Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, gratitude and a feast fit for a king. Those brave enough to host have been busy shopping for the perfect turkey, planning scrumptious menus, gathering all the ingredients and many have spent hours on Pinterest researching the trendiest table decorations for the big day. They've even studied vegan and nut-free recipes for Aunt Susan and her daughter.
In times like these, the road to hell can be paved with good intentions. And if you've ever optimistically offered to host Thanksgiving, you'll know that creating a picture-perfect spread is often easier said than done. Sometimes, the stuffing cooperates, and the big bird turns out perfectly crisp and tender. Other times, it's a disaster of epic proportions.
To prepare you for what could happen, Bored Panda has compiled a list of the wildest, funniest and most unfortunate Thanksgiving food fails from the past. We hope that, no matter what happens at your own upcoming gathering, you'll take solace in the fact it surely couldn't be as bad as these.
#1 Some Bologna Mashed Tacos For The Kids, Want Some?
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5points
#2 I Work At An Old Folks Home. This Is The Visitor Parking On Thanksgiving Day
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5points
#3
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4points
#4 My Friend’s Thanksgiving Turkey
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4points
#5 Not Quite Thanksgiving Yet, But Who Wants Some Pie?
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4points
#6 My Wife Is Grocery Shopping For Thanksgiving. There Is Only One Cashier Open
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4points
#7 Happy Thanksgiving Everyone
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4points
#8 My Mom’s Cat Nibbled Through The Plastic To The Buns That Were For Thanksgiving
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4points
#9 Just Checking In, Seeing How Everyone Else’s Thanksgiving Is Going 😅
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4points
#10 How My Christmas Dinner Is Going So Far. Now I'm Also Out Of Salt
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4points
#11 Ghosts Of Thanksgiving Past
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4points
#12 Thanksgiving Is Cancelled. If You Need Me, I’ll Be Blasting Alice In Chains MTV Unplugged In My Bedroom And Being Emo
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4points
#13
3points
#14 Gordon Ramsay's Recipe Failed
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3points
#15 Turkey Crafted From Spam, Merry Thanksgiving
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3points
#16
3points
#17 Behold! The Abomination
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3points
#18 Thanks, I Hate Thanksgiving
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3points
#19 This Thanksgiving, Don't Forget To Use Your Brine Drawer!
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3points
#20 This Is What I Always Look Forward Too For Thanksgiving
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3points
Jonas ŽviliusBoredPanda StaffView profile