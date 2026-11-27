Image credits: Photobra Adam Bielawski Twista Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Net Worth $1 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Born November 27, 1973 Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, US Age 53 Years Old Horoscope Sagittarius Profiles

Who Is Twista?

Twista is an American rapper celebrated for his rapid-fire delivery and intricate lyrical speed. His pioneering chopper flow redefined Midwest hip-hop while earning him global acclaim among fans and peers.

He achieved his commercial breakthrough after delivering a memorable verse on the single “Po Pimp”. The hit track generated widespread radio rotation and propelled his solo career, while listeners revere his signature dark shades.

Full Name Carl Terrell Mitchell Gender Male Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Ethnicity African American Kids Rashida Mitchell

Early Life and Education

Carl Terrell Mitchell grew up on the West Side of Chicago. Working odd jobs at factories and barbershops, he spent late nights writing rhymes to sharpen his rapid verbal delivery.

High school halls provided his first arena for competitive rap battles against local peers. Those early lyrical contests sharpened his instincts and convinced him to pursue music full time over traditional employment.

Notable Relationships

A string of private personal relationships has marked Twista’s life outside the recording studio. He was previously married to Rashida Mitchell during the early nineties before the couple eventually divorced.

The rapper shares a daughter with his ex-wife, with whom he maintains a family connection. He keeps his present romantic life undisclosed to focus on his musical ventures.

Career Highlights

Twista dominated music charts with his multi-platinum fourth studio album Kamikaze. The project scored a Billboard Hot 100 number-one hit with “Slow Jamz” featuring Kanye West and Jamie Foxx, while also producing the top-ten single “Overnight Celebrity”.

Beyond solo releases, he established his own record label imprint, Get Money Gang Entertainment. He expanded his influence by collaborating with top-tier acts across hip-hop and R&B while offering specialized firearms safety training courses in Illinois.

To date, he has collected a Grammy nomination and held an official Guinness World Record as the fastest English-speaking rapper, cementing Twista as a legendary innovator in hip-hop history.

Signature Quote

“I feel like if you got a talent, you should use it to the best of your ability and keep pushing the boundaries.”