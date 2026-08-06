We can’t overstate how important it is that you stay cool and hydrated when it’s

hot outside. When there’s a heatwave raging, your number one priority should be your health.

Extreme heat can make you sweat more, leading to more fluid loss and potentially dehydration, which can quickly wreck your health. Dehydration can negatively impact your energy levels, affect your fitness performance, and lead to a loss of concentration. If left untreated, it can cause heat illness, kidney damage, heatstroke, loss of consciousness, seizures, and confusion.

So, you should prioritize consistently drinking water, eating food with lots of water content, limiting physical activity, and staying in the shade.