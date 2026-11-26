Thanksgiving is a time for family , friends, gratitude and a feast fit for a king. Those brave enough to host have been busy shopping for the perfect turkey, planning scrumptious menus, gathering all the ingredients and many have spent hours on Pinterest researching the trendiest table decorations for the big day. They've even studied vegan and nut-free recipes for Aunt Susan and her daughter.

In times like these, the road to hell can be paved with good intentions. And if you've ever optimistically offered to host Thanksgiving, you'll know that creating a picture-perfect spread is often easier said than done. Sometimes, the stuffing cooperates, and the big bird turns out perfectly crisp and tender. Other times, it's a disaster of epic proportions.