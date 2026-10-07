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One of the most interesting things about living together is seeing how men and women can think so differently, even in the same everyday situations. It really shows how our minds work in unique ways, and that’s pretty amazing.
The most noticeable skills of the male mind may be the ability to sit quietly and seemingly think about nothing. However, “nothing” does not always mean the mind is empty. When there are no outside demands, spontaneous thoughts like memories, plans, images, and random ideas can come up without any clear purpose.
This helps explain the common exchange: “What are you thinking about?”, “Nothing.” The mind can drift between different thoughts without focusing on any one thing long enough to describe it. At those times, a man might truly have nothing specific to share, even though his brain is still active.
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In reality, two things could be happening when thinking about nothing. One is that we might be thinking about completely random things that don't really occupy our minds. We can actually release a lot of tension through this not-thinking.
Sometimes, what fills our minds has nothing to do with what’s happening around us. Our thoughts can jump from memories to future plans, social situations, or random ideas, without following the logical order someone else might expect.
This is why someone might stare at the television, sit on the couch, or wait for coffee while their mind drifts through a string of random thoughts. There’s no problem to solve and nothing important to share. The thoughts just show up, connect to something else, and fade away.
#5
Also the amount of stomach issues they all have. Like you guys okay? Having diarrhea multiple times a week and blowing up toilets (and then not cleaning them) ain't normal. .
#6
The other possibility sits at the opposite end of the spectrum. There is another side to this. Sometimes, a person gets so caught up in a worry that it is hard to focus on anything else. When worries and rumination take over, it can be tough to shift between different thoughts, especially if those thoughts are about personal concerns.
So the same “nothing” can sometimes hide the exact opposite experience: too much happening inside. A money problem, relationship trouble, or tough choice can take over a person’s thoughts, even if they are not talking about it. Saying “nothing” might just be an easier way to answer a question that feels complicated.
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When I moved out, I knew that men often leave the lid & seat up, that part wasn’t a surprise. What stunned me though is how intensely men will fight in favor of leaving it up. The germs alone should be reason enough! Ew!
That reluctance to explain what is happening inside can become even more complicated when social expectations enter the picture. The American Psychological Association describes a “man box” that values emotional stoicism, dominance, self-reliance, and rejects traits linked to vulnerability. Boys often face these pressures from a young age.
Niobe Way, PhD, a developmental psychology professor at New York University, has studied boys’ emotional development for decades. Her research shows that boys do not naturally want to keep their distance. In fact, many boys want close connections, but cultural expectations can make them hide this need or see emotional openness as a weakness.
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Like I cannot comprehend how you don't notice the floor needing to be swept, or the stove is dirty after cooking, or the counter needing cleaning, or the dishwasher needing to be ran because it's FULL.
Genuinely can't tell if it's weaponized incompetence or if they just walk around with blinders on and really just don't notice messes?? idk.
Edit: so this is based of my personal experience, per the question posed in the thread. My ex had two dude roommates before I moved in with him and they were all like this. My husband is also like this.
Now admittedly I am not a perfectly neat and tidy person, either. Our house is cluttered and messy (two animals, toddler, my ADHD) BUT there is a big difference to me between something being a bit messy and being visibly *dirty*.
Like, a few crumbs in the floor is whatever. But when the pet hair starts piling up and there is noticable dirt and debris on the floor, it's time to sweep. If there are rings in the toilet bowl, time to scrub it. If there are hair trimmings on the bathroom counter after you shave, wipe them up. The stove does need to be cleaned every time because otherwise splatter just gets more and more caked on and harder to clean and it's just gross.
The issue I have is that none of these things got done without me pointing it out or doing it myself.
And I totally get this isn't gender specific and there are plenty of women out there who are total slobs. I do feel like the scale is tilted though. And again, this is just based of my personal experience and stories shared from other women I know.
Sorry to all the bros in the comments having to deal with this from your ladies, I feel ya.
#12
I took some of these things into my professional life and it’s actually been quite helpful, but it reminds how differently men and women are socialised.
The pressure to stay composed in everyday situations often lingers even after you get home. Work and responsibilities can drain your mental energy, so it’s important to take time to unwind. Taking a break after work is closely linked to feeling less tired, so this quiet time is more than just a personal choice.
When someone comes home, drops their keys, and spends half an hour in silence, that quiet time can be helpful. They might just need a break to leave work behind before starting the rest of their evening. A short stretch without questions or decisions helps create a clear line between work and home.
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After getting used to a small moment of quiet, almost any private space can feel helpful. Privacy can support things like thinking, independence, recharging, recovery, and letting go of stress. In a busy home, even a closed bathroom door can give you a few minutes when no one needs anything from you.
This might be why the bathroom can feel like a surprisingly appealing place to escape. The draw is not really the room itself, but the chance to be alone for a while. When you sit down and close the door, no one asks anything of you. For people who need some time alone, this short break can feel very refreshing.
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Casual requests mean nothing to men when figuring out whose responsibility fixing the garage light in my all girl family was a political campaign with actual factions. And if you thank the guys nicely for doing what you asked they preen like peacocks. Seriously, genuine thanks makes them light up like Christmas trees. And you praise them for doing a good job? Men love that so much!! So much easier than I thought. Like yeah men are stinky and gross compared to women and they do NOT know how to decorate the house, but theyre basically like slightly more capable big dogs that if you keep their needs met just want to watch tv and cuddle. 8/10 would recommend.
Eventually, all those private habits become visible when two people share a home. Each person brings their own routines, like how much quiet time they prefer, when they want to talk, who does which chores, and what they think is clean enough. What seems normal to one person might seem strange to someone who grew up with different house rules.
A study from the University of Padua in Italy found that past relationships and living situations can influence how couples split up chores later on. The research shows that marriage and living together often come with different ideas about who should do what at home.
People do not just share a space; they also bring their own ideas of what home should be.
#19
They are so sweaty. All the time?! The gas. They burp and fart all the time?!
Once my husband came home from a workout. I had just cleaned our little apartment and had it all decorated super cute and he stomped up the stairs, took off his shirt and threw it in the corner, laid down on the bed I had just washed and made, and then burped.
I cried I was so stunned. He was very confused.
It has gotten better 😂😂.