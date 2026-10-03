Tessa Thompson

October 3, 1983

Los Angeles, California, US

43 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Tessa Thompson?



Tessa Thompson is an American actress celebrated for her versatile work across indie dramas and blockbusters.





Her natural ability to blend vulnerable emotion with fierce strength has established her as one of the most compelling stars of her generation.





She first captured widespread critical attention in the acclaimed satirical drama film Dear White People.





This breakthrough role won praise and paved her path to starring in several major movie franchises.

Early Life and Education



Tessa Thompson was raised in Los Angeles by a highly artistic family.





Her father, musician Marc Anthony Thompson, encouraged her creative instincts while her mother inspired an appreciation for visual arts and self-expression.





She attended Santa Monica College to study cultural anthropology.





During her studies, her participation in the Los Angeles Women's Shakespeare Company solidified her passion for acting and launched her professional stage career.

Notable Relationships



Over the past decade, Thompson has shared close bonds with several high-profile creative figures.





She was frequently spotted with musician Devonté Hynes and also collaborated closely with singer Janelle Monáe on multiple artistic projects.





The actress has no children and is currently not publicly dating anyone.





She remains focused on her flourishing career while occasionally sparking romance rumors at various high-profile industry events.

Career Highlights



Thompson achieved global stardom through her recurring roles in major cinematic franchises.





She portrayed Bianca Taylor in the successful Creed trilogy and played the fierce warrior Valkyrie in several blockbuster films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.





Beyond acting, she launched her own production company named Viva Maude.





Through this venture, she executive produced the drama Hedda and champion projects that amplify diverse, underrepresented voices across Hollywood.





To date, her acclaimed performances have earned her multiple prestigious accolades.





These honors include nominations for two BAFTA Awards and a Golden Globe Award, cementing her position as a powerhouse in modern entertainment.

Signature Quote



“I want to be a part of making work that feels like a reflection of the world that we live in.”