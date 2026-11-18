A Texas judge who went viral earlier this year for berating a courthouse IT worker trying to help him has finally faced disciplinary action over his behavior.

Judge Nathan Milliron was publicly warned after investigators reviewed several complaints about his treatment of court staff, attorneys, and others.

“Get out of my courtroom,” he was heard snapping at the IT worker in viral footage, which turned out to be just one of several incidents that eventually landed him in trouble.

Highlights Texas judge Nathan Milliron has finally faced disciplinary action after his viral confrontation with a courthouse IT worker sparked widespread backlash.

The commission uncovered several other incidents involving hostile messages to court staff, including threatening to handcuff an attorney.

Milliron acknowledged he “could have done better,” but maintained he “acted professionally” in some cases.

One netizen reacted, “I sincerely wish this judge would publicly apologize… Absolutely no tolerance for this nasty and unprofessional behavior.”

Harris County District Judge Nathan Milliron went viral after berating an IT worker who had just fixed a courtroom audio issue

The incident that initially brought Milliron widespread attention took place on March 20, 2026, when a county IT technician was called to his courtroom to resolve an audio problem.

The worker quickly fixed the issue and jokingly called it a “false alarm.”

When Milliron disagreed, the technician laughed and added, “False negative?”

The judge, however, was not amused.

“Don't joke around. I'm serious about this, it was happening,” he reportedly told the worker before gesturing for him to step back and ordering him out of the courtroom.

“We're good, thank you. Get out of my courtroom,” Milliron said.

After the worker left, the judge turned toward someone off-camera and complained, “Why aren't you supervised? Jesus Christ. I'm sick and tired of this bull**it today.”

The footage quickly spread online, drawing criticism for how Milliron treated someone called in to help him.

The judge later claimed the IT worker had called him an “a**hole” in open court, but the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct noted that the viral video did not support his allegation.

Milliron also reportedly clashed with court staff and ordered an attorney to appear after she criticized his behavior

The commission's investigation uncovered several other incidents, including hostile communications with Harris County District Clerk's Office employees between February and August 2025.

According to Houston Public Media , Milliron reportedly became frustrated over staffing problems and delays affecting his courtroom, sending emails and text messages to the Civil Courts Supervisor and the District Clerk.

In one email, he demanded, “GET ME A CLERK!” before telling the supervisor, “I’m the District Judge, and you are absolutely a subordinate.”

Reportedly, he also wrote, “I’m much smarter than you,” and demanded that a clerk be assigned to his courtroom immediately.

In another email, Milliron complained, “THIS IS NO LONGER AN ASK. GET ME A CLERK THAT RESPONDS TO ME and does the job!”

The commission additionally cited a text message in which Milliron wrote the supervisor “can kiss my a**.”

The controversy escalated after Houston defense attorney James Stafford emailed Milliron criticizing his treatment of the IT worker and urging him to apologize.

Stafford had no active cases before Milliron, but the judge ordered him to appear in court to discuss what he described as “ improper communication ” with a judge.

Stafford did not appear. Instead, several attorneys showed up in solidarity with him, drawing further attention to the controversy.

The Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public warning to Milliron after a months-long investigation

Milliron later told the commission he “mistakenly believed Stafford had ‘an active matter in the 215th District Court and [he] perceived his message as an attempt at an ex parte communication.’”

Another incident cited in the warning took place on March 3, 2026, during a hearing in the Ables Construction case.

According to the Texas Scorecard, after Milliron denied a plea in abatement and the hearing concluded, opposing counsel presented a proposed order that included sanctions.

Attorney Stacie Augustine, who represented the opposing party, asked if she could respond to the proposed order.

Milliron refused, telling her, “No, you may not. This hearing is done.”

When Augustine pointed out that the proposed order included sanctions, the judge cut her off and directed his bailiff to remove her from the courtroom.

Her co-counsel, Greg Dykeman, then asked if he could speak.

“No, you may not. Jesus Christ, these people today,” Milliron responded before pointing at Dykeman and warning, “Step away, you're about to be cuffed .”

The commission found that Milliron failed to give Augustine, Dykeman, and their client an opportunity to be heard regarding the proposed order, citing the judicial conduct rule requiring judges to allow people with a legal interest in a proceeding to be heard according to law.

The judge said he respects the warning and “looks forward to serving the good people of Harris County”

Regarding this issue, Milliron reportedly told the commission, “I believe I acted professionally and as most any other judge would if counsel refused to leave the bench after a hearing concluded. When the hearing ended, the argument(s) should have ended also.”

After reviewing five complaints, the commission issued Milliron a public warning on November 5, 2026.

The commission concluded that his conduct repeatedly failed to meet the requirement that judges be “patient, dignified and courteous” toward litigants, lawyers, witnesses, and others they deal with in an official capacity.

It also found that his actions constituted conduct inconsistent with the proper performance of judicial duties and “cast public discredit on the judiciary or on the administration of justice.”

In his response to the commission regarding the IT worker incident, Milliron acknowledged that he could have handled the situation differently.

“I could have done better; I do own this. I never expected someone from the County's staff to call me an a**hole in open court in front of a courtroom full of people before my docket. I was caught off guard,” he said.

In a statement to Houston Public Media , Milliron said he had no further comment beyond respecting the commission's public warning and “look forward to serving the good people of Harris County.”

The disciplinary action does not remove him from the bench, and he has the option to appeal the commission's decision.

Milliron, who took office in January 2025 after narrowly winning his election, is currently serving a term that runs through December 2028.

“I think this Judge needs some serious behavioral lessons… surely, there’s like an HR for judicial staff,” wrote one netizen