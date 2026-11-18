Billionaire philanthropist Susan Dell has made her first major red-carpet appearance since her viral White House visit last month, but the outing has once again sparked an online frenzy over her demeanor.

The 62-year-old attended the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala with her husband, Michael Dell , on Sunday, November 14, as some netizens made bizarre comparisons after seeing her latest appearance.

Highlights Susan Dell made her first major red-carpet appearance since her viral White House visit, but netizens were still fixated on her appearance.

Online commenters compared the billionaire philanthropist to “aliens,” “robots,” and “fictional creatures,” with some questioning what happened to her face.

Michael Dell previously appeared to subtly defend his wife against online criticism, urging people to focus on her charitable contributions instead.

“This woman should sue her surgeon . I mean w*f,” one person reacted online.

Susan Dell’s red-carpet return at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala has been overshadowed by online scrutiny of her appearance

Prominent American philanthropist, businesswoman, and former fashion designer Susan Dell attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California, alongside her husband, Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, and their daughter, Alexa Dell.

The annual charity event celebrated Baby2Baby's 15th anniversary and raised more than $20 million to support children living in poverty across the United States.

According to Forbes , the organization provides diapers, clothing, baby formula, and hygiene items to roughly 1.5 million children annually across all 50 states.

Over its 15-year history, the group has distributed more than 850 million essential items.

For the charitable event, Susan chose a strapless, floor-length black gown with sculptural ruffles around the neckline and a sheer lace panel at the waist.

She accessorized with sparkling drop earrings, a bracelet, a statement ring, and a silver-toned watch.

Michael complemented his wife's look with a classic black tuxedo, a white dress shirt, and a black tie.

The gala also welcomed several major celebrities, including Demi Moore, who received the Giving Tree Award for her advocacy on behalf of vulnerable children and families.

Many viewers harshly compared the billionaire philanthropist to “aliens,” “robots,” and “fictional creatures”

Actor Andrew Garfield presented the honor, while Keke Palmer hosted the evening and rapper Cardi B performed.

However, the philanthropist's red-carpet photos quickly became a major online talking point, with some commenters expressing disbelief at her appearance.

“Looking extraordinarily reptilian,” one netizen commented.

“Every time I see her I get the urge to watch Mars Attacks,” someone else joked, referencing the 1996 science-fiction comedy featuring alien invaders.

“Seriously, what happened to her ? I don’t really even know how to respond to this,” a third user remarked.

Another person speculated, “That is a woman tormented with E* and extreme body and face dysmorphia.”

One comment read, “She doesn’t even look human anymore. This might be the worst example I’ve seen of the MAGA plastic surgery phenomenon.”

Others joked, “The aliens are already here! That’s a manhunter who doesn’t know how to shapeshift well.”

“Why does she behave like a lizard in a human skin suit? I don't understand.”

This wasn't the first time Susan’s appearance became a talking point online.

Susan previously faced similar scrutiny after her viral White House appearance alongside Donald Trump and Michael Dell

The latest backlash comes just a month after she and Michael appeared alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on October 7 to announce their $6.25 billion pledge toward children's investment accounts.

The couple's contribution aims to provide $250 deposits to as many as 25 million American children through the Trump Accounts program, giving families a chance to start investing in their children's financial futures.

However, the announcement was overshadowed by online discussions about Susan's facial expressions, animated mannerisms, and appearance.

Social media users circulated comparisons between older photographs and recent images of the philanthropist, with some speculating about possible facelifts, fillers, eyelid surgery, and other cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics skin clinics, previously told the Irish Star that Susan's face appeared “noticeably tighter and tauter, and her eye area looks more open than usual” compared with older photographs.

“There is a possibility she may have undergone a full facelift , as the skin around the jawline and mid-face appears lifted,” he suggested.

“Another possibility is upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), which can make the eyes look more open, refreshed, and awake, an effect that looks likely in the recent images.”

Susan has, however, not publicly confirmed that she has undergone any of these procedures.

Her husband has subtly defended her against online trolls, highlighting her charitable work

The controversy also fueled discussions about the so-called “Mar-a-Lago face,” an internet term used to describe a highly polished aesthetic that some social media users associate with women in Trump's political and social circle.

Following the October controversy, Michael appeared to respond to the criticism by sharing supportive messages on X rather than confronting the trolls directly.

One post he reposted read, “My grandson got 250 dollars in his Trump account from Susan Dell. Please leave that woman alone.”

Another parent praised the couple's generosity after their two sons received contributions toward their savings accounts.

Michael also shared handwritten thank-you letters from children who benefited from the initiative, with messages that read, “Dear Dell Family, Thank you for the money in my Trump bank account. I'm very glad to be saving for my future.”

The billionaire's response appeared to shift the focus back toward the couple's philanthropic efforts, with supporters urging online critics to focus on the children's financial benefits rather than Susan's appearance.

Reacting to Michael’s posts , one supportive netizen wrote, “She loves children and spent a lot of money on them. She looks like an angel to me. Period.”

“For those who’re trying to create robots as close to a human, she’s your benchmark,” wrote one netizen