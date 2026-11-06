42 Times People Had A Terrible Gut Feeling And Later Learned Exactly Why

#1
In college, I went to a house party with a friend. They were his friends,’ no one else I really knew. I thought I had my own safety under control - brought my own booze and drive myself, so I could get away on my own if necessary.
I had several guy friends back then, and I’d known this guy pretty well for a couple years. He gave zero creep vibes in any of that time.
As the party moved to the basement for drinking games, I just chilled on the old couch while guys and girls I didn’t know played games, paired off, iykwim, general party stuff that gets a little out of hand late in to the night/early morning.
A couple of guys chilled on the couch next to me. We weren’t even really interacting. Just watching the carnage, but I was drinking my own stuff. I was just my normal, happy drunkish self, but not loaded. One of the guys handed me my last drink. It was my last because I said so and that I needed to be heading out soon. I knew it was time to stop and get my head clear to get home. I’m not a person who ever drank in to oblivion.
I suddenly felt very f**ked up. My body was almost numb. My head was actually pretty clear, but everything else was not working properly. I realized I was in trouble.
I decided that since I couldn’t move correctly, I was going to lean in to be being blasted and get someone to direct me to the bathroom, because no one wants to do anything to a girl who might be on the verge of throwing up. The two guys next to me did get me to the bathroom. And they just waited there.
So, I came back out, they were right on top of me. I didn’t have anything with me except my car keys in my jeans, so I basically stopped at every person we crossed paths with. I got some girl who was in full on crying mode about something, so I played along like we were great friends and had to do girl talk. As soon as the two guys stepped away to avoid drama, I encouraged the girl to go upstairs with me where we could talk. I didn’t know her from Adam, but I doubt she even knew that.
We basically crawled up the basement steps. I felt I was getting worse and knew I had to get out of there. I tried to get her to go with me, but her boyfriend was there and she wasn’t leaving.
I found the front door and crawled to my car, got in, and randomly drove as slowly as I could to the furthest point in the neighborhood away from that house. I knew I couldn’t navigate to my home on the main streets, so I parked in what I hoped looked like I lived at whatever house I was by, locked myself in my car, crawled into my back seat (which was a typical college student’s mess), and passed out. I woke up around sunrise and carefully navigated my way home.
Stupid, stupid me. But I’m forever thankful that I finally caught on that something was very wrong in that house. I never saw those people again. And I doubled down on my own security going out.
#2
#3
I kept running into the same guy in the grocery store. I didnt interact with him but I felt creeped out, cut my list short, and made my way to checkout and parking lot; while wondering why I felt so panicky; as if I was being watched.
Loading my groceries into my trunk, the guy approached me in the parking lot with blue flowers, wanting to ‘apologize for being in my way back there’. It was so odd, I awkardly took them, and said my boyfriend was calling as I secured myself in my car. I hit the gas and called my boyfriend. I was only 2miles from my home but wanted to chat so I didnt feel alone.
It wasn’t the flowers fault so I put them in my bathroom at home, they complimented the blue & green theme and were alive so I couldn’t let myself throw them out. My boyfriend simply thought it was comical.
Fast forward about a month later, news breaks in town about a serial k**ler who was kidnapping, m**dering, and burrying his victims in his (mommas) yard for well over a year. His face pops up on the TV and my jaw dropped; it was all I could mutter to my boyfriend who was over, “Hey, do you remember those blue flowers in my bathroom and the time I called you from my car…” He was the guy who gave them to me.
Later on Detectives share that he would infact approach his victims by casually crossing paths and later offering apologies for being in the way along with small gift or offer to help in order to get them to interact with him.
Yikes!
Sometimes we might have a sixth sense about a situation, and it’s up to us to figure out whether to listen to that feeling or ignore it. According to research by the Good News Network, 70% of folks say that they trust their instincts and 35% also experience a physical gut feeling.
17% of people trust their intuition to tell them if something is wrong with their health, and 20% rely on it when picking a partner. Many people seem to trust their sixth sense to tell them something their consciousness isn't fully aware of.
#4
So I do, completely freaked out. Seconds later a car peels down the road, people get out, guns, hijack a car, steal another. An accident happens and goes up onto the sidewalk. Chaos, screaming. We hid behind a parked van watching it go down. If I hadn’t turned, we would have been right at the spot it happened.
#5
My bff told me I was being unreasonable and to have him walk with us home. Her stop was first and as soon as she was gone into her house, I was alone with him, walking in the dark. About 12 steps in, a voice inside me was very audible and LOUD. It said “RUN!” And I did. I never looked back. A week later he was arrested for 2 m**ders of women.
#6
I picked her up, and the cop seemed mad that I came to get her. Even checked my ID to make sure she was really my sister.
Years later we were talking about it and she told me that when they arrested her ex they threw his wallet and all his belongings in the dumpster and then drove him around for over an hour which was about the amount of time my sister was alone with this other cop.
She said he was acting weird and she had a terrible feeling that he wasn’t going to take her home. Once they put the timeline together she realized once I came to get her they finally took him to the jail. I am so glad I just went and got her, that whole thing was creepy.
It can be hard to know what a gut feeling is because the experience can feel different for everyone. According to Healthline, this experience involves a nagging sense about a situation that might include only thoughts or accompanying physical sensations.
Some people feel unease, goosebumps, or calm when they make the right decision, while others feel a range of emotions from grief to fear. Whatever an individual’s experience, it’s an overwhelming sensation that ‘points’ a person to a specific path.
#7
#8
Police literally said after watching the cameras he arrived at my job at the same time as me and was getting out his car as I walking in the door. The detective said I was lucky that I just went straight into the break room bc had I waited even a few seconds longer, I would’ve probably been the one he aimed the gun at first as I was closest to the door he entered.
#9
It can be weird to experience a gut feeling for the first time, but they can seem to come out of nowhere, and what’s shocking is that they don’t really originate in the stomach. There is something called a gut-brain connection: even when people feel anxious, stressed, or worried, they might experience nausea or pain in their body.
There’s also a deeper reason these feelings arise: as we go about our day, our brain collects and processes information about the environment. We're conscious of a lot of it, and some is registered in our subconscious, which might color our decisions and feelings without us even realizing it.
#10
I was tasting puke without having puked in my mouth so I said I had to leave the party
Next week I found out she knew the guy had HIV and herpes and wanted him to pass both to me as payback for her boyfriend trying to talk to me the week before.
#11
#12
The most interesting thing about gut feelings is that they are sometimes predictions based on a person’s past experience. Studies on this process have found that people’s memories guide their emotions, so without even thinking about it, they might use past experience to guide future decisions.
That’s where gut feelings come in: they’re our body’s way of making quicker decisions without much thought or planning. For example, someone might have a bad feeling about a restaurant their friends plan to go to and later learn that everyone who went there ended up sick. Later on, they might realize that they read a bad review of the place days earlier, which might have guided their ‘gut feeling’ about it.
#13
#14
#15
Something told me to turn around and go home. Instincts I didn’t understand told me not to run, but to pretend like nothing is wrong and to walk carefully back. Although my adrenaline was pretty high, I walked back calmly and casually. I got inside and immediately went to the window overlooking the tree line and saw a mountain lion step out looking around for me. I was 11.
It’s important to distinguish between intuition and anxiety or paranoia, as it can be tough to tell the two apart. To tell which is which, look at what direction the feeling is leading you. A sixth sense might come up only in specific situations and may lead a person toward a concrete decision.
On the other hand, anxiety or fear might constantly stay with a person, regardless of who they are with or what they are doing. If this feeling consistently comes up across multiple situations, folks might realize paranoia is guiding them rather than intuition.
#16
#17
All I could think to do was turn off the circuit breaker and called 911. Luckily by shutting off the power, the flame slowly extinguished. Fire department came and determined it was an electrical fire.
My smoke detector never went off even with all the smoke. Thank God for waking me up that night.
#18
Like the folks on this list, it might help all of us connect with our gut feelings because they're grounded in observation and experience. This doesn’t mean we should always act on that impulse; we can sometimes follow through with a decision after more planning and thought.
Unfortunately, many people also forget that wishful thinking isn’t part of their sixth sense, and they get carried away by something that could affect them. This can happen when someone wants something so badly that they start believing it will happen, but it can lead them astray.