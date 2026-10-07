How they apparently "don't notice" when something needs to be cleaned or done.



Like I cannot comprehend how you don't notice the floor needing to be swept, or the stove is dirty after cooking, or the counter needing cleaning, or the dishwasher needing to be ran because it's FULL.



Genuinely can't tell if it's weaponized incompetence or if they just walk around with blinders on and really just don't notice messes?? idk.



Edit: so this is based of my personal experience, per the question posed in the thread. My ex had two dude roommates before I moved in with him and they were all like this. My husband is also like this.



Now admittedly I am not a perfectly neat and tidy person, either. Our house is cluttered and messy (two animals, toddler, my ADHD) BUT there is a big difference to me between something being a bit messy and being visibly *dirty*.



Like, a few crumbs in the floor is whatever. But when the pet hair starts piling up and there is noticable dirt and debris on the floor, it's time to sweep. If there are rings in the toilet bowl, time to scrub it. If there are hair trimmings on the bathroom counter after you shave, wipe them up. The stove does need to be cleaned every time because otherwise splatter just gets more and more caked on and harder to clean and it's just gross.



The issue I have is that none of these things got done without me pointing it out or doing it myself.



And I totally get this isn't gender specific and there are plenty of women out there who are total slobs. I do feel like the scale is tilted though. And again, this is just based of my personal experience and stories shared from other women I know.



Sorry to all the bros in the comments having to deal with this from your ladies, I feel ya.