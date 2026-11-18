Think your English skills are pretty impressive? Knowing everyday words is one thing, but what about tackling tricky vocabulary, confusing spelling, and grammar rules that even fluent speakers sometimes get wrong?

This 20-question quiz will put your knowledge to the test with words like ephemeral and corroborate, commonly confused terms like complement and compliment, and some challenging grammar questions. Take your time, trust your instincts, and see how many you can get right without guessing!