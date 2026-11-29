Shopping for a teenage boy is like trying to negotiate with a very tall, very hungry cat. He answers every question with "I don't know" and shrugs at every suggestion. Somewhere along the way, he decided that anything you pick is embarrassing by default. His wishlist is one word long, and that word is "money." Meanwhile, his room is a fortress of hoodies and snack wrappers, and you have not seen his face since the gaming headset went on in September.
Here is the good news: even the most impossible teen has a weak spot. We rounded up gifts that sneak past the eye roll and earn at least a grunt of approval, which in teen language counts as a standing ovation. Some are gadgets he will pretend not to love while using them every day, and a few are funny enough to get a real laugh out of him. Wrap one up, hand it over casually, and resist the urge to say "told you so" when it ends up in his backpack.
This post may include affiliate links.
#1 If He Is Into Fitness, Gift Him A Push Up Board To Add Another Level Of Difficulty To A Normally Basic At-Home Workout
Review: "Wow. Just wow. Easiest five star rating I ever had to give. I’m pretty fit. Work out regularly and have a full gym. Pacific Fitness universal, Abcore sit up machine, a fitness tower for pull up, chin ups, dips and push ups. That being sID, THIS little addition targets muscle groups like nothing I’ve tried before. Comes virtually ready to go. All you need to do is insert rubber non slip ‘feet’ into the bottom and you’re ready for a workout. Color coded pommel placement diagram makes it easy to know which muscles are being targeted. And you will feel it. Will be ordering another for my vacation home." - JVM
Report
#2 Let Him Get Rid Of All That Pent-Up Teen Angs With A Boxing Machine
Review: "I bought this for my son, and he absolutely loves it! It is fun, easy to use, and a great way for him to practice his boxing skills while staying active. The lights and music make it even more exciting. The quality is good, and it works great. Definitely a fun purchase!" - Ailicec Calvino
Report
#3 Ugg Slides Are The Perfect Level Of Cool And Cozy
Review: "I got these for my husband and he LOVES them. We both own different colors in the UGG boots and we use them daily in the winter. These micro boots don't disappoint at all.. They deliver on the quality, the look, the feel and the longevity has us both impressed. The loop on the back of the heel is also handy, especially if you are wearing a thicker sock, it helps to pull up." - Tina
Report
#4 Start Off His Day With A Slam Dunk When He Unwraps A Basketball Mug
Review: "Wonderful gift idea, for that sports fan. Comes in different sports. Not just basketball." - Stan M.
Report
#5 A Carhartt Toiletry Bag Is The Coolest Place To Store His Christmas Loot
Review: "Bought for my boyfriend to replace his old toiletry case, and this one does the job! The interior has a waterproof lining covered in black mesh. Will probably be hard to clean when toothpaste or another liquid leaks though." - Haley Collins
Report
#6 This Sleek Razor Is Actually A Gift To Yourself, Saving You Money From Regular Barber Trips To Keep His Fade In Line
Review: "My son picked this out for himself. I didn't trust it. I felt like it was going to be all looks and no work. He loves it. He says it lasts a long time. He loves the different attachments and says it gives a close shave. It's used for face and head. I believe he said it doesn't overheat and I used it to shave his hair once and would agree. I take too long with clippers, so when it comes time to edge, the clippers I use will get too hot, but these ones didn't. It's not super loud. He's had this for about a year. Took it with him through all his travels, and still no issues." - tG
Report
#7 What Teen Boy Doesn't Want To Be Johnny Knoxville? A Shock Game Is The Safest Way To Pretend
Review: "This is such a fun idea for game nights with friends and family! I like that it has different shock levels so players can choose their preferred intensity. The reaction challenge adds excitement and makes it a unique party game. Definitely something different from the usual board games!" - T.M.
Report
#8 Tisofu Hex Tiles Will Get Him One Step Closer To Having The Ultimate Man-Cave
Review: "These lights were a hit for my son! He loved the colors and ability to change them with the remote!" - Gwen
#9 An Armogear Laser Tag Game Is How You Get Him Off The Couch And Out In The Streets, Playing Like The Good Ol' Days
Review: "These laser guns are so neat. The kids had so much fun playing with them. Doesn’t matter day or night they are so much fun!! You choose your gun, your team, and you’re ready to play. At night there’s a green laser that helps you find and shoot your target." - Nicole
Report
#10 If He Is Getting New Kicks For Christmas, Throw In A Pack Of Sneaker Balls To Keep The Stank At Bay
Review: "The worked great on all of my sons shoes and we have one set for each pair of sports shoes!" - Angel Little
Report
#11 Interesting Facts For Curious Minds Will Keep His Eyes Off His Phone And His Mind Buzzing
Review: "Very unusual facts which curious minds of all ages will love!!!" - L. KUTNICKI
Report
#12 Help Him Explore His New Scent As He Becomes A Young Man. With An 11-Scent Sample Pack Of Designer Scents, He Can Experiment To His Heart's Content
Review: "13 scents came (You, by Armani not shown) Most of them come in 1.2ml spray bottle. I know one maybe two didn't. Overall I feel it's a good value for the money if you're looking for a scent, or as a gift." - John
Report
#13 He Can Experience Big Screen Entertainment Anywhere With Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico Projector
Review: "Perfect for what I needed it for. I originally got it for projecting art onto my canvas to trace but the quality is good enough to also watch movies on it. Came on top shape I’m very pleased. Quality is very clear." - Adrienne Owens
Report
#14 Everyone Knows All A Teen Boy Wants Is A Snack Stash Of His Own, And This Snack Box Throws In A Few Weird Flavors For Good Measure
Review: "This was an awesome box!! I bought it for my kids to share during this quarantine and they both loved it! There were a variety of snacks and it came in a cute little box with a little card explaining how he started his business. An absolutely adorable and delicious product and seems like it would be great for a gift to a college student!" - Irish Twins 66
Report
#15 Dr. Squatch’s 5 Natural Wonders Let Him Smell Like Smoky Bourbon Before It's Legal To Drink
Review: "My teenage son loves all the scents so much he asked me to buy more. He has sensitive skin and has never had an issue with dr squatch soaps." - NicE
#16 Spikeball Is The Game That Makes You Jump, Dive, And Spike Your Way To Ultimate Playground Glory
Review: "Bought this game after one of my son's friend brought it to a family trip to the beach. It was such a success that I decided to buy one for my son. It's easy to assemble and to carry, we visited different beaches each day and they would always bring the game with them. Definitely a must for teenagers and even adults!" - G. Vazquez
#17 Backyard Golf Had Its Start On Sharktank, But Now It Is Taking Over Backyards Across The Country
Review: "Played this game with my family on our weekly game night and we had an absolute blast. It’s nice and light so you can easily take it on the road. Anyone can jump in and play. Highly recommend!" - S Franzke
Report
#18 Don't Waste Money On A Full-Sized Ping Pong Table. This Tabletop Set Lets Them Turn Any Table Into A Battlefield
Review: "The best Christmas present for our family this year! So easy even the kids can set it up. The carrying case is also great, as everything fits in it and it stores away easily. One thing to note, we tried setting it up in our garage on a 6foot plastic foldable table and found out quickly ping pong balls don’t work on plastic tables. But works great on the kitchen table!!" - Claire Kellner
Report
#19 A Mini Fridge Might Be For A Few Drinks And Snacks, But Fill It With A Few Creams To Teach Him Young How To Take Care Of His Skin
Review: "Can keep things cold or hot (setting on the back). Has a shelf which did start to bow when a cups of fruit were put on it. Fridge is sooo quiet. Can not tell it’s running until you open it and it’s cold. Keep milk in there. Works perfectly. I would recommend this to others." - Jeremy Grose
Report
#20 A Holy Stone Mini Drone Feels Like Playing A Video Game In Real Life
Review: "This little drone is so much fun and if you've never driven a drone before this drone will teach you everything you need to know it's so much fun you could use it in the house outside it's better in the house so you can teach yourself how to turn and maneuver it's really a great little drone make sure you get extra batteries" - Edward Salmaggi
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda StaffView profile