Of all the nights to go all out, Halloween is definitely the one where celebrities never hold back.
And this year, they brought plenty of drama, nostalgia, and creativity to the party.
From iconic movie characters and spooky clowns to playful fairies and fashion-forward Teletubbies, the stars gave Halloween their own stylish twist.
Here’s a look at some of the most memorable celebrity costumes from the spooky celebrations.
#1 Jade Thirlwall
Thirlwall looked like she had stepped straight out of a forgotten cathedral at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party.
The singer transformed into an eerie angel statue, with her entire body painted in shades of cr*cked grey stone.
Her elaborate costume featured enormous feathered wings, a draped, weathered-looking gown, and moss-like details scattered across her hair, body, and wings, giving the impression the statue had stood for centuries.
Her sculpted makeup completed the illusion, with cracks running across her face and body as her silver-grey hair was styled into dramatic curls.
The result was so convincing that fans could barely believe what they were seeing.
“Genuinely insane Halloween look; my jaw is on the floor,” one person commented, while another called her the “Angel of my dreams.”
The singer transformed into an eerie angel statue, with her entire body painted in shades of cr*cked grey stone.
Her elaborate costume featured enormous feathered wings, a draped, weathered-looking gown, and moss-like details scattered across her hair, body, and wings, giving the impression the statue had stood for centuries.
Her sculpted makeup completed the illusion, with cracks running across her face and body as her silver-grey hair was styled into dramatic curls.
The result was so convincing that fans could barely believe what they were seeing.
“Genuinely insane Halloween look; my jaw is on the floor,” one person commented, while another called her the “Angel of my dreams.”
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36points
#2 Heidi Klum
Klum marked the 25th anniversary of her famous Heidiween party by turning herself into a giant, lifelike replica of her own hand. The supermodel debuted the bizarre creation at her star-studded Halloween bash at the Cathédrale restaurant in Manhattan.
“I always love to do something unexpected,” she told Vogue, adding that she wanted to “surprise people” with something they had never seen before.
Special effects artist Mike Marino and his ProRenFX team used scans of Klum’s actual hand to recreate its anatomy, veins, muscles, and other tiny details.
They even included replicas of her engagement ring, wedding band, and finger tattoo.
“It’s not just any giant hand: It’s my giant hand!” Klum said.
The unusual costume had fans praising her commitment to Halloween.
“Every year the bar gets higher, and she somehow clears it,” one person commented, while another joked, “I gotta hand it to her, she did her big one with thissss.”
“I always love to do something unexpected,” she told Vogue, adding that she wanted to “surprise people” with something they had never seen before.
Special effects artist Mike Marino and his ProRenFX team used scans of Klum’s actual hand to recreate its anatomy, veins, muscles, and other tiny details.
They even included replicas of her engagement ring, wedding band, and finger tattoo.
“It’s not just any giant hand: It’s my giant hand!” Klum said.
The unusual costume had fans praising her commitment to Halloween.
“Every year the bar gets higher, and she somehow clears it,” one person commented, while another joked, “I gotta hand it to her, she did her big one with thissss.”
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35points
#3 Neil Patrick Harris And David Burtka
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka brought a classic horror reference to Klum’s Halloween Party.
The couple dressed as the Grady twins from The Shining, recreating their matching blue dresses, white knee socks, and black Mary Jane shoes. They even added bloodstains and eerie makeup to make the look more unsettling.
Standing side by side and holding hands, Neil and David looked remarkably close to the creepy twins from Stanley Kubrick’s iconic horror film.
Their costume had the perfect mix of scary and funny, which fans quickly picked up on.
“Extremely creepy and funny,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Omg at 1st I believed this to be the twins in the movie all grown up! Great job, Neil and David.”
The couple dressed as the Grady twins from The Shining, recreating their matching blue dresses, white knee socks, and black Mary Jane shoes. They even added bloodstains and eerie makeup to make the look more unsettling.
Standing side by side and holding hands, Neil and David looked remarkably close to the creepy twins from Stanley Kubrick’s iconic horror film.
Their costume had the perfect mix of scary and funny, which fans quickly picked up on.
“Extremely creepy and funny,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Omg at 1st I believed this to be the twins in the movie all grown up! Great job, Neil and David.”
35points
#4 Cara Delevingne
Delevingne brought a cult classic back to life for Halloween, transforming into Dr. Frank-N-Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
The model attended Kendall Jenner’s star-studded Halloween birthday party dressed as the flamboyant character Tim Curry famously played in the 1975 film. Cara recreated the look with a curly black wig, dramatic eye makeup, dark red lips, and a pearl necklace.
Her black sequined outfit, fishnet stockings, garter belt, and fingerless gloves further captured the character's unmistakable style. She even recreated Frank-N-Furter’s iconic heart tattoo, complete with the word “Boss” written above it.
Sharing photos of her transformation, Cara wrote, “Dr Frank N Furter will see you now. Don’t dream it, be it. Tim Curry forever.”
Fans were equally impressed.
“Obsessed with this look, the eyes and lips are sooo spot on,” one person wrote.
The model attended Kendall Jenner’s star-studded Halloween birthday party dressed as the flamboyant character Tim Curry famously played in the 1975 film. Cara recreated the look with a curly black wig, dramatic eye makeup, dark red lips, and a pearl necklace.
Her black sequined outfit, fishnet stockings, garter belt, and fingerless gloves further captured the character's unmistakable style. She even recreated Frank-N-Furter’s iconic heart tattoo, complete with the word “Boss” written above it.
Sharing photos of her transformation, Cara wrote, “Dr Frank N Furter will see you now. Don’t dream it, be it. Tim Curry forever.”
Fans were equally impressed.
“Obsessed with this look, the eyes and lips are sooo spot on,” one person wrote.
Report
32points
#5 Leni Klum
Leni Klum brought a touch of classic Hollywood glamour to her mother Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party, arriving at Cathédrale Restaurant in New York dressed as Miss Piggy.
But while her costume turned heads, the 22-year-old was just as excited to see what her mom had put together for the milestone 25th anniversary celebration.
“I don't think anyone can fill in her shoes at all when it comes to Halloween,” Leni told E! News, praising Heidi for somehow making her costumes “better and better every single year.”
After seeing Heidi’s bloody, life-sized hand costume online, Leni admitted she could not stop watching it.
“In person, it's so much crazier,” she said. “It's so real and creepy, and to see that that's your mom and like all this blood is like just a little scary, but so cool.”
Leni also made it clear that dressing up would remain part of her own Halloween tradition. “I'll definitely carry on partying and dressing up every year,” she said.
Fans, meanwhile, loved seeing the mother-daughter duo at the party.
One commenter even joked that Leni “could've at least been a foot if her mom was a hand,” while another called her “so cute!”
But while her costume turned heads, the 22-year-old was just as excited to see what her mom had put together for the milestone 25th anniversary celebration.
“I don't think anyone can fill in her shoes at all when it comes to Halloween,” Leni told E! News, praising Heidi for somehow making her costumes “better and better every single year.”
After seeing Heidi’s bloody, life-sized hand costume online, Leni admitted she could not stop watching it.
“In person, it's so much crazier,” she said. “It's so real and creepy, and to see that that's your mom and like all this blood is like just a little scary, but so cool.”
Leni also made it clear that dressing up would remain part of her own Halloween tradition. “I'll definitely carry on partying and dressing up every year,” she said.
Fans, meanwhile, loved seeing the mother-daughter duo at the party.
One commenter even joked that Leni “could've at least been a foot if her mom was a hand,” while another called her “so cute!”
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31points
#6 Valentina Sampaio
Sampaio brought a comic book villain to life at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in New York City.
The Brazilian model arrived dressed as P*ison Ivy, putting her own glamorous spin on the famous DC character.
Her costume appeared inspired by Uma Thurman’s Po*son Ivy in Batman & Robin.
Sampaio wore a deep green lace bodysuit with matching thigh-high stockings and red pointed heels. Her long red hair flowed past her waist, while a crown of orange flowers and green leaves completed the look.
She also wore a leafy mask across her forehead, giving her costume that unmistakable P*ison Ivy touch.
The Brazilian model arrived dressed as P*ison Ivy, putting her own glamorous spin on the famous DC character.
Her costume appeared inspired by Uma Thurman’s Po*son Ivy in Batman & Robin.
Sampaio wore a deep green lace bodysuit with matching thigh-high stockings and red pointed heels. Her long red hair flowed past her waist, while a crown of orange flowers and green leaves completed the look.
She also wore a leafy mask across her forehead, giving her costume that unmistakable P*ison Ivy touch.
25points
#7 Justine Skye
Skye gave a childhood favorite a glamorous makeover for Halloween, stepping out as the green Teletubby Dipsy at Jenner’s Halloween birthday party in Los Angeles.
The singer put a fashion-forward spin on the familiar character in a neon green bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline and short sleeves. She completed the look with matching gloves, sheer green tights and strappy stiletto sandals.
Skye did not skip Dipsy’s most recognizable features.
A matching hood with the character’s tall antenna and rounded ears made the inspiration instantly clear, while a dark panel across her waist nodded to the Teletubby’s signature design.
The glossy bodysuit gave the playful costume a sleek edge, transforming the beloved children's character into a bold party-ready look.
Fans had mixed reactions to the costume.
While one person wrote, “She is gorgeous,” another was less impressed, commenting that the “costume looks cheap.”
The singer put a fashion-forward spin on the familiar character in a neon green bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline and short sleeves. She completed the look with matching gloves, sheer green tights and strappy stiletto sandals.
Skye did not skip Dipsy’s most recognizable features.
A matching hood with the character’s tall antenna and rounded ears made the inspiration instantly clear, while a dark panel across her waist nodded to the Teletubby’s signature design.
The glossy bodysuit gave the playful costume a sleek edge, transforming the beloved children's character into a bold party-ready look.
Fans had mixed reactions to the costume.
While one person wrote, “She is gorgeous,” another was less impressed, commenting that the “costume looks cheap.”
Report
25points
#8 Laura Abla
Abla turned one of the most talked-about moments in MTV history into a Halloween costume at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party.
She recreated Madonna’s famous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards look, complete with a black corset, sheer gloves, and thigh-high boots.
But the costume did not stop there.
Two figures dressed in white lace represented Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, recreating the unforgettable moment when both singers shared a kiss with Madonna during the awards show performance.
The unusual setup made it look like Abla had brought an entire pop culture moment to the red carpet.
Fans loved the creative throwback.
“Recreated a whole cultural moment in one outfit,” one person wrote, while another said the costume had convinced them that “Heidi Klum has no competition in this creativity game.”
She recreated Madonna’s famous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards look, complete with a black corset, sheer gloves, and thigh-high boots.
But the costume did not stop there.
Two figures dressed in white lace represented Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, recreating the unforgettable moment when both singers shared a kiss with Madonna during the awards show performance.
The unusual setup made it look like Abla had brought an entire pop culture moment to the red carpet.
Fans loved the creative throwback.
“Recreated a whole cultural moment in one outfit,” one person wrote, while another said the costume had convinced them that “Heidi Klum has no competition in this creativity game.”
Report
24points
#9 Barbara Palvin And Dylan Sprouse
Barbara Palvin turned into Oogie Boogie for the first official Sprouse House Halloween party, hosted by her husband, Dylan Sprouse, in Los Angeles on October 31.
The model brought the villain from The Nightmare Before Christmas to life with bright green makeup, a large burlap-style hat, and a loose green dress with zigzag details.
Her costume also featured matching green boots, while colorful bugs appeared to crawl across parts of her outfit, adding to the character's creepy look. Dylan complemented her costume in a black pinstripe suit with an oversized striped bow tie.
The couple's contrasting looks made for a striking pair, and fans seemed to agree.
One person commented, “They make a striking pair, and the Halloween looks are wonderfully on theme.”
The model brought the villain from The Nightmare Before Christmas to life with bright green makeup, a large burlap-style hat, and a loose green dress with zigzag details.
Her costume also featured matching green boots, while colorful bugs appeared to crawl across parts of her outfit, adding to the character's creepy look. Dylan complemented her costume in a black pinstripe suit with an oversized striped bow tie.
The couple's contrasting looks made for a striking pair, and fans seemed to agree.
One person commented, “They make a striking pair, and the Halloween looks are wonderfully on theme.”
24points
#10 Haley Kalil
Kalil paid tribute to one of Halloween’s most recognizable cartoon characters at Heidi Klum’s 25th annual Halloween party in New York City. The model arrived dressed as Jessica Rabbit, wearing the character’s signature glamorous look.
Kalil stepped onto the blue carpet in a sparkling, figure-hugging red gown paired with long purple gloves. She completed the transformation with bright red hair styled in Jessica Rabbit’s signature waves, bold red lipstick, and dramatic purple eye makeup.
Her costume also seemed to reference Klum’s famous 2016 Jessica Rabbit transformation, though Kalil opted for a more glamorous, less exaggerated version of the character.
Kalil stepped onto the blue carpet in a sparkling, figure-hugging red gown paired with long purple gloves. She completed the transformation with bright red hair styled in Jessica Rabbit’s signature waves, bold red lipstick, and dramatic purple eye makeup.
Her costume also seemed to reference Klum’s famous 2016 Jessica Rabbit transformation, though Kalil opted for a more glamorous, less exaggerated version of the character.
24points
#11 Paris Hilton
Hilton embraced the fairy theme for Christina Aguilera’s annual Xtinaween party, arriving in a whimsical pastel costume that added sparkle to the spooky celebration.
The socialite wore a fitted, icy blue corset decorated with colorful flowers and butterfly embellishments.
She paired it with shimmering aqua gloves, a layered metallic mini skirt and a flowing draped detail around her waist. Fishnet tights and crystal-covered pointed heels added even more glamour.
Hilton completed her fairy-inspired transformation with a long blonde wig, a floral crown, and delicate wings peeking out from behind her.
She also carried a sparkling accessory that appeared to read “fairy.”
The socialite wore a fitted, icy blue corset decorated with colorful flowers and butterfly embellishments.
She paired it with shimmering aqua gloves, a layered metallic mini skirt and a flowing draped detail around her waist. Fishnet tights and crystal-covered pointed heels added even more glamour.
Hilton completed her fairy-inspired transformation with a long blonde wig, a floral crown, and delicate wings peeking out from behind her.
She also carried a sparkling accessory that appeared to read “fairy.”
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21points
#12 Charli Xcx
Charli XCX put a sultry spin on a cult movie character for Halloween, stepping out as Lee Holloway from the 2002 film Secretary.
The singer attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween bash in Los Angeles wearing a sheer white pussybow blouse over a visible b*a, paired with a fitted black pencil skirt, sheer tights and black stilettos.
However, one particular detail made the movie reference instantly recognizable.
Charli had her hands fastened to an arm bar, recreating a memorable look associated with Maggie Gyllenhaal’s character in Secretary.
The 2002 film followed Lee, a secretary who begins an unconventional relationship with her boss, played by James Spader.
Her niche costume choice quickly caught attention, with fans praising the singer for picking an unexpected pop culture reference.
One fan even called Charli the “Queen of movie references.”
The singer attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween bash in Los Angeles wearing a sheer white pussybow blouse over a visible b*a, paired with a fitted black pencil skirt, sheer tights and black stilettos.
However, one particular detail made the movie reference instantly recognizable.
Charli had her hands fastened to an arm bar, recreating a memorable look associated with Maggie Gyllenhaal’s character in Secretary.
The 2002 film followed Lee, a secretary who begins an unconventional relationship with her boss, played by James Spader.
Her niche costume choice quickly caught attention, with fans praising the singer for picking an unexpected pop culture reference.
One fan even called Charli the “Queen of movie references.”
Report
20points
#13 Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferreira kept things simple yet stylish for the Halloween festivities.
She paired a black belted trench coat with lace-up boots, adding a hint of color with a glimpse of her outfit underneath.
The actor completed the look with loose curls and a silver statement necklace.
She paired a black belted trench coat with lace-up boots, adding a hint of color with a glimpse of her outfit underneath.
The actor completed the look with loose curls and a silver statement necklace.
19points
#14 Carmen Electra
Electra leaned into the creepy carnival theme at Christina Aguilera’s annual Xtinaween party with a spooky clown-inspired costume.
The actress wore a distressed white dress splattered with red, giving the playful circus look a horror-inspired twist. The outfit featured dramatic ruffles, puffed sleeves, and a layered skirt, while three oversized black pom-poms ran down the front.
She matched the costume with knee-high white boots, also covered in red splatters, and red-and-white striped socks.
Her hair was styled into high pigtails with black pom-pom accessories, while dramatic black eye makeup, a red nose, and exaggerated lashes completed the clown transformation.
Carmen also carried a red balloon, adding another eerie touch to the look.
The actress wore a distressed white dress splattered with red, giving the playful circus look a horror-inspired twist. The outfit featured dramatic ruffles, puffed sleeves, and a layered skirt, while three oversized black pom-poms ran down the front.
She matched the costume with knee-high white boots, also covered in red splatters, and red-and-white striped socks.
Her hair was styled into high pigtails with black pom-pom accessories, while dramatic black eye makeup, a red nose, and exaggerated lashes completed the clown transformation.
Carmen also carried a red balloon, adding another eerie touch to the look.
18points
#15 Christina Aguilera
Aguilera turned her annual Xtinaween Halloween party into a creepy carnival and dressed the part.
The singer wore a red-and-white striped corset with matching micro shorts and dramatic puffed sleeves, creating a theatrical circus-inspired look.
She paired the outfit with diamond-patterned over-the-knee stockings and pointed red heels.
Her long blonde curls, tied with deep red ribbons, added to the vintage carnival feel. But her makeup truly completed the transformation.
Aguilera wore an eerie white heart-shaped design around her face, outlined with pearls and paired with dramatic red lips.
The singer wore a red-and-white striped corset with matching micro shorts and dramatic puffed sleeves, creating a theatrical circus-inspired look.
She paired the outfit with diamond-patterned over-the-knee stockings and pointed red heels.
Her long blonde curls, tied with deep red ribbons, added to the vintage carnival feel. But her makeup truly completed the transformation.
Aguilera wore an eerie white heart-shaped design around her face, outlined with pearls and paired with dramatic red lips.
Report
15points
Rocio CorsiBoredPanda StaffView profile