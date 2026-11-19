With Christmas just around the corner, we’re sure plenty of parents are already worrying about keeping their kids away from candy, cupcakes, and gingerbread cookies. That’s because sugar, for some reason, has been painted as a holiday villain — constantly blamed for a sudden burst of energy followed by an inevitable crash. Kids sprinting around the tree or bouncing off the walls after dessert is also a classic trope in pop culture, commercials, and even on holiday cards. However, researchers have spent years testing what really happens after kids eat sweets, and what they discovered might actually surprise you. Let’s take a closer look at the science and what experts say before we try to police every cookie we eat. noxos / Magnific (not the actual photo) The idea of a “sugar rush” became popular in the 1970s through allergist Dr. Benjamin Feingold’s book linking diet and food additives to hyperactivity in children. To address this theory, he developed the Feingold Diet — a program that removed all foods containing those artificial additives. Ironically, Feingold never actually prohibited sugar itself. However, many candies, sodas, and sweet snacks contained artificial colors and flavors, so they were eliminated from the diet. Over time, people likely blurred the distinction between synthetic additives and sugar. As the diet gained popularity, it also drew criticism from some in the medical community. By the late 1980s, doctors began questioning whether sugar truly deserved its bad reputation. To find out what was really going on, pediatrician Mark Wolraich launched a series of experiments in 1985. His team placed 16 hyperactive boys on a sugar-free menu for a day and later handed them either a sugary drink or a sugar-free substitute. However, none of the boys showed any significant differences in behavior or cognitive performance. In a 1994 double-blind, controlled trial, Dr. Wolraich put the theory to an even stricter test. He tested children whose parents described them as sugar-sensitive. The children followed three different diets over three-week periods: high sucrose (regular table sugar), low sucrose with aspartame, and low sucrose with saccharin (zero-calorie sugar substitutes). The following year, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) also published a meta-analysis reviewing 23 separate clinical trials on how sugar affects children’s behavior. All these studies reached the same conclusion: sugar does not make children hyperactive. The findings also uncovered what drives that wild behavior in kids — and the surprising fallout when parents try to ban sweets altogether. We’ll unpack both shortly, but first, let’s figure out why some people still buy into the sugar rush. Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Researchers found the answer in a 1994 clinical trial. They recruited 35 young boys whose mothers were convinced their sons were sensitive to sugar. The scientists gave every child a sugar-free drink sweetened with aspartame — an artificial, low-calorie sweetener. However, the researchers played a trick on the adults: they told half the mothers their sons had just consumed a massive dose of sugar, while telling the other half their boys got a sugar-free placebo. After observing the mothers and sons, the team noticed a pattern. Even though every child drank the exact same sugar-free beverage, the mothers who thought their sons had eaten sugar rated them as far more hyperactive. These mothers also changed how they acted around their kids. They expected a meltdown and watched their sons more intensely. "These mothers exercised more control by maintaining physical closeness, as well as showing trends to criticize, look at, and talk to their sons," the authors wrote in the study. This explains why the myth has lasted so long. When we brace ourselves for a sugar rush, our brains automatically look for wild behavior and blame the candy for normal childhood behavior. Another reason that kids get hyper is that they usually eat candy and cake at birthday parties or holiday gatherings. These events are filled with bright lights, loud music, late bedtimes, and high energy. Children become overactive because the celebration itself is overstimulating. “For younger children seeming hyperactive at parties, it is likely due to the excitement (maybe overexcitement) and perhaps a bit of sensory overload,” says Caroline Hunt, head of the Clinical Psychology Unit at the University of Sydney. “Younger children have not yet developed the cognitive and emotional skills of self-control, which then can make their behavior when excited look like hyperactivity. Self-control is a complex skill that doesn't really fully develop until young adulthood. Some children may take longer to develop this than others,” she adds. Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Part of the confusion comes down to a simple mix-up over the word energy. Experts use the word to describe cellular fuel — the basic power your body needs to breathe and move. Every carbohydrate a child eats, whether it comes from a cookie or a bowl of oatmeal, eventually breaks down into glucose, the body’s main fuel source. The real difference lies in how fast that fuel hits the bloodstream and what nutrients come with it. Natural sugars found in fruits and vegetables give the brain a steady stream of fuel. But added sugar — the kind used in sodas and candies — lack that natural fiber. Without anything to slow it down, refined sugar rushes into the bloodstream quickly, and triggers a spike in blood glucose followed by an insulin release to bring those levels back down. Ironically, rather than causing hyperactivity, that rapid spike can actually leave some children feeling sluggish or sleepy. Both the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that children ages 2 to 18 consume no more than 25 grams — about six teaspoons — of added sugar per day. “If your child is eating the right amount of calories to achieve or maintain a healthy body weight, there isn’t much room in their food ‘budget’ for low-value junk foods, which is where most added sugars are found,” explains nutrition scientist Dr. Miriam Vos. Excess of anything is bad, and sugar falls in the same category. Too much of it can lead to tooth decay, cavities, weight gain and type 2 diabetes later in life. Experts suggest scanning ingredient labels for hidden aliases like high-fructose corn syrup, fructose, glucose, sucrose, and honey. Of course, hitting that six-teaspoon target doesn’t mean children can never enjoy a slice of birthday cake or a Christmas stocking full of treats. Exceeding the limit on special holidays is completely fine — and as experts warn, trying to ban sweets altogether can backfire. Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo) Most parents who lock away the candy bowl aren’t trying to punish their kids. They simply want their children to eat more fruits and vegetables instead of filling up on junk food. Yet, from a child’s perspective, strict food rules often send the exact opposite message. Research shows that when adults label treats as bad or off-limits, kids become fixated on them — aware that the forbidden snacks are also the ones that taste best. In studies, when children finally got access to the off-limits treats, they ate significantly more, even when they weren’t hungry. This preoccupation makes it harder for kids to listen to their body’s natural cues. If candy is normally kept on a high shelf, a child who finally gets their hands on a holiday treat bag is far more likely to overeat — especially kids who naturally struggle with impulse control or are used to strict food rules at home. “This has created a culture of fear around sugar. But these health conditions are complex, and eating candy one night doesn’t cause them. Some parents respond by banning candy or placing very strict limits on sweets,” says Sabina Valentine, a registered dietitian with the University of Alberta. "While it’s important to set reasonable boundaries, being overly restrictive can sometimes make children want those foods even more, or encourage them to sneak food. The goal isn’t to eliminate candy, but to help children learn how to enjoy it as part of a balanced diet." As children grow older and gain more independence outside the home, they are bound to encounter sweets on their own. And those who grew up under heavy restrictions are much more likely to lose control around sugary foods when adults aren’t watching. cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo) If locking up the sweets backfires, how can parents raise kids who know when to stop on their own? Like most parenting tricks, this one also requires a calmer, more neutral approach at the dinner table. One proven strategy is the Satter Division of Responsibility in Feeding — a research-backed method for introducing intuitive eating in kids. It’s when adults decide meal times and what's served, while children decide what to eat and how much from what is on the plate. “Candy can be a part of the menu rotation in this feeding framework. Repeatedly exposing kids to a variety of foods, including sugary treats outside of special holidays or events, means no food becomes emphasized for being better or worse than another food — it is all simply food,” says Bryn Beeder, an assistant clinical lecturer in kinesiology, nutrition, and health at Miami University. Kids who know another treat will come around eventually feel far less urgency to binge when a full candy bowl appears on special occasions. Experts also suggest talking about all foods in a neutral way and offering plenty of variety. Doing so takes the power away from sugary treats. “The best way to avoid added sugars in your child’s diet is to serve mostly foods that are high in nutrition, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, lean meat, poultry and fish, and to limit foods with little nutritional value,” Dr. Vos advises. Alex Reedson / Pexels (not the actual photo) It’s odd that research debunking the sugar rush has been public for decades, yet so many of us still latch onto it. Perhaps we simply like having an easy culprit to blame when kids act out. A lot of it also comes down to confirmation bias. A parent expects a sugar high, so they might forget all the times their child ate dessert and stayed completely calm. At the same time, it isn’t just parents. Especially during the holidays, I’ve heard plenty of adults swear they feel a quick burst of giddy energy after eating candy, followed by a steep drop. While that crash is very real — a sudden flood of sugar triggers a quick rush of insulin, which pulls blood sugar back down fast and leaves you tired — the initial “high” is mostly in our heads. Still, knowing that sugar doesn’t cause hyperactivity isn’t a free pass for kids — or adults — to finish an entire stocking full of candy in one sitting. Eating too much at once can easily leave anyone with a stomachache or a sluggish afternoon. Ultimately, understanding what sugar really does can maybe take the panic out of holiday treats this season. Candy won’t turn kids or you into unstoppable dynamos, and a few festive cookies won’t ruin their health. So let them enjoy Thanksgiving and Christmas without guilt… just maybe hide the noisy toys before bedtime.