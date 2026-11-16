U.S. President Donald Trump shared an emotional account on Truth Social on Saturday, November 14, describing how he went out of his way to support a close ally’s family during a frightening ordeal .

The story centered on Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and his son, Jim , whose life took a devastating turn following a high school wrestling match six years ago.

Highlights Trump shared an emotional account of how he supported Markwayne Mullin’s family during his son Jim’s lengthy recovery from a serious wrestling injury.

Mullin’s testimony during his Senate confirmation hearing appeared to contradict the president’s claims.

Critics condemned Trump’s account and photographs, with some raising concerns about his mental and physical health.

As people examined the post closely, though, questions emerged about the accuracy of Trump’s claims, with some pointing to Mullin’s previously recounted version of events under oath.

“Truly deranged,” a detractor remarked in response to the discovered discrepancies.

Trump’s tribute to ally’s injured son faces scrutiny over conflicting testimony

Markwayne Mullin’s 15-year-old son, Jim, went from being an accomplished athlete to functioning at approximately a third-grade learning level after sustaining a head injury during a wrestling bout in 2020, according to News On 6.

He also lost most of his motor skills and experienced severe short-term memory loss.

The family had to take him to the Center for Neuro Skills in Bakersfield, California, where he underwent nine months of rehabilitation that helped him return to a normal life.

Mullin said that the frightening experience brought him closer to Trump during his Senate confirmation hearing in March 2026.

According to the Associated Press , Mullin recalled that Trump regularly called to ask about Jim’s progress, even while campaigning in what he described as “one of the toughest elections he had been in.”

The senator also said Trump “offered his personal plane” to help the family travel for their son’s medical treatment, but he declined and drove to California instead.

That detail directly conflicted with the version Trump shared on Truth Social over the weekend.

The president reposted a screenshot of an account a fan originally shared on X.

Introduced with the phrases “A MUST READ” and “BIG UPDATE,” the lengthy message claimed Mullin had become emotional that day because of Trump's kindness toward his family.

According to the account, Trump had sent his private aircraft to transport Jim to rehabilitation and personally visited the teenager during his recovery. It further alleged that the president refused to leave when staff members suggested he should move on.

The post described Trump taking Jim’s hand and telling him, “Do you know why I love your dad? Because he loves you. ”

Mullin’s account, however, placed that particular exchange at Mar-a-Lago, after Jim had completed his rehabilitation.

The accompanying photographs attracted additional scrutiny

One photograph showed Trump cradling what appeared to be a frail young boy’s hand in the Oval Office, while Mullin wiped away tears in the background.

Although the image appeared to depict Jim, the boy’s apparent age raised questions about the identification.

Jim is now in his 20s, whereas the child pictured appeared to be in his early teens.

Trump’s Truth Social post made no effort to clarify that his visit with Jim had taken place years earlier, rather than recently as the fan's account suggested.

The message also claimed that Trump had acted “without cameras, without headlines, without asking for credits,” despite the three photographs accompanying the story.

Critics slammed Trump over both his version of events and the photographs

One Threads user condemned the president, writing, “Trump is now posting made-up stories and AI slop images of himself.”

Democratic Representative Ted Lieu also weighed in, suggesting the latest post reinforced concerns he had previously raised about Trump.

“Trump is not well,” he wrote.

Ben Meiselas, co-founder of The MeidasTouch Network, added, “Imagine being Markwayne Mullin as Trump posts AI slop of himself cradling AI slop of our injured son and supposedly nursing him back to health while a fake version of you cries with gratitude in the background.”

“Totally normal. Nothing creepy here,” he quipped.

Journalist Aaron Rupar, for his part, summed up his reaction in one word: “Unreal.”

Meanwhile, activist Amy Siskind called for greater media attention to questions surrounding Trump's public appearances and his well-being.

“Still waiting for the media to cover his cognitive decline and health issues,” she wrote, adding, “Pretend he’s Biden.”

Mullin’s relationship with Trump has remained an important part of his political identity over the years



























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Um post compartilhado por Markwayne Mullin (@markwayne_mullin)





Mullin is one of Trump's most loyal allies, according to the Associated Press .

He has consistently defended the president in Congress and frequently echoed his administration's positions on various public matters.

Notably, Mullin also helped calm Trump's supporters when they stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to the outlet, he led a group of Republicans who assisted officers as rioters attempted to force their way through the building's entrance.

Mullin spoke to members of the crowd through broken glass, attempting to persuade them to retreat.

He later visited officers who had sustained injuries during the attack.

“They weren’t cowards. They stood the line and took a beating,” Mullin said during a 2021 C-SPAN interview.

Despite confronting the rioters, however, Mullin supported Trump's unsuccessful attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, casting his vote in Congress to challenge the outcome.

During a 2024 campaign rally, Mullin explained why he remained such a staunch supporter of the president.

“You know, someone loves your kids, you’re going to love that guy forever,” he said. “He’s a friend of yours.”

"He is not well." Netizens expressed their worry on social media