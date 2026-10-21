Absolute wildest happened on my first freelance contract. Basically a huge company flew me out to NYC based on my success with the company that actually employed me (it's a long story). I was stressing out about the meeting and my seatmate was an older guy who decided I was way too stressed out, which to be fair I was because I was memorizing the notes I had and rewording my presentation, and he took it upon himself to get my mind off the meeting. He gave me a pep talk and said something to the effect of "If you were a contractor for my company I'd immediately double what you're going to make from the contract because I wish everyone was this prepared".



I check into my hotel and passed out for the night. The next morning I walked into the boardroom and he was sitting at the table. He was the COO and he got the final say on my contract.



He was true to his word and immediately doubled the money the company offered me before I even opened my mouth. I didn't even have to give my presentation because he looked at the CEO and said "Bill, this guy knows his stuff. We need to double the offer immediately and you just need to sign the contract." Their legal representative pulled out a copy of the contract they'd earlier sent me and changed the amounts to be paid before they signed it. They sent a revised and notarized copy to my lawyer as well confirming my contract. It was the easiest money I ever made because they also doubled my incentive fee (basically they paid me just to show up to the meeting) which they cut a check for immediately. I think I said a total of five or six words aside from hello and thank you in that first meeting due to the shock.