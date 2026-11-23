Helping someone is a choice, but sometimes people seem to forget that there’s a difference between accepting help and taking advantage of someone’s kindness. You know the type—the guests who ignore the rules of the house, assume they’re entitled to whatever they want, or somehow turn a simple favor into a full-blown headache.

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Today, we came across exactly that kind of story . A woman shared how she agreed to let a pregnant family acquaintance and her young son stay at her home overnight after their car broke down. What started as a simple gesture of kindness quickly turned into a nightmare when the bratty child threw a tantrum and ended up damaging something valuable. Keep reading to see what happened next—and how the woman handled the unexpected situation.

Some people take advantage of other's kindness

One woman ended up being pressured into babysitting a bratty child

When children grow up with few boundaries or consequences, they may struggle more with learning how to control their impulses

When it comes to raising kids, you’ll hardly find a parent who says they want their child to grow up entitled or bratty. Yet, most parents eventually have to deal with some version of that behavior. Of course, kids are kids, and tantrums, stubbornness, and testing boundaries are all part of growing up. But when that behavior becomes a pattern—especially when a child expects to get whatever they want and struggles to accept “no”—it can start becoming a real problem.

Interestingly, research shows that plenty of parents have dealt with behavior they would describe as spoiled. In a Parents poll, 42% of readers said they believed their child was spoiled, while 80% felt that spoiling children could affect them later in life. But what actually makes a child become “bratty” in the first place?

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children need consistent discipline and clear boundaries to learn how to manage their behavior. When parents are overly permissive and rarely enforce limits, children may have more difficulty developing self-control and understanding that their actions have consequences. That doesn't mean every child who throws a tantrum has been spoiled; it simply means that consistently giving in to demanding behavior can make those habits harder to break.

There can also be other factors at play. The Times of India has highlighted things such as a child's sense of entitlement and changes in their environment or circumstances. Sometimes a child may behave differently after moving to a new school, welcoming a new sibling, or experiencing a major change at home. In other words, what looks like simple “brattiness” isn't always as straightforward as it seems. Stress, insecurity, tiredness, and difficulty adjusting to change can all influence a child's behavior.

So, how can you tell when ordinary childhood behavior is turning into something more concerning? Educational psychologist and parenting expert Michele Borba, EdD, author of Thrivers: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine , points to several warning signs. One of the most obvious is refusing to accept “no.” Think about a child who asks for a toy in a shop, hears “not today,” and immediately starts arguing, bargaining, crying, or demanding that their parent change their mind. Testing a boundary once is normal; expecting the boundary to disappear every time they push hard enough is a different story. The bigger concern is often the repeated pattern rather than one dramatic incident. If a child consistently expects adults to give in, has difficulty considering other people's needs, or becomes extremely upset whenever things don't go their way, those behaviors may need more attention.

Another sign is being much more interested in receiving than giving. A spoiled child may become so accustomed to getting what they want that appreciation barely enters the picture. For example, they might receive a birthday present they've been asking for and immediately complain that it isn't the exact color they wanted, rather than saying thank you. Such small moments can reveal whether a child is learning gratitude and consideration or simply expecting service. Teaching gratitude doesn't necessarily mean forcing children to say “thank you” on command. It also means helping them notice the effort other people make for them and encouraging them to think about how their words and actions affect those around them.

Children often respond strongly to attention, recognizing and praising good behavior can encourage them to repeat it

So, how can parents actually help prevent this kind of behavior? Dr. Jennifer Hartstein, a child and adolescent psychologist and author of Princess Recovery explains that toddlers in particular are still learning how to communicate their wants and needs, wait for things, and manage big emotions. That's why a seemingly small disappointment (like being told they can't have another cookie) can trigger a huge reaction. Parents can acknowledge the feeling without giving in to the demand: “I know you're upset because you wanted another cookie, but you've already had enough.” The goal isn't to eliminate every tantrum; it's to help children gradually learn how to handle frustration.

One useful approach is to catch children “in the right” rather than only reacting when they misbehave. Kids naturally seek attention, so positive behavior can be reinforced by noticing it when it happens. If your child shares a toy without being asked, waits patiently while you finish a conversation, or helps clean up after playing, point it out: “I really liked how you waited your turn.” Over time, this helps children understand which behaviors earn positive attention and makes good habits easier to repeat.

Parents also shouldn't feel guilty about saying “no.” It can be tempting to give in simply because you don't want your child to feel disappointed or upset, especially after a long day. But children also need structure and consistent boundaries. Saying, “No, we're not buying that today,” and sticking to it teaches them that disappointment is something they can survive—and that other people's decisions and boundaries deserve to be respected too.

Hearing “no” also gives children a chance to practice delayed gratification, which becomes important as they get older. They won't always get the grade they want, make the team, receive the present they hoped for, or get their way in a friendship, so learning to cope with disappointment early can be valuable.

In this particular case, the child was clearly behaving in an entitled way, but the mother's response didn't exactly help matters. Kids can have difficult moments, but how adults respond to those moments matters too. So, what do you think, Pandas—was the woman right to stand her ground and ask them to leave, or would you have handled the situation differently?

Readers shared their thoughts on her predicament