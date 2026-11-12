Bored Panda
FunnyAnimalsInstallationQuizzes
82 Puns And Loopholes So Technically True That Arguing Would Be Pointless
Funny,New MemesNOV 12, 2026

82 Puns And Loopholes So Technically True That Arguing Would Be Pointless

Laura RadavičiūtėLouise Pieterse
Laura Radavičiūtė and Louise Pieterse
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
30
0
Have you ever asked someone, "Do you know what time it is?" and they just answered with a flat "Yes." Technically, they're right. They are also exhausting and insufferable. But these hardheaded technicality lovers have gathered under one roof, and it is a cringeworthy space.
The r/technicallytrue subreddit is where the loopholes live. Members post puns and screenshots that follow the rules of English so literally that arguing back is pointless. A hand is something you can always count on, and a wine order of "right now" answers the waiter's question about the year. You can't win these. You can only laugh, grumble, and send them to the friend who started it all.

#1 The Country With The Smartest People

Meme about Antarctica being technically true regarding high average education levels.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
5points

#2 She Did Say She Was A Big Country Fan

A couple talking, featuring funny puns and loopholes about country music.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

#3 Bad Things Go Down Without Commas

Medical screen with funny puns and loopholes caused by missing commas.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

English is a very easy language to exploit, because nobody planned it. The word "set" holds the record in the Oxford English Dictionary with around 430 separate senses, and that's one three-letter word. Add homophones like "flour" and "flower," and almost every sentence has a trapdoor in it. Most of us step around them without noticing. The people in this subreddit go looking for them.

#4 Stupid Tooth

Social media post about impacted wisdom tooth showing puns and loopholes.
PsychoKatzee
Report
4points

#5 They Didn't Wash Their Hands And Are Now Extinct

Bathroom sign showing a T-Rex that could not wash hands, highlighting clever puns and loopholes.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

#6 Love, Do You Want Kids?

Comic about a couple telling their children they do not want kids, demonstrating funny puns and loopholes.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

Puns are the oldest version of this game, and people have been groaning at them for centuries. Shakespeare was a huge fan. In Romeo and Juliet, as Mercutio comes to his end, he jokes, "Ask for me tomorrow, and you shall find me a grave man," with a fresh stab wound as his punchline. The poet John Dryden later called punning the lowest and most groveling kind of wit. Shakespeare is still on every school reading list, so the pun won that round.

#7 A Rare Photo Of Water On Mars

Glass of water resting on a candy bar showing a literal interpretation of water on Mars puns.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

#8 After More Time, This Still Needs Reposting

Funny social media post showing a fallen street lamp with a clever literal pun.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

#9 It Sort Of Makes You Stop And Think, Doesn't It?

A cartoon illustration showing two men standing by a Stop and Think sign with a literal loophole pun.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

Kids have been learning about literal-mindedness since 1963, when Peggy Parish published Amelia Bedelia. Amelia is a housemaid who follows every instruction to the letter. Told to "dress the chicken," she puts clothes on it. Told to "draw the drapes," she gets out a pencil and sketches them. Teachers still use the books to explain idioms. These memes are Amelia Bedelia for adults, except the modern versions know exactly what they're doing.

#10 He's Not Whining, It's A Legit Answer

Text joke featuring a waiter asking for a wine year, showcasing clever puns and literal loopholes in conversation.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

#11 Try That For Size

Comic strip illustrating visual puns and loopholes with personified letters discussing textual ambiguity.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

#12 Heavy Metal Music

Four people looking up at a massive historic bell, representing clever puns and loopholes in real life.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

The darkest ancestor of the technicality is a 1902 short story by W.W. Jacobs called "The Monkey's Paw." A couple uses a cursed paw to wish for £200. The next day, a representative from their son's factory arrives to tell them he perished in the machinery and that the company is offering £200 in compensation. The wish was granted perfectly and nobody was happy about it. Genie jokes still run on that logic, just with lower stakes and more grapes.

#13 Half Is Half

Container of grapes cut exactly in half, demonstrating funny loopholes taken literally by a child.
Semecumin
Report
4points

#14 I Kinda Like The Idea Of A `modesty Latch'

An illustration of everyday items with literal labels representing puns and loopholes.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

#15 I'd Also Like To Thank My Legs For Always Supporting Me

Literal puns joke with a open hand and text about counting on fingers.
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

Sometimes the technicality is a legal defense. In 1973, the US Supreme Court heard Bronston v. United States. Peter Bronston, a film producer, was asked in a bankruptcy hearing whether he had any Swiss bank accounts. He answered, "The company had an account there for about six months, in Zurich." He had held a personal account in Switzerland for years. He was convicted of perjury, but the Supreme Court unanimously overturned it. The justices ruled that a literally true answer isn't perjury, even when it's misleading, and that the burden is on the questioner to ask a better question.

#16 He's Got A Point

A cartoon of a tall pencil scribbling next to short ones, illustrating funny puns
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
4points

#17 It Is Pure Statistics

Text joke about a 103-year-old man taking statistics literally, a clever pun and loophole example
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
3points

#18 Tomorrow

A funny text conversation showing a literal interpretation loophole about work shifts.
dazvoz
Report
3points

The most famous technicality of the modern era came in 1998, when Bill Clinton was asked about a statement his lawyer made during a deposition that there was no intimacy of any kind between him and Monica Lewinsky. Clinton told the grand jury, "It depends upon what the meaning of the word 'is' is." His argument was that "is" meant the present tense, and nothing was going on at the moment the statement was made. Nobody was convinced, but the line is still quoted in law schools, and in comment sections whenever someone dodges a question.

#19 We Have Your Results, But You Can't See Them

Optometrist talking to a patient in an eye clinic, representing a funny eye doctor pun that is technically true
EndersGame_Reviewer
Report
3points

#20 Soup?

Chef Gordon Ramsay holding a spoon over text declaring a vanilla soy latte is a 3-bean soup, a funny technically true pun
RoyalMaidsForLife
Report
3points
Get more Bored Panda on GoogleSee our stories first in Search and Discover
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
30
0
Laura Radavičiūtė
Laura RadavičiūtėPhoto Editor