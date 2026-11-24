I've worked in a bank for over 10 years and can write a book on the stupidest financial decisions people make.

By far love and pride has been the main emotion driving people to make the stupidest financial decisions.

Highlights:



- Young woman took out $50k personal loan to buy a holiday for her parents(that's the reason she gave). Everytime she came in she had her boyfriend from overseas with her and she transferred the full 50k to him.

I warned her and questioned if it was for her parents why transfer the full amount to him but she didn't want to hear it. He ran off back overseas and she had to still pay the $50k loan back over 5 years.



*Told countless of old people that they were sending money to a scam. With one of them I placed a block on the old man's account as he wanted to send $300k to an investment scam. The only way for the stop to be removed was for him to have a doctor sign off that he was of sound mind and capable to make this financial decision or a POA/family member come in and speak to us. He came in with the doctors note and I called and confirmed the note and unlocked the account. He sent the money and a month later his wife and son came in as he lost their entire life savings.



So many things.