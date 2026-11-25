When we watch movies, we’re aware that they’re fiction. That’s why we’re able to get past horror scares, plot twists in thrillers, and dystopian narratives. Sometimes, though, movies might hit too close to home. Earlier this year, The New York Times asked 3,000 Americans which movies best capture the current times, and the number one answer was Mike Judge’s 2006 film Idiocracy.
Lately, people have related to the movie so much that the subreddit r/Idiocracy exploded in popularity, too. Dedicated to examples of the most frustrating and embarrassing things Americans do, the community raises awareness and pokes fun at the state of modern society. Check out a new batch of posts from r/Idiocracy and see how the “dumbing down” of America is currently going.
More info: Reddit
#1 Dang
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7points
#2 Sad But True
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6points
#3 What In The Wide World Of Idiocracy Gave Them That Idea
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6points
#4 They're Pumping All The Brawndo® Out Of The Pool
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5points
#5 People Are Just Dumb
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5points
#6 Where My Fruit Video At?
5points
#7 Breaking News
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4points
#8 Sir, This Is A Canada
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4points
#9 Brought To You By Carls Junior
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4points
#10 Closing That Library
4points
#11 NYC Mayoral Candidates Have Absolutely No Idea How Much Housing In The City Costs
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4points
#12 Uhhhh, It's That Earthquake Thing
4points
#13 Imagine Being An Adult And You Get Schooled By Crayola
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4points
#14 Collecting Sun Light
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4points
#15 The Nicki Minaj Stiletto Challenge
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4points
#16 God Safe Us
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4points
#17 When That Insta Life Is Everything!
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4points
#18 500lb Woman Sues Rideshare Company After Being Told She's "Too Big"
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3points
#19 Costco CEO Doubles Down On Being A “Glizzy Gobbler”
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3points
#20 Every Word In This Sentence Gets Progressively Worse As It Goes Along
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3points
Erika SaikovskytėPhoto EditorView profile