If there’s one thing missing in school curriculums, it’s probably teaching kids how to manage their finances. Most lessons that we get about how to handle money is by observing our parents, and some of them definitely haven’t made the right financial choices.
Poor financial decisions is something most people can relate to. According to a financial regrets survey by Clarify Capital, one in eight Americans have wasted $5,000 or more on impulse purchases in a single day. What’s more, one in three believe that they would be at least $100k richer if they hadn’t made their biggest financial mistake.
These mistakes come in different forms: for some, it’s a missed investment opportunity, for others — a poorly timed purchase. But here are some stories Bored Panda rounded up from around the Internet about the times people made the stupidest financial decisions in their lives that still haunt them to this day and some that even wrecked them financially for years.
#1
A relative of mine had just had a baby, and she and her husband were living with her mother (supposedly temporarily). They were still recovering financially from blowing 80K on a wedding (a stupid decision in itself) and trying to save a deposit for a home loan. After a year, they had saved up enough to think about getting a loan, and instead decided to spend the money on a boat. Not to live on - just a boat to take out fishing. Her mother was FURIOUS.
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6points
#2
I one saw a friend lose a $50 note to the wind on a night out. He then held up another $50 and released it into the wind so it could lead him to the first one. Didn't lose the second $50, surprisingly. Flawless logic.
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5points
#3
I've worked in a bank for over 10 years and can write a book on the stupidest financial decisions people make.
By far love and pride has been the main emotion driving people to make the stupidest financial decisions.
Highlights:
- Young woman took out $50k personal loan to buy a holiday for her parents(that's the reason she gave). Everytime she came in she had her boyfriend from overseas with her and she transferred the full 50k to him.
I warned her and questioned if it was for her parents why transfer the full amount to him but she didn't want to hear it. He ran off back overseas and she had to still pay the $50k loan back over 5 years.
*Told countless of old people that they were sending money to a scam. With one of them I placed a block on the old man's account as he wanted to send $300k to an investment scam. The only way for the stop to be removed was for him to have a doctor sign off that he was of sound mind and capable to make this financial decision or a POA/family member come in and speak to us. He came in with the doctors note and I called and confirmed the note and unlocked the account. He sent the money and a month later his wife and son came in as he lost their entire life savings.
So many things.
By far love and pride has been the main emotion driving people to make the stupidest financial decisions.
Highlights:
- Young woman took out $50k personal loan to buy a holiday for her parents(that's the reason she gave). Everytime she came in she had her boyfriend from overseas with her and she transferred the full 50k to him.
I warned her and questioned if it was for her parents why transfer the full amount to him but she didn't want to hear it. He ran off back overseas and she had to still pay the $50k loan back over 5 years.
*Told countless of old people that they were sending money to a scam. With one of them I placed a block on the old man's account as he wanted to send $300k to an investment scam. The only way for the stop to be removed was for him to have a doctor sign off that he was of sound mind and capable to make this financial decision or a POA/family member come in and speak to us. He came in with the doctors note and I called and confirmed the note and unlocked the account. He sent the money and a month later his wife and son came in as he lost their entire life savings.
So many things.
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5points
#4
A co-worker of mine got a lump payout of 80k (after tax) of unpaid wages from her previous employer.
The area she was renting in at the time that she loved had townhouses selling for 400k
She bought a brand new BMW for 95k.
The area she was renting in at the time that she loved had townhouses selling for 400k
She bought a brand new BMW for 95k.
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5points
#5
A bunch of us were out one night and ended up in the casino. There, we met a bloke who claimed he was a cameraman for a reality TV show that was about to finish up. This show was pretty big on Australian TV at the time. This cameraman tells us that he knows who is going to win this series, so my mate immediately drops $10k of his and his wife's savings on a bet on a sports betting app.
The next week, the finale is on screen and what do you know, the person who the cameraman said was going to win didn't even get a place.
My mates wife ended up divorcing him and this bloke is still a degenerate gambler.
The next week, the finale is on screen and what do you know, the person who the cameraman said was going to win didn't even get a place.
My mates wife ended up divorcing him and this bloke is still a degenerate gambler.
5points
#6
Bloke I know sold a business for $10m, back when that was a lot of money. In the 1980s that was Scrooge McDuck money. He took it, moved to where the ultra rich hung out. Of course he needed a huge boat. All the money evaporated in about a decade.
5points
#7
An ex of an ex.
At the beginning of the covid pandemic he panicked and sold his very nice home in a highly desired city suburb. No real reason except irrational fear rationalised in a logic I understood but completely disagreed with. Accountant by training and high paid business consultant helping companies be more efficient and restructure.
He rented nearby at quite high cost. Complained often about where all his money was going.
In 2-3 years the house had almost doubled in value.
Rent kept going up too.
At the beginning of the covid pandemic he panicked and sold his very nice home in a highly desired city suburb. No real reason except irrational fear rationalised in a logic I understood but completely disagreed with. Accountant by training and high paid business consultant helping companies be more efficient and restructure.
He rented nearby at quite high cost. Complained often about where all his money was going.
In 2-3 years the house had almost doubled in value.
Rent kept going up too.
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4points
#8
My husband’s ex wife inherited about $10mil 2010. She left him and married one of his friends. My husband was devastated but just kept their waterfront Sydney apartment which they bought together. Then we met after he had dated a few people.. got married 2013 had a child. Fast forward to 2024, I just got her Centrelink approval sent to my address this week. So not sure how she torched $20 mil in today’s money.
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4points
#9
My older brother’s whole lifestyle. Renting in a three bedroom house alone in a high cost suburb, only eating delivery, smoking two packs a day, paying off some massive 4wd he “needs” for the two camping trips a year he takes. He earns decently but lives hand to mouth and I suspect there’s credit cards or BNPL going on also. There’s been big gaps in his work history so I’m doubtful that, in his 40s, there’s much super going on.
None of that is the worst part. The worst part is he thinks we have an inheritance coming. We don’t. My parents aren’t as bad with money but they’re not great. I have to assume he has some magical thinking happening about his own old age/retirement that will never come to pass.
None of that is the worst part. The worst part is he thinks we have an inheritance coming. We don’t. My parents aren’t as bad with money but they’re not great. I have to assume he has some magical thinking happening about his own old age/retirement that will never come to pass.
4points
#10
I know someone who sold their house that they owned free and clear and start renting as they were sure the market was about to crash. They thought they’d sold at the top and would buy back in at the bottom. That was about 12 years ago.
They are still renting and cannot afford to buy back in.
They are still renting and cannot afford to buy back in.
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4points
#11
A friend was given an inheritance of $200,000. Had a job that paid relatively well. Didn't want to use it to buy a house because the, 'housing market will crash.' Then went on to buy a similar house in the same area for twice as much a few years later.
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4points
#12
My mum won $50K 40 plus years ago. We had always rented. They could have bought a house for around $24k but dad wouldn't allow it, so we continued to rent. We did move from a flat to a 3 bedroom house and bought furniture to suit this larger home. Less than 18 months later, they had nothing left and we could no longer afford to live there. So back to a 2 bedroom flat, which of course, we had too much furniture for.
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4points
#13
A guy I used to work with ( early 20’s) won 18k on the pokies. He spent the lot on a piano, he didn’t play the piano and never learned to play the piano.
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4points
#14
My Grandparents sold their investment property, half an acre in the best street in Canterbury in Melbourne's inner east, to pay for an overseas trip in 1970.
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4points
#15
A sibling purchased (financed) a new $35k car because their old 10 year old car (Honda Civic) was going to cost $1000 for its 10 year service (through the dealership). They barely had a job, living with my parents and recently divorced.
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4points
#16
A friends marriage broke up and it almost broke her. She was an attractive woman with no trouble meeting men. She hooked up with a guy who was a jerk, bought a house with him, lent him money. They broke up after less than a year and he, of course never repaid the money. Cleaning up the financial side it turned out the mortgage was joint tenancy. If he'd ever had a clue about money he could have claimed half the house.
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4points
#17
Guy renting out a room, would spend all him money on music. Ended up homeless, not enough money left to pay the rent.
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4points
#18
A friend of mine has almost $100k in hecs debt for 3 half-degrees she never wanted to do.
Her boomer parents demanded she went to uni instead of working odd hospo-jobs and when she failed classes she wasn't allowed to quit. She was only allowed to "try a different degree", bust she had to be in uni.
Of course this resulted in never graduating from either degree and eventually getting sick of her parents so she moved to the other side of the country.
15 years later, she worked in Wollies and loved it, but with much less experience than other her age who didn't bother with uni, and a huge hecs debt.
Only pay to study what you actually want to do!
Her boomer parents demanded she went to uni instead of working odd hospo-jobs and when she failed classes she wasn't allowed to quit. She was only allowed to "try a different degree", bust she had to be in uni.
Of course this resulted in never graduating from either degree and eventually getting sick of her parents so she moved to the other side of the country.
15 years later, she worked in Wollies and loved it, but with much less experience than other her age who didn't bother with uni, and a huge hecs debt.
Only pay to study what you actually want to do!
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3points
#19
A day or so ago there was a thread about the $20k you could get from Super during covid.
Apparently some couple spent that $20k on landscaping for their house.
Which they were renting.
Apparently some couple spent that $20k on landscaping for their house.
Which they were renting.
3points
#20
I’ve just made one. I purchased a unit on a complete whim because my friend was going to be homeless if her rent was increased. I didn’t bother with any research or checks, just threw my money at It. Broke my rule of mixing money and friends. Haven’t received one cent in rent for months since purchasing. Dumb financial decision which will impact my relationship with her.
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3points
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda StaffView profile