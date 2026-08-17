Taissa Farmiga

August 17, 1994

Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

32 Years Old

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Who Is Taissa Farmiga?



Taissa Farmiga is an American actress with a knack for embodying complex, often troubled characters. Her nuanced performances lend depth to the horror genre, establishing her as a modern scream queen.





She burst into public consciousness with her role as Violet Harmon in the FX series American Horror Story: Murder House. This intense debut garnered widespread critical attention, showcasing her remarkable talent early on.

Early Life and Education



A close-knit family environment shaped Taissa Farmiga’s early years in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. Her parents, Ukrainian immigrants Michael and Lubomyra Farmiga, provided a supportive home for their seven children.





Farmiga attended public school until the fourth grade before being homeschooled by her mother. During this time, she cultivated a skill in American Sign Language, which she studied for several years.

Notable Relationships



A string of high-profile romances has marked Taissa Farmiga’s personal journey, including her marriage to screenwriter and director Hadley Klein. They dated for several years before tying the knot.





Farmiga married Klein in August 2020 but announced their divorce in July 2024. She has no children and, to date, has not publicly confirmed another partner.

Career Highlights



Taissa Farmiga's career truly ignited with her breakthrough role in the anthology series American Horror Story. She portrayed various memorable characters across multiple seasons, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.





Beyond television, Farmiga has anchored successful film franchises like The Nun movie series, where she stars as Sister Irene. She also gained praise for her performances in independent dramas and comedies, expanding her versatile filmography.

Signature Quote



“One of the hardest things I've had to learn is to let it go. At the end of the show or the end of the rehearsal day to just take a deep breath and say, 'Alright, that was it. That was the day.'”