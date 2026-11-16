Woman Accuses Sibling Of Sabotaging Her Business She Secretly Started With Borrowed Gear

Every freelancer knows how tough it is to get business and keep finding new opportunities to make money. Unfortunately, friends and family might not understand the struggle and may take advantage of creative folks' good nature.

This is what a photographer experienced after lending their expensive equipment to their entitled sister, who promised to return it soon, but instead sneakily took advantage of it. This left the poster enraged as he was losing money in the process.

It can be difficult to stand up to family members who take advantage of one’s good nature

The poster shared that their younger sister had borrowed their expensive camera and sneakily started a photography side business with it

After confronting the sister, she acted as if it was normal to do such a thing, and their mom also sided with her entitlement

Most people don’t realize how expensive the equipment is for a person pursuing photography

According to Joanna Pantigoso , who is a professional photographer, most folks don’t seem to realize how much goes into this profession. It’s one of those jobs where a lot of work happens behind the scenes, like hours of planning shots, editing pictures, administrative tasks, and even marketing.

Before photography sessions are even booked, the expert has to answer emails, manage inquiries, publish blogs, and handle social media requests. Apart from that, even looking after the equipment and upgrading it if necessary all takes a lot of time, money, and effort, which people who aren’t working in the business don’t seem to understand.

When it comes to mixing work with family, this can quickly go wrong

As in the poster's case, if a loved one takes advantage of your time, effort, or even equipment, it can spell trouble. Thriveworks explains that people pleasers might struggle to say no to family or friends and even sacrifice their own needs to make everyone else happy.

Breaking free from this cycle of people-pleasing and the grip of too many demands can be difficult. The most important step is to recognize the tendency and act before it takes over your whole life.

To set boundaries with an overbearing relative, people need to get to the root of the problem and talk to the individual. Bring up the issue and explain, using ‘I’ statements, how their actions make you feel. This can be the best way to clear the air and make them realize how much they might be troubling you.

Another option is to talk about the problem with friends or even a professional. They can act as a sounding board and help you understand why you feel the need to people-please. This can help you slowly start to stand up for yourself, even around family members you don’t want to disappoint.

When people constantly put their needs down in favor of what others want, it can affect them emotionally

Folks need to understand that they are just as important as their loved ones and shouldn’t ignore their desires for anyone else. Everyone can get along while also respecting each other’s boundaries, and that’s the most important thing.

The photographer also realized that if he gave his sister the camera, she would never return it. Meanwhile, the poster was losing out on work while their family took her side. That’s what made it feel so unfair

What do you think the poster should do to resolve this situation? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts.

Most people sided with the poster and felt that they should stand their ground against the woman’s demands