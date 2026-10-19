Hunter Schafer’s latest public appearance has sent social media into a frenzy.

The Euphoria star’s stunning look at a star-studded Hollywood event has drawn millions of views, with fans struggling to contain their admiration. However, the online buzz has extended far beyond fashion, bringing renewed attention to a deeply personal aspect of Schafer’s life.

Highlights Hunter Schafer’s latest public appearance has taken social media by storm.

Fans are revisiting a personal chapter of the Euphoria star’s life.

The actress also shared an exciting update on an upcoming horror project.

While some fans are celebrating her confidence, others have reignited conversation around her transition.

Meanwhile, the trans actress has shared an exciting update about an upcoming project that could become one of the most memorable entries in her filmography.

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer’s Academy Museum Gala look goes viral

At the October 17 event in Los Angeles, several actresses, including Inde Navarrette, Rhea Seehorn, and Sophie Thatcher, faced social media criticism for their fashion choices .

In contrast, Schafer not only dazzled in a custom Prada black velvet column gown, but she also stole the spotlight. A video of Schafer at the event amassed more than 8 million views on X in under 24 hours.

Fans flooded social media with compliments, with some calling Schafer the “most beautiful woman alive.”

Schafer first gained widespread recognition for playing Jules Vaughn in HBO’s Euphoria , after working as a model and activist.

Schafer returned as Jules in the show’s third and final season earlier this year. Her outfit in the much-discussed wedding episode drew plenty of criticism online.

Despite the earlier backlash, many X users praised Schafer’s latest look, saying her fashion choices had evolved.

“Literally one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood,” one person said.

Another wrote, “Idk if god is real, but she is proof of divine creation.”

“She looks STUNNING,” a third added.

Hunter Schafer’s transition journey draws fresh attention after gala appearance

The online reaction also prompted users to revisit Schafer’s earlier comments about her transition.

Schafer, who was born in Trenton, New Jersey, has spoken about experiencing gender dysphoria in eighth grade and coming out as a transgender girl the following year.

She has also spoken publicly about undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Following the viral reaction to her gala look, some X users praised Schafer for speaking openly about her transition and experience with HRT. Others speculated about the role of hormone therapy in her appearance.

“One thing about Hunter Schafer, always been open and transparent about being trans from day one. Gotta respect that,” one user said.

A second commented, “This is what supporting giving HRT to trans children does. You get an angel.”

“HRT should be free,” a third added.

In 2022, Schafer faced criticism online after some users accused her of expressing views associated with transmedicalism and restrictions on HRT.

Transmedicalism generally links the validity of a transgender identity to gender dysphoria and/or medical transition. Schafer rejected this characterization of her views in an Instagram post, writing:

“I am not a trans medicalist, and my ideology around transness does not align with transmedicalism, nor a disdain towards nb identifying people.”

Hunter Schafer teases upcoming A24 project she is excited for

In 2024, Schafer said she wanted to talk less about her transgender identity publicly, explaining that she had moved beyond some of the most difficult parts of her transition.

She also expressed frustration that her transgender identity had become a major focus of discussions about her career .

“I’ve gotten offered tons of trans roles, and I just don’t want to do it. I don’t want to talk about it,” she told GQ .

During her appearance at the 6th Academy Museum Gala, Schafer talked about her upcoming projects, including a horror movie produced by A24.

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, the film was announced in November 2025. Schafer has since confirmed that filming has wrapped and described the project as a vampire movie .

“I’m so excited about it. It might be my favorite thing I’ve ever filmed,” she said.

Aside from Schafer, the film will also star Emma Corrin, Havana Rose Liu, and Sophie Wilde.

Schafer described the film’s performances as unusually uninhibited, saying, “Me and my fellow actresses also got to act in sort of this batsh*t crazy way.”

Schafer is also set to appear in the sci-fi Blade Runner 2099 , which premieres on November 25, 2026, on Prime Video.

"The aesthetic is already unmatched": Fans cannot contain their excitement for Hunter Schafer's vampire movie