A viral clip from a recent White House appearance has sparked an online frenzy, as netizens question the demeanor of one of the attendees.

Social media users dissected the billionaire’s expressions and animated mannerisms during her Wednesday, October 7, appearance , as the philanthropist was seen standing next to US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Highlights Susan Dell’s latest White House appearance quickly became a viral talking point, with viewers dissecting everything from her expressions to her animated movements.

Similar scrutiny followed the billionaire philanthropist earlier this year, as social media users compared older and newer photos of her appearance.

Susan and her husband, Michael Dell, pledged $6.25 billion to fund investment accounts for at least 25 million American children.

“She doesn't even look human anymore. This might be the worst example I’ve seen of the MAGA plastic surgery phenomenon,” one person reacted online.

A recent White House press conference has been overshadowed by netizens’ fixation on a billionaire attendee’s appearance

Prominent American philanthropist, businesswoman, and former fashion designer Susan Dell appeared in the Oval Office alongside her husband, billionaire Michael Dell, and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The purpose of their high-profile visit was to spotlight the couple’s staggering $6.25 billion pledge to the “Trump Accounts” program.

The pledge aims to provide $250 deposits for as many as 25 million children across the US, encouraging families to start investing early and giving children a financial head start.

During the appearance, Susan addressed parents and grandparents directly, encouraging them to make sure their children or grandchildren claim their accounts.

Trump even joked that he would give her his “complete and total endorsement” if she ever decided to run for political office.

While the event was meant to highlight the couple’s enormous financial commitment, much of the online conversation quickly shifted to users scrutinizing Susan.

Susan Dell appeared alongside Donald Trump and Michael Dell as the couple announced a major pledge to Trump Accounts

People picked apart everything from her facial expressions and hand movements to her overall demeanor.

“She can’t wait to get home and get out of that itchy skin…” one person commented.

Another user wrote, “I don’t really even know how to respond to this. MAGA is a Literal fr**kshow.”

A third joked, “The aliens are already here ! That's a manhunter who doesn't know how to shapeshift well.”

One comment read, “I’ve never seen plastic surgery to make yourself ugly. She was rather pretty. This is a ventriloquist dummy now.”

Others joked, “For those who’re trying to create robots as close to a human, she’s your benchmark.”

One viewer questioned, “What the actual fuq is this creature with Trump? Are we supposed to believe this is a human woman?”

“It's wild that whatever person made that robot thought, 'hmmmm yes this is the perfect hairstyle for a modern woman, and it is so big and beautiful that it'll distract from the fact that we can't quite get her face to read real person.’”

Other users similarly turned the clip into a discussion about the billionaire’s appearance, with some comparing her look to what has been dubbed the “Mar-a-Lago face” online.

Many cosmetic experts say Susan looks significantly different today than in earlier photographs.

Many viewers speculated about whether Susan had undergone cosmetic procedures in recent years

Compared to natural aging patterns for a woman in her early 60s, her facial skin and neck appear noticeably tighter, smoother, and firmer.

Dr. Ross Perry, Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, shared his guess on whether the billionaire philanthropist had gone under the knife to alter her appearance.

“In comparison to earlier photographs, her face appears noticeably tighter and tauter, and her eye area looks more open than usual,” he previously told the Irish Star .

Her eyes look significantly more open than in older photographs.

Dr. Perry said this type of facial result could come from several aesthetic procedures, including surgical and non-surgical.

“There is a possibility she may have undergone a full facelift, as the skin around the jawline and mid-face appears lifted,” he said.

Some of the harshest criticism compared her appearance to “aliens,” “robots,” and “fictional creatures”

“Another possibility is upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), which can make the eyes look more open, refreshed, and awake, an effect that looks likely in the recent images.”

Susan has, however, not publicly confirmed that she has undergone any of these procedures.

This was not the first time Susan’s appearance had become a talking point online.

Earlier this year, social media users circulated side-by-side images comparing older photos of her with more recent pictures, with some claiming she had undergone a dramatic transformation.

In July, one viral Reddit post asked, “ What has happened to her? ” while others linked the perceived change to the so-called “Mar-a-Lago face.”

The term has been used online to describe a highly polished aesthetic that some social media users associate with people in Trump’s political and social circle.

Her mannerisms also drew attention after a viral clip from a December 2025 White House news conference featuring Susan went viral, with users questioning what they described as unusual behavior.

The renewed criticism therefore comes after months of online scrutiny surrounding both Dell’s appearance and her mannerisms.

“She standing there like an NPC waiting for her dialogue prompt. That's a robot version of his ‘wife,’” one netizen wrote