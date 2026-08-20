#1 Fox Brooch, Which I Embroidered From Beads With My Own Hands
#2 My Sculpture Of A Conure, Which I Made From Several Hundred Eva Foam Feathers
#3 Hi Everyone, I Am A Wire Wrapped Pendant Craftsman And This Is The Work I Made. What Do You Think Of The Results?
While crafting involves creativity, it is also a meditative activity. Because it requires your full attention, you stay in the present moment the entire time. And in doing so, you enter a state of relaxation.
The Cleveland Clinic refers to such activities as “grandma hobbies,” aptly describing craft activities like knitting, woodworking, doing puzzles, and baking.
#4 I Tried To Capture That Big Goofy Grin In Wool
#5 Lover Boy
#6 I Crocheted My Little Sister's Drawing For Her 11th Birthday
“After a long day of work and decision-making, our brains become tired,” Cleveland Clinic psychologist Dr. Susan Albers explains. “Many people turn to the phone as a way to unwind, but this actually revs up your brain instead of calming it down.
“Crafting or tech-free hobbies are a way to move your mind into a state of calm.”
#7 Hand Painted Glasses Holder Pin
#8 I Tried To Recreate This Golden’s Smile In Wool—did I Capture The Joy?
#9 Jellyfish Resin Earring
Crafting may be appealing because of the serenity it may bring, but it does require a lot of practice and patience to see results you’d be proud of. After the work and repetition come the fulfilling sense of accomplishment.
“There is incredible meaning in pushing through the discomfort of learning a new skill,” licensed clinical social worker Matthew Solit tells Good Housekeeping.
#10 Hi Everyone I Am A Wire Wrapping Artist And I Would Like To Show You Some Of The Latest Artwork I Have Created What Do You Think
#11 My Art Reminds Psychedelic Style But I Call It Wavy Impressionism Through The Prism Of Water. What Do You Think About My Work?
#12 This Is Fiera, I Gave Her Adorable Face Into 3D Leather Charm, Did I Capture Her Vibe?
If you intend to keep crafting as a hobby to enjoy, relaxing is most important. So if you find yourself getting frustrated, Dr. Albers advises trying something else. She also advises finding activities that perfectly match your energy levels.
#13 Wanted To Share My Handmade Teddy Bear
#14 My Latest String Art Piece
#15 I Make Bookmarks And Pendants Out Of Copper Wire. What Do You Think?
“If you are feeling tired, choose an activity that has slow, repetitive movements, such as crocheting or knitting,” Dr. Albers said. “If your brain is feeling alert, a brain puzzle or putting together a puzzle can help to tap into your focus and concentration.”