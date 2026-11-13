Sydney Agudong: Bio And Career Highlights

Sydney Agudong

5 ft 4 in (163 cm)

$0.5 million, 2026 est.

American

November 13, 2000

Kauai, Hawaii, US

26 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Sydney Agudong?



Sydney Agudong is an American actress and singer whose Hawaiian roots deeply inform her artistry. She records indie pop music under the moniker Jayne Doe while building a versatile acting resume across diverse television and film projects.





Her breakout moment arrived after earning the co-starring role of Nani in Lilo & Stitch. That widely praised performance established her talent globally, and she remains well known for her signature live ukulele performances.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Kauai, Hawaii, Agudong was raised alongside three sisters by supportive parents. Her father Kenneth and mother Karen encouraged her artistic talents, inspiring early participation in local musical theater productions and beauty pageants.





She later attended Island School in Lihue, honing her passion for creative arts. During high school math class, she secretly wrote her very first song, which eventually earned radio airplay across local island stations.

Notable Relationships



Over the past several years, Agudong has maintained a remarkably private approach to her personal dating life. Media outlets have reported no high-profile public relationships or Hollywood romances during her initial rise in the entertainment industry.





The versatile entertainer currently has no children and remains unmarried as her career expands. She continues to concentrate on her burgeoning screen roles and music projects while keeping romantic details away from public headlines.

Career Highlights



Sydney Agudong earned wide recognition after portraying Charlize on the comedy series On My Block. She quickly expanded her screen credits with appearances in NCIS, Infamously in Love, and the feature film West Michigan, establishing herself as a promising young actress.





Beyond acting, she launched an independent music career under the creative stage alias Jayne Doe. She released her debut single “Welcome to Hollywood” in 2022, blending soulful indie pop melodies with personal songwriting that reflects her artistic journey.

Signature Quote



“I want to be able to tell stories that resonate with people and bring authentic representation to the screen.”