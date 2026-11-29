Shopping for a teenage boy is like trying to negotiate with a very tall, very hungry cat. He answers every question with "I don't know" and shrugs at every suggestion. Somewhere along the way, he decided that anything you pick is embarrassing by default. His wishlist is one word long, and that word is "money." Meanwhile, his room is a fortress of hoodies and snack wrappers, and you have not seen his face since the gaming headset went on in September.

Here is the good news: even the most impossible teen has a weak spot. We rounded up gifts that sneak past the eye roll and earn at least a grunt of approval, which in teen language counts as a standing ovation. Some are gadgets he will pretend not to love while using them every day, and a few are funny enough to get a real laugh out of him. Wrap one up, hand it over casually, and resist the urge to say "told you so" when it ends up in his backpack.