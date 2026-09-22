Tatiana Maslany

September 22, 1985

Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

41 Years Old

Virgo

Who Is Tatiana Maslany?



Tatiana Maslany is an acclaimed Canadian actress who is celebrated globally for her chameleon-like versatility and emotional dedication to roles.





Her rare ability to transform entirely into distinct characters has earned her immense critical praise.





She rose to prominence playing multiple identical clones in the science-fiction series Orphan Black.





This dazzling performance won her a historic Primetime Emmy and showcased her live comedic improv roots.

Early Life and Education



Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Tatiana Maslany grew up in a vibrant, multilingual household.





Her translator mother taught her German before she learned English, fostering a natural ear for dialects that later defined her acting.





Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School provided a vital training ground for her.





She balanced her high school classes with professional film roles and toured extensively with local improvisational comedy troupes.

Notable Relationships



Married to actor Brendan Hines, Tatiana Maslany enjoys a quiet and supportive partnership.





The couple wed in a private ceremony and occasionally appear together at industry events to support each other's work.





Previously, the actress maintained a long-term relationship with Welsh performer Tom Cullen.





She has no children and shares her home in Los Angeles with her husband and their beloved dog.

Career Highlights



Critical praise followed her phenomenal, multi-role performance in the science-fiction thriller Orphan Black.





She went on to headline the Marvel Cinematic Universe series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, showcasing her wide acting range to global audiences.





She expanded her storytelling reach by narrating the audio series Orphan Black: The Next Chapter.





Beyond voice work, she made a notable Broadway debut in Network and recently starred in the dark comedy series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.





Her exceptional talent has garnered numerous prestigious industry accolades.





To date, she has collected a Primetime Emmy Award, five Canadian Screen Awards, and a Golden Globe nomination, cementing her status as an elite screen actor.

Signature Quote



"I have always been interested in characters who are in contradiction with themselves, because that duality is where the most honest human behavior lives."