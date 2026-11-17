Imagine spending a hefty sum on a surprise vacation for your family , only to learn the getaway you planned won’t happen as expected. Worse, it’s about to become the situation you’ve been dreading.

This was the predicament a man found himself in after booking a $15,000 cruise with his wife and three children. Not only did he learn that the in-laws he hadn’t been on the best terms with were joining, but he also learned that his own spouse may have had a hand in it.

The couple had a blowout fight , which eventually ruined their entire trip and pushed the man to turn to the internet for answers.

A man’s planned trip for his family quickly turned into a drama-filled episode with his wife

According to him, it all started after he learned that his wife’s family would be joining them

He hadn’t been on the best terms with his in-laws, and the idea of spending time with them felt grating to him

The situation had led to more friction between him and his wife, which made him contemplate bailing on the trip

Feeling hopeless, he turned to the internet for answers

A person who values their family’s input more than their spouse’s is a disaster waiting to happen

One of the man’s biggest gripes was how he ends up feeling ignored whenever her wife spends time with her family. Her spouse also didn’t seem to understand him and may have even refused to listen.

According to relationship coach Adelle Kelleher , this is one red flag that may indicate that the in-laws are ruining your relationship.

“If your partner’s family has a more important voice in your relationship than you do, that is a recipe for disaster,” she told Brides

Such problems could also point to a possible boundary issue. And when a spouse lets their family into everything, including matters that should be couple-centric, feeling like your relationship is a second priority is inevitable.

“When your partner fails to set boundaries with their family or prioritize your needs over theirs, it can leave you feeling unsupported and neglected,” says licensed psychotherapist Dr. Margo Lewis-Jah

Setting boundaries should be a priority when managing family conflict

Based on his account, it appears that the man has not voiced his issues about his in-laws. At the very least, he hasn't clearly explained why he cannot bring himself to spend more time with them.

Licensed marriage and family therapist associate Liz Higgins shares similar advice. However, she emphasizes the importance of being honest about how you feel without people-pleasing or being disrespectful.

“It is understandable to want to walk into holiday get-togethers on your best behavior, but you don’t need to filter your actions to the point of putting everyone else’s needs and wants before your own,” she wrote

The author must first find a way to express his grievances without alienating or insulting his in-laws. From there, he can work with his wife to find a workable solution and avoid similar conflicts in the future.

Most commenters agreed that the wife was the jerk in the situation