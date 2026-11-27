Sydney Sweeney's latest lingerie shoot has once again left little to the imagination, and many viewers found themselves unable to ignore the actress’ holiday campaign .

On November 27, the Euphoria star shared a series of sultry photos for her brand, SYRN , showcasing two very different looks just in time for the festive season.

The shoot comes as Sweeney's name continues to surface in discussions about the next James Bond film, with some wondering whether she could take on the role of the franchise's next Bond girl.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney gave fans a glimpse of two very different looks in the latest holiday campaign for her lingerie brand, SYRN.

The new photos arrived as speculation about her possible involvement in the next James Bond film continued to gain attention.

While one former Bond girl has voiced her support for Sweeney, the actress has also faced criticism over an earlier campaign.

Sydney Sweeney posed in white lace and gothic black lingerie for her holiday collection

The actress shared the new pictures on Black Friday, giving fans an early look at SYRN's final two holiday collections.

In one set of photographs, Sweeney embraced a bridal-inspired look in semi-sheer white lace lingerie , paired with heels. She posed in the delicate set, which featured a strapless design and a revealing silhouette.

She then switched to a gothic-inspired black lace look. The actress wore a black b*a and matching lingerie with stockings, showing off a completely different side of the holiday campaign

Sweeney teased the new collection on Instagram with a playful caption, writing, "naughty or nice… dropping the last two @syrn holiday collections early, this weekend only (also couldn’t resist sharing a little more from our holiday shoot cause you know how much I love the holidays."

The campaign also referenced familiar holiday movies.

In an earlier preview, Sweeney channeled the look of Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride in a red lace set, complete with a wedding veil and dramatic makeup.

She also appeared in a black lace outfit with latex opera gloves, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Her holiday collection is designed around festive, movie-inspired themes, including Home Alone , How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and White Christmas.

Rumors suggest Sweeney is being considered for the next James Bond film

The rumors first gained attention last year after Sweeney attended Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wedding in June 2025.

Amazon has since become involved with the James Bond franchise, and director Denis Villeneuve has been announced to helm the next film.

The speculation shifted into overdrive in October when former Bond girl Trina Parks publicly backed the actress for the role.

Parks made history as the first Black actress to play a Bond girl when she appeared as the henchwoman Thumper opposite Sean Connery in the 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever.

Speaking to The Telegraph , Parks said she believed Sweeney would be "wonderful" in the role.

Parks believes the next Bond film should feature a woman who is independent and confident in her own identity.

"I feel for modern cinema and film-making, and the future of Bond, audiences want to see a woman opposite Bond who is independent and has ownership of her se*uality - Sydney has those qualities," she said.

She also praised Sweeney's acting ability, adding, "Not only is she a talented actress, but she has this Hollywood classic kind of style and poise, which really works for her projects and brand."

Sweeney was also asked about the casting speculation during an October 2025 interview with Variety . However, she did not confirm whether she had been approached for the role.

"I can't," she said before adding, "To be honest, I don't know all the Bond rumors , but I've always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I'm excited and curious to see what they do with it. Depends on the script."

For now, there is no official confirmation that Sweeney will appear in the next Bond movie.

This isn’t the first time Sweeney’s lingerie photoshoot has sparked controversy

In October, the actress faced criticism after releasing a campaign for SYRN inspired by several well-known Christmas movie characters, as reported by Bored Panda.

One part of the campaign featured her dressed as Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas .

Sweeney wore blonde braids , a blue plaid nightgown, and a short fur-trimmed cape, recreating the character's familiar look.

However, some viewers felt the lingerie-themed campaign made the character too suggestive, particularly because Cindy Lou was originally introduced as a young child in the story.

One critic wrote, "The Cindy Lou one was in poor taste."

Another commented, "She definitely turned Cindy Lou, the sweetest child, into a s*x symbol."

The campaign also had supporters, with some pointing out that Taylor Momsen, the actress who originally played Cindy Lou in the 2000 film, has long since moved away from her child-star image.

Momsen later became the lead singer of the rock band The Pretty Reckless and adopted a much edgier style.



"Sydney Sweeney is overrated," wrote one netizen