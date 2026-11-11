59 Bizarre Luxuries And Everyday Habits That Come With Being Insanely Rich

The undeniable fact is that money improves your life in many ways. You get access to better food, higher-quality healthcare, proper education, etc. You can buy property and not worry about having a roof over your head. You can save for your retirement without living paycheck to paycheck. You can travel the world!

That being said, being super rich may actually have unexpected downsides, too.

According to David H. Rosmarin, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and a program director at McLean Hospital, wealth can create unexpected risks to mental health and relationships.