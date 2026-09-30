Not a doctor, but I work in a doctor's office as a MOA. Specifically pediatrics.



A secretary buzzes back to me that there's a call on line two that needs medical advice. I pick it up and one of our patient's mother is on the phone having a panic attack. She is hyperventilating into the phone. I asked her if she was alright, thinking maybe she needed an ambulance, and through her breaths and now tears, she starts telling me that she thinks her four year old son has a skull fracture.



I ask if he fell. No.



I ask if he's conscious. Yes.



I ask if he's breathing. Yes.



I ask if he is bleeding from his ears, eyes, nose, mouth, scalp. No.



I ask if there is any visible wound. No.



I ask why she thinks he fractured his skull. Because underneath his eyes is red and puffy and Google says that's a skull fracture.



I tell her to go to the ER for proper assessment (we don't do MRIs, X-rays, CT Scans). She doesn't want to. She says she was supposed to take her kids to the beach. Mind you, she is still crying and breathing heavy at this point. I tell her to come right over then but warned her we would probably have to send her to the ER.



She shows up 15 minutes later, cradling the child and crying. The little boy was crying too. She kept hushing him and saying "Mommy loves her strong boy, no matter what!" Which only made him cry harder.



I pull her back into the room and she just dissolves as she tells me how she looked at him in horror this morning and saw the guarantee signs of a skull fracture. She swears he must have hit his head yesterday at swim practice.



The little boy is crying hard but I can see the noticeable swelling and pinkness under the eyes that she was referring too. I went to get the doctor and told her what I thought. She went in, came out about ten minutes later shaking her head. She had the same diagnosis.



You know when you wipe your eyes after swimming, you usually wipe under your eye too? The kid must have wiped off his sunscreen around his eyes the day before. All the pinkness and puffiness was from a mild sunburn under his eyes.