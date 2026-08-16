Taika Waititi

August 16, 1975

Wellington, New Zealand

51 Years Old

Leo

Who Is Taika Waititi?



Taika David Waititi is a New Zealand filmmaker, writer, and actor known for his distinctive blend of deadpan humor and poignant humanism. His creative works often feature quirky characters navigating complex emotions within richly imagined worlds, establishing a signature style.





He gained widespread recognition for his 2014 horror-comedy What We Do in the Shadows, a mockumentary about vampires in modern-day Wellington. Its cult success spawned a popular television series, solidifying his unique comedic voice.

Early Life and Education



Born in Wellington, New Zealand, Taika Waititi was raised by his Māori father, an artist, and his Russian Jewish mother, a schoolteacher, after his parents divorced when he was around five. This dual heritage deeply influenced his perspective.





He attended Onslow College before studying theater at Victoria University of Wellington, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. There, his early comedic talents blossomed as he collaborated with future creative partners.

Notable Relationships



Currently married to British singer Rita Ora,





Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley separated in 2018, with whom he shares two daughters, Te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu. He married Ora in August 2022, keeping their intimate ceremony private. Currently married to British singer Rita Ora, Taika Waititi previously had a long-term relationship with New Zealand actress Loren Horsley, which lasted for ten years. He later married film producer Chelsea Winstanley in 2011.Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley separated in 2018, with whom he shares two daughters, Te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu. He married Ora in August 2022, keeping their intimate ceremony private.

Career Highlights



Taika David Waititi first garnered international acclaim for his distinctive films, including the Oscar-nominated short film "Two Cars, One Night" and the critically praised Boy. He later directed the blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, revitalizing the Marvel franchise with his unique comedic touch.





His black comedy Jojo Rabbit earned him an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, a significant win for a film he also wrote, directed, and starred in as an imaginary Adolf Hitler. Beyond film, he co-created the acclaimed series Reservation Dogs.

Signature Quote



“What better way to insult Hitler than having him portrayed by a Polynesian Jew?”