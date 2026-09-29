No Donald Trump outing is complete without a viral press moment , and his Sunday, September 27, appearance at Medinah Country Club in Chicago delivered another one.

The US President’s unfiltered commentary drew widespread attention after it was picked up by a microphone, exposing a side of him that contrasted sharply with his otherwise cheerful demeanor.

Highlights Donald Trump’s unfiltered reaction at the Presidents Cup drew sharp criticism.

Protesters gathered outside the golf event as security was heightened around the venue.

The moment came a day after Trump was booed by some fans during a college football game in Tennessee.

Criticism was swift, with one social media user branding the 80-year-old “ whiny ,” while another called him “ just disgusting .”

The incident comes amid renewed criticism of Trump’s handling of the media, including his administration’s restrictions on access for outlets critical of him.

Donald Trump’s hot mic moment at a golf event has sparked sharp criticism

Trump attended the Presidents Cup as the honorary chair, where 12 US players competed against 12 international players.

He posed happily with the trophy after the home team’s victory and interacted with the participants, although the crowd noise often made him difficult to decipher.

After shaking hands with captain Brandt Snedeker, Trump seemed to say, “You’re going to go down in history. ”

As soon as he turned away, though, he complained, “I’d like to go home.”

“He needs a diaper change,” an X user quipped about the overheard comment.

“Sleepy Donny spends 60 percent of his time sleeping. It must be his nap time ,” added another.

“He was just upset he was not the center of attention,” accused a third, while a fourth noted, “He must be missing Natalie,” referencing rumors of the commander in chief’s affair with the White House’s appointments secretary.

A separate user highlighted how the clip would have been playing on Fox News “on loop” if it had involved Joe Biden.

Trump’s arrival at the country club saw protesters lining the streets and heightened security

People stood with anti-Trump signs near the Presidents Cup venue to show their disapproval of his presence.

“In America we should not have to protect the democracy from the president,” one sign read, while another demanded, “Reveal all the Epstein files now.”

SWAT officers were seen with trucks on the fairways around the course and near the first tee box grandstand.

That was also where fans had to go through TSA-style screening to get inside.

Trump’s hot mic moment was followed by boos at a college football game in Tennessee

The president made an appearance in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 26, when the Tennessee Volunteers hosted the Texas Longhorns in a much-anticipated clash.

Some fans loudly booed him when he appeared on the jumbotron at Neyland Stadium, seated next to the state’s senator, Marsha Blackburn.

Trump remained unfazed by the poor reception, though, and gestured fist bumps toward the camera.

Tennessee has historically been a Republican stronghold , and Trump’s record in the state has been strong.

In 2024, he took 64 percent of the vote during his reelection bid. In Knoxville specifically, 59 percent of voters ticked the box next to his name.

However, an August poll from the Beacon Center of Tennessee, a nonprofit think tank, showed Trump’s approval rating in Tennessee had dropped below 50 percent, which could help explain the booing.

The coverage of Trump’s public appearances came as five media outlets ended their boycott of his events

Donald Trump revoked the White House press access of three major news organizations, CNN, Politico, and MS NOW , on September 18, accusing them of reporting “fiction and lies.”

In response, CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, and FOX staged a unified boycott of the president’s events.

To bypass the mainstream media boycott, the White House officially launched its own 24/7 streaming network, dubbed Trump TV.

Press freedom advocates and Democratic lawmakers heavily criticized the network, labeling it “state-run media” and comparing it to authoritarian propaganda channels.

The three banned news organizations, meanwhile, filed lawsuits against the administration, claiming the ban violated their First and Fifth Amendment rights.

A federal judge later ruled that the administration’s sweeping ban was unconstitutional and ordered the White House to restore the press passes immediately.

Following the ruling, regular independent television and pool coverage resumed, though tensions remained high, as CNN was recently barred from traveling with Trump on Air Force One.

“Does he ever work?” a netizen asked after Trump attended back-to-back sporting events