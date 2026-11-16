“Think You Have Impressive General Knowledge?”: These 15 Questions Might Prove Otherwise

Think you have pretty impressive general knowledge? It's time to put that confidence to the test! From animals with three hearts to countries with more ancient pyramids than Egypt, the world is full of fascinating facts that sound almost too strange to be true. And that's just the beginning.

This quiz brings together 15 questions covering science, history, geography, and the animal kingdom. Do you know which element was discovered on the Sun before it was found on Earth? Or which country's flag is the only one that isn't rectangular? Some questions might seem easy at first, while others could catch you completely off guard.

Give it your best shot and see how many you can get right. Can you score a perfect 15/15, or will a few unexpected facts leave you guessing?