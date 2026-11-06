42 Times People Had A Terrible Gut Feeling And Later Learned Exactly Why

I actually listened to my gut almost too late.



In college, I went to a house party with a friend. They were his friends,’ no one else I really knew. I thought I had my own safety under control - brought my own booze and drive myself, so I could get away on my own if necessary.



I had several guy friends back then, and I’d known this guy pretty well for a couple years. He gave zero creep vibes in any of that time.



As the party moved to the basement for drinking games, I just chilled on the old couch while guys and girls I didn’t know played games, paired off, iykwim, general party stuff that gets a little out of hand late in to the night/early morning.



A couple of guys chilled on the couch next to me. We weren’t even really interacting. Just watching the carnage, but I was drinking my own stuff. I was just my normal, happy drunkish self, but not loaded. One of the guys handed me my last drink. It was my last because I said so and that I needed to be heading out soon. I knew it was time to stop and get my head clear to get home. I’m not a person who ever drank in to oblivion.



I suddenly felt very f**ked up. My body was almost numb. My head was actually pretty clear, but everything else was not working properly. I realized I was in trouble.



I decided that since I couldn’t move correctly, I was going to lean in to be being blasted and get someone to direct me to the bathroom, because no one wants to do anything to a girl who might be on the verge of throwing up. The two guys next to me did get me to the bathroom. And they just waited there.



So, I came back out, they were right on top of me. I didn’t have anything with me except my car keys in my jeans, so I basically stopped at every person we crossed paths with. I got some girl who was in full on crying mode about something, so I played along like we were great friends and had to do girl talk. As soon as the two guys stepped away to avoid drama, I encouraged the girl to go upstairs with me where we could talk. I didn’t know her from Adam, but I doubt she even knew that.



We basically crawled up the basement steps. I felt I was getting worse and knew I had to get out of there. I tried to get her to go with me, but her boyfriend was there and she wasn’t leaving.



I found the front door and crawled to my car, got in, and randomly drove as slowly as I could to the furthest point in the neighborhood away from that house. I knew I couldn’t navigate to my home on the main streets, so I parked in what I hoped looked like I lived at whatever house I was by, locked myself in my car, crawled into my back seat (which was a typical college student’s mess), and passed out. I woke up around sunrise and carefully navigated my way home.



Stupid, stupid me. But I’m forever thankful that I finally caught on that something was very wrong in that house. I never saw those people again. And I doubled down on my own security going out.