Tracy Morgan: Bio And Career Highlights

Tracy Morgan

5 ft 10 in (178 cm)

$70 million, 2026 est.

American

November 10, 1968

New York City, New York, US

58 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Tracy Morgan?



Tracy Morgan is an American comedian and actor renowned for his unpredictable physical comedy. His loud stage presence and fearless comedic instincts established him as a major voice across American television, touring clubs and starring on network sitcoms.





He rose to national prominence after joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in the mid nineties. His eccentric characters earned immediate acclaim and cemented his lasting legacy in sketch comedy.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Morgan was raised alongside four siblings. His mother worked as a homemaker while his father was a musician who introduced him to classic comedy records at an early age.





He later attended DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx. Morgan honed his comedic instincts on neighborhood streets before leaving school early to support his family through stand-up performances.

Notable Relationships



Morgan married high school sweetheart Sabina Morgan before later marrying model Megan Wollover. His romance with Wollover attracted significant public attention following their nuptials, though the couple eventually finalized their divorce several years later.





The actor shares three sons with Sabina and one daughter with Wollover. He maintains active co-parenting relationships with both mothers while focusing on his ongoing comedy tours and television projects.

Career Highlights



Morgan gained widespread acclaim playing Tracy Jordan on the acclaimed sitcom 30 Rock. His performance earned him an Emmy nomination and established him as one of network comedy’s premier comedic talents alongside co-star Tina Fey.





He expanded his career by starring in the comedy series The Last O.G. Morgan also headlined major stand-up specials and voiced animated characters in blockbuster feature films including Rio and G-Force.





To date, Morgan has collected multiple award nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His resilient return to performing cemented Morgan as an enduring fixture in modern comedy culture.

Signature Quote



“Bad things happen, but you have to keep laughing. Laughter got me through the hardest times of my life.”