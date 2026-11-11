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59 Bizarre Luxuries And Everyday Habits That Come With Being Insanely Rich
Social Issues,SocietyNOV 11, 2026

59 Bizarre Luxuries And Everyday Habits That Come With Being Insanely Rich

Jonas Grinevičius
Danielė Šidiškytė and Jonas Grinevičius
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Being rich gets you access to quality products and services. But unless you’re lucky enough to be incredibly wealthy, you may not know just how much freedom large amounts of money can truly afford you. And we’re not talking about superficial luxury either.
People online spilled the tea about the surprising and jaw-dropping things that the ultra-wealthy do that regular folks—like you and us—might not even know are an option. We’ve picked out the most intriguing posts to show you what generational wealth really gets you.

#1

A mover holding a box labeled glass, depicting high-end moving services as everyday luxuries for the insanely rich.
My in-laws were just complaining about their recent move. They had to spend the day at the country club and wait for it to be finished.

Now, that’s already incredible to me. Not being present or moving the majority of your own stuff? If I’m lucky, I have couple movers putting in some work too. But having movers do it all without them present wasn’t all. I asked how they packed so fast. 

They looked at me with confusion, because they didn’t pack! They didn’t pack up any of their stuff! The movers come in, pack, move it to the new place… and UNPACK! When they got to their new home, their bed was made! I’ve been thinking about this for months.
1dayaway, RDNE Stock project / Unsplash
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7points

#2

A professional working on multiple laptops, reflecting bizarre luxuries and work habits of the insanely rich.
I have a buddy who’s family had a family manager. 2 or three people who had an office and their job was essentially making the family more money.

That’s it. But they were paid super well and well taken care of with insurance and bonuses/

Takes money to make money is an understatement here.

In this world it was “takes a large amount of money to make a ton of money”.
TheCountryBreakfast, Yan Krukau / Pexels
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5points

#3

People enjoying a winter ski trip, illustrating bizarre luxuries and lifestyle of being insanely rich.
Use seasons as a verb.

“I summered in Madrid, and wintered in Aspen.”
davesoverhere, cottonbro studio / Pexels
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5points

The undeniable fact is that money improves your life in many ways. You get access to better food, higher-quality healthcare, proper education, etc. You can buy property and not worry about having a roof over your head. You can save for your retirement without living paycheck to paycheck. You can travel the world!

That being said, being super rich may actually have unexpected downsides, too.

According to David H. Rosmarin, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and a program director at McLean Hospital, wealth can create unexpected risks to mental health and relationships.

#4

Grand entrance of an elegant white mansion depicting bizarre luxuries of the insanely rich
separate entrances and quarters for house employees. I lived in west palm beach, and on palm beach island these mega mansions have whole wings on their houses on the end of the property with their own gated entrances and driveways away from the front of the house so they don't use the same driveways the owners park their luxury cars on.
ContentDot8973, Robert So / Pexels
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5points

#5

Extensive classic stone bank building columns representing the financial status of the insanely rich
Borrowing money to live on so they never have to pay taxes.

Most people live in a world where money equals a paycheck, and paychecks get taxed automatically. The ultra-wealthy don't use paychecks. They take out loans.

If a billionaire needs $4 million for a new house or a yacht, they don't sell $4 million in stock (which would force them to pay hundreds of thousands in taxes). Instead, they go to a bank and say, "Hold my $50 million in stock as collateral, and lend me $4 million at a tiny interest rate."

Legally, a loan isn't income, so the IRS can't touch it. They spend the loan money completely tax-free, while their actual wealth keeps growing in the market.
joemondo, Stephen Leonardi / Pexels
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4points

#6

A man lying in a luxurious bed in an ornate room reflecting bizarre luxuries of the insanely rich
I worked for a billionaire. When he was at the end of his life, sick from cancer, he was moved into a hospital here (major US city). People I know who visited him say that he was in a special area of the hospital that was "like the Taj Mahal". Basically very high end, beautiful, expensive, everything you can imagine. Nothing regular people would know existed.
b30, Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels
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4points

Rosmarin, who provided concierge mental health services to wealthy individuals and families around the globe, writes in a piece in Time magazine that he was at first captivated by them.

“Clients arrived with car services waiting outside, returning to lives defined by extraordinary luxury and comfort. It did not take long, however, to notice a pattern of significant loneliness, family conflict, and emotional distress beneath the surface. In many cases, immense wealth appeared to weaken the very foundations that sustain psychological well-being.”

#7

Woman in pink dress standing by private jet, portraying bizarre luxuries of being insanely rich.
I read a comment a long time ago that said that rich people could buy multiples of the same clothes to have in different houses that they own. Imagine traveling without having to pack clothing.
Waffle-Crab, Chalo Garcia / Unsplash
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4points

#8

A smiling mother holding up her baby, illustrating warm everyday habits and family moments.
Bringing a maid to a family gathering so they can bring the baby and don't have to worry about being interrupted from mingling.
NyriasNeo, Jonathan Borba / Unsplash
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4points

#9

A woman cleaning a television screen as part of everyday habits and domestic routines.
A mega wealthy speaker came thru my town recently and I was tangentially involved.  A large team came in about a week ahead of her and rented a big nice house that's currently for sale thru the real estate agency.  They furnished it with all her own things, organic everything.  Brought large air purifiers that ran for days before she landed.  Brought in all organic food and household products and cleaned the house top to bottom.  She stayed a little less than a week before going to the next town on her tour.  She has multiple teams so while she was here the next house in the next town was being prepped.  When she left, it took her team about another week to remove everything and move on to their next town to prep for her arrival there.  She has multiple teams so there is always a team somewhere preparing next week's house, a team taking down last week's house and a team with her taking care of her current needs.
Exciting_Radish_1008, cottonbro studio / Pexels
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4points

Rosmarin points out that money changes relationships. Wealth allows individuals to avoid daily frictions like compromise, negotiation, accountability, and shared sacrifice, which would generally strengthen bonds.

The result is that riches lead to relationships that tend to be more transactional and less interdependent. There’s more emphasis on control, expectations, and access.

#10

Man wearing headphones and reading a newspaper on a private jet showcasing luxuries of the insanely rich
A buddy of mine has a personal assistant who does every mundane thing for him. Pack for trip? He just gets in his chauffeured car and everything is waiting for him. Gets to fbo and someone puts it on his leased jet. Someone meets him on the other end with a car standing by next to the plane and off he goes. I told him that normal people can’t do that. He said: I know I’m lucky.
RaNdomMSPPro, cottonbro studio . Pexels
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4points

#11

Elderly woman reading a book in a lavish bedroom representing bizarre luxuries of the insanely rich
I had no idea about the sheer amount of things that could be completely custom bespoke. Like obviously rich people get custom clothes made, but I never realized everything has the ability to be custom.
Like growing up I had hand-me-down or craigslist mattresses, I don't ever remember going to a store and picking out a new one.
But last month I got to design a completely 100% custom mattress. The size, the materials, the stack, everything. Got custom sheets for it too, and my god it's the comfiest bed I've ever had. It never occured to me that was even an option for things like beds until I was there doing it, but for The Rich I'm sure that's probably just another Tuesday.
missmadime, cottonbro studio / Pexels
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4points

#12

A private nurse taking a man blood pressure at home showcasing healthcare luxuries for the insanely rich
Concierge Medicine. You text your doctor at any time of the day or night and they come to your house and bring you whatever meds you want. They can also order tests and get discounts on things so you end up paying a lot less than someone using insurance. The vibe is completely different than a regular doctor and you're the one suggesting things and they'll do whatever as long as it probably won't hurt you.

There's also something similar that's a lot cheaper called Direct Primary Care. You pay a monthly or yearly fee for unlimited appointments and texts. I started this year and it's great. They don't take insurance but also get deals on stuff. My doc does virtual or in person appointments (won't come to my house) but mostly I text her if I have a problem and she looks it up and gets back to me. She has limited patients so there is a lot of individual attention and if she's going to be out of town she has another doctor monitoring her messages.
BaylisAscaris, Antoni Shkraba / Pexels
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3points

The result is straightforward: more isolation, even as you’re surrounded by other people. Meanwhile, real connection requires that you practice expressing emotions and needs, being honest, being authentic, etc.

These are not things that money can buy.

#13

A woman counting cash and checking a receipt, illustrating financial management and habits of the insanely rich.
You can pay your children up to $16,100 every year tax-free if you have a business. They don’t even really have to do anything. Tax-free income for them and a tax write-off for you. But you don’t give them the money you put it in an investment account. They don’t even have to know anything about this. By the time they are ready to go to college they have more than enough money to pay for it and not only did they not have to pay any taxes on it, aside from capital gains, it was a tax write off.
ResponsibilityAny858, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels
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3points

#14

A woman organizing an immaculate, fully stocked home pantry representing everyday habits of the insanely rich.
Never shop for groceries they are just at your house. Never knowing how the car got tires, oil change, repairs because they are just done by someone. No idea who even cuts the lawn, no idea who even calls the plumber, no idea who pays the electric bill but all of these things are just done for you.
thesaltysquirrel, Cabri Caldwell / Unsplash
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3points

#15

Smiling senior man relaxing on a beach chair, depicting habits of being insanely rich.
Just never having to go to the grocery store or pumping your own gas or planning your own vacation. The rich like to tell the poor how lazy they are, but the ultra rich are like, the most overconfident lazy people on the planet. They can’t do anything for themselves.
tmotytmoty, Renato Leal / Unsplash
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3points

“In most families, life imposes limits. People must compromise and tolerate frustration because they depend on one another. They must work through disagreements because there are few alternatives. These experiences can be uncomfortable, but they are also how trust, resilience, and intimacy are built,” the mental health expert writes.

“Money can remove many of those pressures. It can smooth over conflicts, delay consequences, and create options to avoid uncomfortable moments. It can make it possible to ‘solve’ interpersonal problems financially by using money to control others. The result is emotional distance and pain for all parties.”

#16

Senior man reading newspaper in a grand room, reflecting habits of being insanely rich.
Stand up a non-profit NGO charity. Put your kid in the CEO slot and friends + a baby sitter to prevent a bad paper trail. Then you donate your charitable contributions for tax write offs( something you do anyway) to the NGO that then you get your pet senators to fund with tax payer money. Now your tax write offs+ tax payer money goes to giving your kid and their friends 500k+ salaries.
Chuck_the_Elf, Ron Lach / Pexels
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3points

#17

A classic stone statue with a urn in a lush manicured garden representing bizarre luxuries.
A rich couple I know has their primary residence in an HOA. They put whatever they want on the lawn and they painted their rocks gold because they don't care about the fines and the association isn't about to kick them out.

They also pay a woman to live with their dog and take care of it in one of their other homes.

Every conversation I have with them makes me realize how we live in two different worlds.
MonocleComplex, Wally Holden / Unsplash
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3points

#18

A woman shopping for clothes showing everyday habits and personal style preferences.
This is a small silly thing, but I worked as a cashier at a designer clothing store in a fancy mall. Rich folks would come to our town on vacation and spend thousands on clothing, and after the purchase we would ship the clothing to their home for them so they wouldn’t have to deal with hauling their new clothing/handbags/shoes home.
Goth-Sloth, Getty Images / Unsplash
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3points

We want to hear what you think about the topic. What are the most important things that you would focus on if you were to become wealthy overnight?

Regardless of your income, what are the areas of your life where you refuse to lower your standards and buy truly high-quality products and services?

Do you have people in your life who you are 100% sure would stay honest and authentic in their relationships with you, no matter how amazingly rich you get?

Once you’re done reading these posts, share your opinions, dreams, and experiences in the comments at the bottom of this list.

#19

A person wearing a superhero costume demonstrating bizarre luxuries and unique lifestyle choices.
They say, "I made that." and they truly believe it --when they paid someone to make it for them.
I knew a guy that attends cosplay conventions. He had all his costumes made for him. He thinks he made them. weird.
Phi_fan, Mario Spencer / Pexels
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3points

#20

A luxury private jet parked next to a sports car illustrating bizarre luxuries of the insanely rich.
Worked for an Arab royal family member. We would use the private jet frequently just to move luggage, furniture and art around the different estates globally.
Danger__fox, Alen Kajtezovic / Unsplash
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3points
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Danielė ŠidiškytėBoredPanda Staff