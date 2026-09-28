Teddy Swims

September 25, 1992

Conyers, Georgia, US

34 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Teddy Swims?



Teddy Swims is an American singer and songwriter known for his gritty, genre-blending vocals. He merges elements of R&B, soul, and country to deliver a deeply emotional sound that resonates with audiences worldwide.





The performer first gained widespread recognition by posting highly successful, viral music covers on YouTube. His massive breakout single “Lose Control” eventually topped the global music charts. This major milestone cemented his stardom and showcased his signature elaborate face tattoos.

Early Life and Education



Raised in Conyers, Georgia, Jaten Collin Dimsdale grew up in a football-loving household. His father introduced him to soul legends Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, which sparked a lifelong passion for singing.





High school musical theater later provided his first real taste of performing on stage. While attending Salem High School, he discovered his incredible vocal power by starring in a local production of Rent.

Notable Relationships



In recent years, Teddy Swims embarked on a prominent romance with singer and songwriter Raiche Wright. The couple began dating in 2024 and frequently appeared together at major industry events before eventually parting ways.





The singer shares one young son with Wright, with whom he co-parents. He remains deeply focused on fatherhood and his music career, confirming his single status upon releasing a candid song.

Career Highlights



Swims scored a massive global hit with his soulful breakout single “Lose Control”. The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and preceded his successful debut studio album, I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1).





He launched extensive headlining tours across North America and Europe to connect with fans. These sold-out performances showcased his powerful live vocals and featured high-profile festival appearances at major global events.





To date, the artist has collected multiple Grammy nominations and MTV honors. This widespread critical acclaim has secured his position as a prominent force in contemporary R&B and soul music.

Signature Quote



“I sincerely believe that there is a certain set of words said at a particular time in a particular way that can fix every situation.”