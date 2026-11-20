Science is full of fascinating discoveries, surprising facts, and concepts that can completely change the way we see the world. But knowing a little science and truly understanding it are two very different things. Even familiar topics can become surprisingly tricky when put to the test.

This quiz is designed to challenge even the most curious minds. Covering a range of scientific subjects, these 20 questions will test your knowledge, memory, and ability to think critically. Some might seem straightforward at first, while others could leave you second-guessing yourself. Think you can get 15/20 or even a perfect score? There's only one way to find out!