Teen Who Survived Six Days Lost In The Australian Bush Shares The Simple Tactic That Saved His Life

A 17-year-old has been found alive after spending six days lost in the dense Australian bush , with his incredible survival story leaving people emotionally stunned.

William disappeared during a camping trip near Walhalla in Victoria after taking a wrong turn.

He had no phone, food, or water with him, and a massive search operation was launched to find him.

Highlights A 17-year-old vanished during his first camping trip and spent six days alone in the Australian wilderness without water, food, or a phone.

After days of struggling to find his way back, William made a crucial decision that ultimately helped save his life.

His emotional reunion with his mother left viewers in tears, while netizens praised the teenager’s remarkable strength.

"I'm Australian, what this kid went through is extremely tough . The boy has amazing strength of will that none of us can understand," one commenter wrote.

A 17-year-old was found sleeping beside a creek after a six-day search in the Australian wilderness

William went missing last week, on November 6, while camping with a teenage friend near Walhalla East, around 180 kilometers east of Melbourne.

His mother, Elizabeth Barkley, had dropped the boys off near Stoney Creek Road that afternoon.

After they took their first load of supplies to the campsite, William walked back to the drop-off point to collect additional equipment.

However, the 17-year-old took a wrong turn and became disoriented in the unfamiliar bushland.

He had left his phone, food, and water at the campsite and carried only a few belongings, including a fishing tackle box, pillows, and towels.

When William failed to return, his friend searched the surrounding area before raising the alarm with the help of passing motorists.

Police and emergency crews soon launched an extensive search that eventually involved more than 100 personnel and volunteers, along with helicopters, police dogs, and divers.

The breakthrough came on Thursday, November 12, when a Victoria Police Air Wing helicopter spotted a fishing tackle box in the bushland about two kilometers from the campsite.

After zooming in on the area, the crew found William lying on a flat rock beside a creek.

He had been sleeping under towels when the helicopter approached and reportedly waved at the officers after waking up.

According to the police, because the terrain was too steep and difficult to reach on foot, flight officers “winched down and retrieved Will before bringing him back to the command post to reunite with his mum."

They told local reporters, "Amazingly, William is in good spirits and for the most part, in good health."

William became lost after walking away from the campsite without his phone, food, or water

Although he had very little food or equipment, William survived the six-day ordeal using what he had with him.

His only food was a family-sized packet of chicken-flavored potato chips, which he rationed over the first two days.

He also drank water from the nearby creek, and two towels and a pillow helped him stay warm on freezing nights.

Temperatures reportedly dropped to around 3°C overnight, and William endured cold, rainy conditions wearing only shorts and work boots.

He initially tried walking through the rugged terrain to find his way back to camp.

However, after slipping down a steep embankment into a gully and hurting his legs, he eventually stopped moving and remained near the creek.

That decision proved crucial. Staying in one place meant he was no longer moving deeper into the bush and gave search crews a better chance of locating him.

His fishing tackle box also played an unexpected role in the rescue .

The item stood out against the surrounding bushland and caught the helicopter crew's attention, leading them to William.

Acting Inspector Jason Benbow reportedly credited the discovery, saying the tackle box may have helped save the teenager's life.

William also found a way to keep his spirits up during the lonely nights.

He sang John Denver's Take Me Home, Country Roads to himself, later telling reporters that the song helped him “feel better” and kept him entertained.

William’s mother was overwhelmed with relief after the rescue, as netizens praised his “remarkable strength”

For William's mother, the moment she learned her son had been found alive brought an end to six agonizing days of uncertainty .

"I'm just over the moon he's alive. He just stayed in one spot and waited to be rescued," Elizabeth said.

She also joked about what would happen after he recovered, telling reporters, "He's never leaving the house again. He's grounded for life."

William was initially taken to Latrobe Regional Hospital for monitoring.

He was later transferred to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne for further tests and specialist care after his blood pressure dropped due to dehydration.

Despite the ordeal, he was reported to be in stable condition and in good spirits.

His mother also shared that he had been singing AC/DC songs from his hospital bed.

The rescue quickly sparked an emotional response online , with many people praising the teenager and expressing relief that he had been reunited with his family.

One commenter wrote, "6 days alone in the bush at just 17... can't even imagine the courage it took to survive. So relieved he's back with his family."

Another user added, "Dude is glad to see civilization once more. Kudos for making it!"

"The look on his face, knowing he’s been found and hearing his mum crying with relief. Fantastic! Well done to the rescuers,” remarked a third.

Others expressed, "Netflix documentary incoming, and I’d watch it! Well done everyone who took part in locating and rescuing him."

The teenager’s rescue has brought attention to several other missing-person cases in Victoria’s bushland

One comment read, "Record a voicemail saying you're lost and give any clues so when your phone dies they can at least hear you're lost and know to send search and rescue!"

Another viewer said, "Awwww poor kid. So thankful he was found. He is so badly sunburned, shows the struggle."

"Oh my heart! Any mum knows the relief she is feeling. Doesn’t matter if they are taller than you, you still always want to see them safe."

William's survival story has also brought renewed attention to the challenges of searching for people who go missing in Victoria's vast bushland.

The terrain around Walhalla and the wider Gippsland region includes dense vegetation, steep hills, rocky gullies, and creek beds.

These conditions can make it difficult for people to find their way back to familiar trails and can also complicate rescue operations.

In June 2020, 14-year-old William Callaghan, who had non-verbal autism, similarly went missing while on a family outing at Mount Disappointment.

After two freezing nights in the bush, a volunteer searcher found him while walking through the area.

However, not every search has ended as happily.

In September 2020, 14-year-old William Wall went missing after leaving his home in Launching Place for his regular walk along the Warburton Trail.

Despite an extensive search involving police, emergency crews, and volunteers, he was later found deceased in Yarra Junction.

The cases took place in different parts of Victoria and under different circumstances, but they highlight how quickly someone can become lost in unfamiliar surroundings.

“Aww, the video of him and his mum hugging made me cry. That's spine-chilling to watch his reaction,” one netizen wrote