82 Puns And Loopholes So Technically True That Arguing Would Be Pointless

The most famous technicality of the modern era came in 1998, when Bill Clinton was asked about a statement his lawyer made during a deposition that there was no intimacy of any kind between him and Monica Lewinsky. Clinton told the grand jury, "It depends upon what the meaning of the word 'is' is." His argument was that "is" meant the present tense, and nothing was going on at the moment the statement was made. Nobody was convinced, but the line is still quoted in law schools, and in comment sections whenever someone dodges a question.