tank had burst, turning an ordinary afternoon into a disaster.
The molasses rushed through the neighborhood at about 35 miles per hour, knocking an elevated train off its tracks, crushing buildings, and pushing a firehouse off its foundations. The flood claimed the lives of 21 people and injured 150. Later, investigators found that the collapse was caused by structural weaknesses and negligence, not by some mysterious force.
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Then, there are coincidences that last a lifetime. Mark Twain was born in November 1835, just after Halley's Comet passed closest to the Sun. He often joked that he would leave when the comet returned. The comet’s next visit came in April 1910, making his prediction feel strangely timed.
Twain died on April 21, 1910, only a day after Halley's Comet reached its closest point to the Sun. The comet comes back every 74 to 79 years, so the timing was a remarkable coincidence. Details like this can make a biography seem almost planned.
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I have to tell you I spent the whole day with him and he was genuinely delightful. A little bit of aloof, but funny and generally enjoyable.
We spent the whole day talking about college football, and mostly Notre Dame football. He was a fanatical Notre Dame fan. Also, let me tell you, he knew his stuff. I know my stuff and I was impressed.
I am not a Notre Dame fan, but I am a college football amateur historian and we were just sharing old stories and he was loving every second of it.
We genuinely bonded that day.
The strangest part, and this is going to sound 100% made up, but I promise you it is completely true, was when he asked if I worked out and we worked out together. He just needed a spotter.
Afterwards, we took showers and chatted in the locker room, and it was very normal and relatively enjoyable. It sounds weird, but it was just two dudes lifting and doing some cardio, and it was really an old dude lifting and walking briskly and a young dude trying to figure out how to make sure the old dude doesn’t get hurt.
I don’t even tell people that story because it sounds so bonkers, but I 100% lived it.
Fourteen years before the Titanic disaster, Morgan Robertson wrote Futility, or The Wreck of the Titan. In his story, a large ocean liner hits an iceberg in the North Atlantic on a chilly April night. Like the real Titanic, the ship did not have enough lifeboats for everyone on board.
The similarities do not stop with the iceberg. Robertson’s Titan was 800 feet long, weighed 70,000 tons, and could travel at 25 knots. The Titanic was 882 feet long, weighed about 66,000 tons, and reached around 24 knots. These details are striking, but the novel does not mean Robertson predicted the tragedy.
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I was just a child when it happened, I remember my dad excitedly jumping around saying “this is amazing you need to remember this because it’ll never happen again”.
#15
In Detroit, street sweeper Joseph Figlock is said to have gone through an incredible accident not just once, but twice. A 1938 TIME report tells how a baby fell from a fourth-floor window and landed on him while he was working in an alley. Both the child and Figlock survived, making what should have been a normal workday into a story that would be hard to believe without witnesses.
About a year later, Figlock was sweeping a different alley when a two-year-old boy named David Thomas fell from a fourth-floor window and landed on him, just like before. The report at the time said both survived, repeating the strange events of the first accident. This story is still seen as an amazing coincidence, though the source does not confirm every detail on its own.
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I didn't know I was pregnant with my first born, had him at 39 weeks, labored for 12 minutes.
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People naturally look for connections between events, especially when two unusual things happen close together. Psychologists explain that coincidences involve noticing unexpected patterns and trying to understand why they happened. When two unrelated events line up perfectly, our minds instinctively search for a connection that might explain them.
Imagine running into an old friend in a foreign country just hours after talking about them. The encounter might feel almost impossible, but our brains tend to focus on the striking match rather than all the times we think about someone without meeting them. This selective attention can make coincidences feel much rarer and more meaningful than they actually are.
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Turns out she owned 2 of the 3 brothels in town. She was Mama Taegu. She kept her business downtown. At home, she was just my neighbor.