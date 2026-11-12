Tevin Campbell: Bio And Career Highlights

Tevin Campbell

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

$2 million, 2026 est.

American

November 12, 1976

Waxahachie, Texas, US

50 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Tevin Campbell?



Tevin Campbell is an American R&B singer renowned for his soaring vocal range and effortless tone. His expressive delivery helped define nineties soul while establishing him as one of his generation’s premier vocalists.





He first gained notice on Quincy Jones’s album Back on the Block by singing “Tomorrow” before releasing his debut album T.E.V.I.N. That Platinum success produced top chart hits, and fans still adore his voice as Powerline in A Goofy Movie.

Early Life and Education



Gospel music filled Tevin Campbell’s childhood household in Waxahachie, Texas. His mother, Rhonda Byrd, recognized his gift early and encouraged him to sing solos in the local church choir.





Local talent showcases quickly built his reputation around town. While balancing classes at Waxahachie High School, an audition for jazz flutist Bobbi Humphrey launched his career into national music production.

Notable Relationships



Over the years, Tevin Campbell has maintained a quiet personal life while navigating the public eye. He has occasionally addressed media curiosity regarding his dating history, emphasizing his commitment to authenticity.





The singer has no children and keeps his romantic endeavors away from red carpets. He remains focused on his music and stage performances without public commentary on current partners.

Career Highlights



Tevin Campbell achieved breakout success with his double-Platinum album I’m Ready, which generated enduring R&B hits like “Can We Talk” and the title track. The record reached top positions on Billboard charts and earned multiple Grammy nominations.





Beyond recording original albums, Campbell voiced the fictional pop star Powerline in Disney’s animated film A Goofy Movie, performing “Stand Out” and “I2I.” He also expanded into theater, performing in the Broadway musical Hairspray.

Signature Quote



“I just love music and I love singing, and that is what I want people to remember me by.”