From her extravagant Madison Square wedding with Travis Kelce to releasing Life of a Showgirl: Encore, 2026 has been a particularly eventful year for Taylor Swift.

But while she busied herself with notes and nuptials, unbeknownst to her, several of her acquaintances contributed to a hit piece that labeled her a “victim and a victimizer.”

Highlights An explosive ‘Vanity Fair’ hit piece ripped into Taylor Swift, calling her “controlling and manipulative.”

The singer’s former classmates called her a bully, and Hollywood insiders compared her to Rachel McAdams’ Regina George from ‘Mean Girls.’

Netizens claimed it was a “paid smear campaign,” likely organized by one of her competitors in the music industry.

The article explored her childhood, upbringing, and growing up in the spotlight, and also blasted her for being a “controlling and manipulative” superstar.

“It’s truly Regina George,” said a music industry professional the story referred to as The Exec, likening her to the bully character from Mean Girls played by Rachel McAdams.



Taylor Swift’s classmates said she was the one who did the bullying

Vanity Fair published an article titled The Mastermind, penned by May Jeong, that eviscerated On November 23, 2025,published an article titled, penned by May Jeong, that eviscerated Taylor Swift without once mentioning her by name, but included enough obvious references to leave no doubt about who “The Star” of the story is.

Jeong said she spoke with over 100 people across all 12 of Swift’s Eras, including people who worked with her, neighbors, classmates, teachers, critics, contemporaries, and confidants, and concluded that she “seems to present herself as persecuted even as she sits on a throne of gold and diamond.”

“They say she has been known to crucify those who cross her. Others say The Star weaponizes her sense of victimhood, that by foregrounding her own suffering, she believes she is speaking from a position of superior virtue,” the article read.

Revisiting Swift’s early interviews, where she claimed she was bullied in high school and her classmates deliberately avoided her, the interviewer spoke with some people connected to the institutions.

“That wasn’t true,” said Sharon Luyben, who was the music teacher at Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High for 34 years.

Chanice Skinner, who sat next to her in Luyben’s class, claimed Swift was one of the popular girls: “If you weren’t part of her friend group, you didn’t exist to her… If anything, you were one of the bullies.”

Arielle Peppers, who was also in the music class, remembered that the pop star owned three pairs of Ugg boots, which her family could not afford, unlike Swift’s “well-off” parents.

Industry insiders accused Swift of ostracizing people at whim

The previously mentioned Exec called her “punitive” and said she loves to “smack people” in the head: “This is her way of feeling like she can discipline people.”

“Nobody is beyond reproach with her. If you don’t see it her way, she comes after you. It’s always the same,” said another insider, collectively referred to as The Person Familiar by the outlet.



























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“It’s always the same. They say something she doesn’t like, and they are d**d to her. She’d be at dinner at [redacted]’s, then three weeks later, ‘Oh no, I hate her guts.’”

A musician who worked with Swift said that she takes “amazing care” of people in her inner circle , but social erasure awaits those who cross her.

A music critic who once criticized Swift on one of her albums said she suddenly found herself kicked out of her own circle because of the Love Story singer.



























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Swift allegedly “courted” one of the critic’s friends, which made her feel like the musician was “ordering friends from a catalog.”

Vanity Fair article said. “After her negative review ran, The Critic’s friends—professional musicians all, who previously credited The Critic for their early success —shunned her. Her roommate, seemingly of her own accord, asked her to move out of their shared duplex. The Star had won,” thearticle said.

Netizens dismissed the hit piece as nothing but a “paid smear campaign”

Vanity Fair article only confirmed their While some claimed that thearticle only confirmed their worst fears about Swift, most refused to believe the accounts, largely because they were primarily anonymous.

“Fork found in kitchen,” one user said. Another wrote, “She is as fake as a 3-dollar bill! Her whole career has been manufactured by her rich dad.”

Quite a few called out the classmates for “holding on to a grudge” for nearly two decades.

“Complaining about someone from high school almost 20 years later is wild. Go to therapy,” a person said. Another commented, “All she had was three pairs of Uggs, and her classmates were jealous of tall Blondie.”

A few claimed her industry rivals orchestrated it: “Olivia Rodrigo’s cheque cleared.”



























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Some were surprised that Vanity Fair would publish such an article against Swift, given her long-term relationship with their sister publication Vogue and its chief, Anna Wintour.

“Bold move against a woman who turns every grudge into a platinum album,” a user joked. Another said, “So weird. Women being catty and petty towards other successful women.”

"Regina George for owning pairs of Uggs?" a user exclaimed