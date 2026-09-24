Taylor Swift’s excited reaction to Travis Kelce’s touchdown quickly went viral after she pointed to her wedding ring and appeared to shout, “That’s my husband!”

The affectionate celebration soon turned into meme material, with Travis and his brother Jason Kelce even discussing some of the jokes on their podcast.

While some fans found the moment sweet, others reacted very differently to the couple’s increasingly public display of affection.

Highlights Taylor Swift’s animated celebration after Travis Kelce’s touchdown went viral after she appeared to point to her ring and shout, “That’s my husband.”

Travis Kelce addressed the memes, joking about doing his “deed as a husband”.

While some fans found Swift’s reaction sweet, others criticized the couple’s increasingly public displays of affection.

This s*it is nauseating ,” one critic wrote.

Travis Kelce responded to Taylor Swift’s viral moment celebrating Chiefs win

The moment happened during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-30 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on September 20.

Kelce caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter, giving Kansas City an early lead. NBC cameras then cut to Swift in the suite, where she was celebrating enthusiastically.

She appeared to shout, “That’s my husband,” while pointing directly at her wedding ring.

NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico also noticed the gesture and joked, “That’s your guy!”

The clip quickly spread across social media, but Kelce did not ignore the reaction.

During the September 23 episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, the siblings went through some of the memes inspired by Swift’s celebration.

Travis appeared to take the jokes in stride.

“Just doing my deed as a husband,” he said.

He also admitted, “The internet is having a good ole time with this s—t.”

And when talking about Swift’s reaction, he added, “Proud wife, gotta make my girl proud.”

Travis and Jason also discussed some of the funniest memes following Swift’s celebratory moment

The brothers also went through some of the memes circulating online.

One joked about Swift’s reaction to her husband finding everything on a grocery trip.

“Me when my husband actually finds all the right stuff at the grocery store.”

Another compared the touchdown celebration to a wife reacting after her husband fixes the WiFi.

“How I want my wife to react when I fix the WiFi by plugging it out and back in.”



























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The memes kept turning Swift’s intense celebration into everyday married-life jokes.

Swift had plenty of reason to celebrate. Kelce finished the game with nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, helping the Chiefs move to 2-0 at the start of the season.

The touchdown also marked his first regular-season game with at least 100 receiving yards since Week 9 of the 2024 season.

The touchdown celebration came during Swift’s second consecutive Chiefs game this season

The singer also attended the team’s September 14 season opener against the Denver Broncos.

During that game, Travis surpassed Jason Witten’s career receiving-yard total to become the NFL’s second all-time leader in receiving yards.

Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium for the Colts game and watched from Kelce’s suite alongside her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.

The couple married in July at Madison Square Garden in a private ceremony.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid also joked about Swift’s influence on Travis’ offseason.

“Everybody questioned with the wedding and all of that — ‘would he be out of shape and honeymooning the whole time [in the offseason]?’ and all of that,” Reid said.

“But he really works his rear end off, and I think Taylor, you’re putting on four-hour shows, you’ve got to work hard too. So, I’m sure she kicks him in the b*tt a little there too.”

Travis has looked sharp during the Chiefs’ 2-0 start, recording 12 catches for 172 yards and one touchdown through the opening two games.

While plenty of fans enjoyed seeing Swift celebrate her husband, others were much less impressed

One asked, “Does anyone really care or want to read about them? It's like celebrating cancer for football.”

Someone else joked about the shift in attention between the couple, writing, “He spent years being the headline. Now he’s the jewelry. That’s a promotion.”

But some people defended Swift and saw nothing unusual about her reaction.

“She loves her husband and y’all acting like that’s a crime. What a F’ed up world we live in,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Gee, a woman celebrating and proud of her husband. Nothing wrong with that. It’s what good marriages are made of.”

One commenter also joked, “Awww, did Travis Kelce-Swift make a good play? Good boy.”

And another sarcastically wrote, “Wow! I did not know they were married. Glad she reminded us.”

Others questioned the intensity of Swift’s reaction, pointing out that Kelce has played in five Super Bowls and numerous playoff games.

One critic wrote that Swift “goes crazy over a catch in the 2nd quarter of the 2nd game of the regular season,” while another simply predicted, “I give their marriage two years.”

The moment also comes as Swift is back in the spotlight with new music

On September 23, the singer announced The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, a deluxe edition of her 2025 album, with four additional songs on her Instagram, as reported by Bored Panda.

The expanded release includes Patient Zero, Pink Clouding, Babylon, and Cleveland.

The final title immediately caught attention because Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and the couple recently purchased a home nearby.

Swift said the new songs came from a songwriting trip to Sweden with collaborators Max Martin and Shellback.

“Really, we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there, and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs,” she explained.

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