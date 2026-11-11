59 Bizarre Luxuries And Everyday Habits That Come With Being Insanely Rich

#1
Now, that’s already incredible to me. Not being present or moving the majority of your own stuff? If I’m lucky, I have couple movers putting in some work too. But having movers do it all without them present wasn’t all. I asked how they packed so fast.
They looked at me with confusion, because they didn’t pack! They didn’t pack up any of their stuff! The movers come in, pack, move it to the new place… and UNPACK! When they got to their new home, their bed was made! I’ve been thinking about this for months.
#2
That’s it. But they were paid super well and well taken care of with insurance and bonuses/
Takes money to make money is an understatement here.
In this world it was “takes a large amount of money to make a ton of money”.
#3
“I summered in Madrid, and wintered in Aspen.”
The undeniable fact is that money improves your life in many ways. You get access to better food, higher-quality healthcare, proper education, etc. You can buy property and not worry about having a roof over your head. You can save for your retirement without living paycheck to paycheck. You can travel the world!
That being said, being super rich may actually have unexpected downsides, too.
According to David H. Rosmarin, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and a program director at McLean Hospital, wealth can create unexpected risks to mental health and relationships.
#4
#5
Most people live in a world where money equals a paycheck, and paychecks get taxed automatically. The ultra-wealthy don't use paychecks. They take out loans.
If a billionaire needs $4 million for a new house or a yacht, they don't sell $4 million in stock (which would force them to pay hundreds of thousands in taxes). Instead, they go to a bank and say, "Hold my $50 million in stock as collateral, and lend me $4 million at a tiny interest rate."
Legally, a loan isn't income, so the IRS can't touch it. They spend the loan money completely tax-free, while their actual wealth keeps growing in the market.
#6
Rosmarin, who provided concierge mental health services to wealthy individuals and families around the globe, writes in a piece in Time magazine that he was at first captivated by them.
“Clients arrived with car services waiting outside, returning to lives defined by extraordinary luxury and comfort. It did not take long, however, to notice a pattern of significant loneliness, family conflict, and emotional distress beneath the surface. In many cases, immense wealth appeared to weaken the very foundations that sustain psychological well-being.”
#7
#8
#9
Rosmarin points out that money changes relationships. Wealth allows individuals to avoid daily frictions like compromise, negotiation, accountability, and shared sacrifice, which would generally strengthen bonds.
The result is that riches lead to relationships that tend to be more transactional and less interdependent. There’s more emphasis on control, expectations, and access.
#10
#11
Like growing up I had hand-me-down or craigslist mattresses, I don't ever remember going to a store and picking out a new one.
But last month I got to design a completely 100% custom mattress. The size, the materials, the stack, everything. Got custom sheets for it too, and my god it's the comfiest bed I've ever had. It never occured to me that was even an option for things like beds until I was there doing it, but for The Rich I'm sure that's probably just another Tuesday.
#12
There's also something similar that's a lot cheaper called Direct Primary Care. You pay a monthly or yearly fee for unlimited appointments and texts. I started this year and it's great. They don't take insurance but also get deals on stuff. My doc does virtual or in person appointments (won't come to my house) but mostly I text her if I have a problem and she looks it up and gets back to me. She has limited patients so there is a lot of individual attention and if she's going to be out of town she has another doctor monitoring her messages.
The result is straightforward: more isolation, even as you’re surrounded by other people. Meanwhile, real connection requires that you practice expressing emotions and needs, being honest, being authentic, etc.
These are not things that money can buy.
#13
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#15
“In most families, life imposes limits. People must compromise and tolerate frustration because they depend on one another. They must work through disagreements because there are few alternatives. These experiences can be uncomfortable, but they are also how trust, resilience, and intimacy are built,” the mental health expert writes.
“Money can remove many of those pressures. It can smooth over conflicts, delay consequences, and create options to avoid uncomfortable moments. It can make it possible to ‘solve’ interpersonal problems financially by using money to control others. The result is emotional distance and pain for all parties.”
#16
#17
They also pay a woman to live with their dog and take care of it in one of their other homes.
Every conversation I have with them makes me realize how we live in two different worlds.
#18
We want to hear what you think about the topic. What are the most important things that you would focus on if you were to become wealthy overnight?
Regardless of your income, what are the areas of your life where you refuse to lower your standards and buy truly high-quality products and services?
Do you have people in your life who you are 100% sure would stay honest and authentic in their relationships with you, no matter how amazingly rich you get?
Once you’re done reading these posts, share your opinions, dreams, and experiences in the comments at the bottom of this list.
#19
I knew a guy that attends cosplay conventions. He had all his costumes made for him. He thinks he made them. weird.