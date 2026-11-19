Taylor Swift made a long-awaited return to one of country music's biggest stages, but the night did not unfold quite as she may have hoped.

The singer had plenty to celebrate at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards, from a nostalgic performance to another major moment in her career.

Yet the evening's biggest award results left Swift with a potential setback on the road to her EGOT journey .

Highlights Taylor Swift’s latest awards-season disappointment has put her ambitious EGOT journey under the spotlight.

The singer has already collected major accolades, but two coveted trophies remain out of reach.

Her latest setback at the CMA has sparked questions about whether her next big awards dream “could face tougher competition” than expected.

The loss has since sparked debate about what it could mean for her next big awards-season goal.

One netizen wrote, “Well, she’s up against some real tough competition .”

Taylor Swift returned to the CMA Awards stage for the first time in 13 years with a nostalgic performance

Taylor Swift made her first CMA Awards performance appearance since 2013 on Wednesday, November 18, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Her return came as she revisited her country roots with a song written for Toy Story 5 .

She began performing I Knew It, I Knew You in the arena's backstage hallways, passing familiar faces from the country music world before making her way to the main stage.

The performance included cameos from artists including Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Little Big Town, and Sugarland.

Once onstage, Keith Urban joined Taylor, playing banjo as she blended the new ballad with Our Song , her 2006 breakthrough hit.

The throwback was a particularly nostalgic moment for fans who have followed her since the beginning of her career.

Swift also presented Brooks & Dunn with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, praising the duo for continuing to approach music with the excitement of artists just discovering their passion.

Despite the excitement surrounding her return , Taylor did not leave the ceremony with the Single of the Year trophy.

Ella Langley beat Taylor for Single of the Year at the CMAs, which could hurt her chances for winning an Oscar next year

Her Toy Story 5 song was nominated alongside Ella Langley's Choosin’ Texas , Lainey Wilson's Somewhere Over Laredo , Cody Johnson's The Fall , and Langley's other entry, Be Her .

The award ultimately went to Choosin’ Texas , which had already become one of the year's biggest country hits.

The singer enjoyed an extraordinary evening, also winning Song of the Year for the track, Album of the Year for Dandelion , and several other major honors.



























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A post shared by Ella Langley (@ellalangleymusic)





Swift, meanwhile, was seen standing, applauding, and celebrating enthusiastically as Langley's name was announced.

She appeared to cheer on the winner rather than let the disappointment overshadow the moment.

Although the CMA award is not part of the EGOT, the loss has prompted discussion about whether it could affect the momentum behind Taylor’s Oscar ambitions.

Fans are divided over whether the CMA loss could affect Swift’s EGOT chances

The singer already has an Emmy and 14 Grammy Awards, meaning she needs an Oscar and a Tony to complete the prestigious EGOT.

Her Toy Story 5 ballad is the song she is campaigning for at the 2027 Oscars.

However, losing out on a major award in her home genre could take some shine off its awards-season momentum, even if the CMA result has no direct bearing on the Academy’s decision.

“Choosing Texas was the song of the summer you’re not going to beat that ,” one person wrote.

“Even Swifties knew that ‘Choosin Texas’ was THE song of the year,” another commented.

Others argued the outcome shouldn't be treated as a major disappointment for Swift.

“She didn’t hit a speed bump, she’s totally fine & loves seeing other artists win, even when they’re up against her,” one fan said.

“They aren’t even in the same category for an Oscar win, so not sure how this is a setback . We all knew Ella would win this award at CMAs,” another pointed out.

The 36-year-old singer's Toy Story 5 song has two Grammy nominations as her awards-season campaign continues

“I'm a Swiftie, and I already knew Ella Langley would win,” a third admitted.

The CMA result is not the only awards news surrounding Swift's latest song.

I Knew It, I Knew You has also secured two nominations at the 2027 Grammy Awards, in the categories of Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Swift also has nominations in major categories for her album The Life of a Showgirl and its song The Fate of Ophelia .

She will therefore have several opportunities to add to her already impressive Grammy collection when the ceremony takes place in February 2027.

As for the Oscar race, the CMA result does not rule her out.

The Academy's nominations and final voting will be decided separately, and the song's prospects will depend on how it fares with film-industry voters.

“Everyone knew it was Ella's year. 100% Swiftie but no one was beating Ella,” wrote one netizen