Think you can recognize every country on the world map? 🌍

In this 18-question geography challenge, you'll have to identify countries using nothing but their map shapes. No flags, famous landmarks, or extra clues to help you out – just the outlines of countries from around the world. Some might look instantly familiar, while others could leave you scratching your head.

Put your geography knowledge to the test, see how many countries you can name correctly, and find out whether you're a true world map expert. Ready to take the challenge? ✈️