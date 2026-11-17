Going to the toilet used to be a relatively straightforward affair. Unless it was a tooth-and-nail battle with unfavorable bowel movements, every “session” took roughly five minutes, tops. It could all be over and done with even before the song in the background ended. But nowadays, those numbers are higher. A 2025 survey revealed that Americans spend 49 hours per year on the john. That’s at least eight minutes per day idly sitting on a commode, excrement floating just inches underneath. So, what could be keeping people glued to their toilet seats and seemingly forgetting about other obligations throughout the day? That shiny pocket gadget most people touch first thing in the morning is to blame. Many spend a chunk of that bathroom time on their phones, catching up on the latest celebrity gossip, bingeing through Instagram’s Explore page, answering work emails, or doomscrolling on mainstream news sites. Digital technology is a double-edged sword. While it makes life easier in many ways, it also fosters unhealthy habits that can pose hidden health risks. And yes, toilet scrolling is one of those potentially destructive routines that many are guilty of. To get to the bottom of this, Bored Panda reached out to a couple of experts to straighten things out and, perhaps, issue a desperately needed warning to all. Dragana Stock / Magnific (not the actual photo) Many of you are probably scratching your heads, wondering what could be so pernicious about being on your phones on the toilet. Some may even raise their eyebrows, particularly those who have made it a daily routine for a while now. The answer lies in one word that easily strikes fear in those who have gone through this type of hell: hemorrhoids. (The following section is about to get a bit graphic, so be forewarned). chormail / Magnific (not the actual photo) For the unfamiliar, these throne-wrecking usurpers are swollen, inflamed vascular cushions in the lower rectal area. These vascular cushions help control stool, but added pressure can make them stretch, swell, and bulge. Yes, they don’t sound fun at all. Most people who’ve had their fair share of hemorrhoid flare-ups would agree that one of the worst (if not the worst) experiences is the discomfort it brings. On top of the persistent itching and irritation, these episodes bring a kind of pain that makes even the toughest, hardened individual foolishly fidget constantly. A sneeze can lock a face in a wince of agony for a good minute or two. This is the part some of you may be wondering: how are toilet-scrolling and hemorrhoids connected? For this one, we’ll have emergency medicine attending physician Dr. Chris Ford explain. “A lot of this has to do with the mechanics of sitting on the toilet and gravity. A toilet seat has a cutout. When you sit on the toilet, your gluteal muscles spread, and your rectal tissue is pulled downward by gravity, unsupported,” said Dr. Ford, who also hosts the Pulse Check Wisconsin podcast. That’s not even the worst of it. Dr. Ford says that downward force leads to blood pooling and stagnation in the veins of the lower rectum. “These veins are especially fragile, and over time they lose elasticity with continued, prolonged toilet sitting, leading to bulging and hemorrhoids as we know them.” Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo) The prevalence of hemorrhoids among many smartphone users has apparently gotten to a concerning level, which has urged experts to do studies on it. A 2025 paper published in the National Library of Medicine featured a survey of 125 adults undergoing colonoscopies, who reported their phone use, toilet habits, diet, and physical activity. The findings were expected, revealing that 37.3 of people who brought their smartphones to the toilet spent more than five minutes per visit. The survey ultimately concluded that phone use on the toilet is linked to a 46% increased risk of hemorrhoids. Other factors may also contribute to hemorrhoid development. The most common ones include insufficient dietary fiber and fluid intake that lead to constipation, prolonged sitting at a desk, or a lack of physical activity. But with all of that aside, another important question remains: stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo) By now, it’s no longer a secret that smartphones were designed to keep people hooked. Forget the mindless entertainment of TikTok dance crazes and jump-cut cooking clips. Notifications have turned many into compulsive checkers, leading to mindless scrolling at random moments throughout the day. But one of the biggest findings in recent years is how our phones have essentially robbed us of the ability to be bored. Standing in line at the coffee shop? Whip out the phone and start scrolling through Reddit. Waiting at the DMV? Open the Facebook app like it was muscle memory. Driving five miles down the road? Mindlessly open Instagram and start liking photos (yikes). Many of us have found it uncomfortable, even painful, to sit with our thoughts for a few minutes. The same goes for our toilet time, which Dr. Ford says is a time to take care of business as much as it is a time to relax. “Using a smartphone prolongs the amount of time that you're on the toilet and distracts your brain from sending signals to your bowels to empty. This leads to incomplete bowel emptying, increased strain, and prolonged pelvic floor stress (leading to hemorrhoids and, in some cases, rectal prolapse),” he explained. So, if you’re the kind of person who needs their phone to make a bathroom visit less dull, Dr. Ford urges you to ask an important question: “You have to ask yourself if you are truly relaxing, and if scrolling is what your body really needs to fully relax. The side effects of scrolling while on the toilet suggest you aren't.” magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo) For many people, having a phone in hand while they relieve themselves is almost ritualistic. That means breaking the habit can feel like pulling teeth. Dr. Ford isn’t recommending going cold turkey here. Gradual changes always help, and he offered some practical tips. “I recommend leaving the phone outside of the bathroom (for sanitary/disease prevention reasons alone). If you aren't ready to take that step, set a timer for yourself (say 5-10minutes), after which you put the phone or reading material down and focus on the task at hand.” Board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Vikram Tarugu likewise suggests limiting toilet time to four to five minutes. Regarding bowel health, he also suggested eating enough fiber each day. “Have at least 20 to 25 g of fiber per day along with lots of water, and increase the fiber gradually if possible. Red flags to watch for: a lump or heavy bleeding combined with changing bowel habits. That's worth a doctor's visit.” pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo) It’s reasonable to assume that toilet scrolling is completely harmless. What many fail to realize is that it encourages people to sit much longer than they should. Let’s be clear: smartphones aren’t inherently dangerous to bowel health. However, they do encourage unhealthy habits that can be perilous (and literally painful) in the long run. If you’re still here, hopefully this piece convinces you to leave the phone outside the bathroom, handle your business, and get on with your day. Your backside will be forever grateful.