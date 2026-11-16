82 Rage-Fueled Takes That Make You Wonder If Anyone Bothered Checking The Facts

The Constitution has a Twenty-second Amendment, and it says no person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice. It was ratified in 1951, a few years after Franklin D. Roosevelt won four elections in a row and was sent to his grave while in office. Until then, the two-term limit was just a habit. George Washington walked away after two terms in 1796 because he wanted to, and everyone copied him for about 150 years. Then Congress decided that relying on good manners had run its course.

Social media politicians love to explain how the limit can be dodged between House and Senate votes, impeachments, and other loopholes. Someone discovers a phrase in the amendment, ignores the rest, and announces that the experts have missed it, and they, humble couch conspirators, figured it out.

The most popular theory is that a two-term president could run as vice president and take over when the president steps aside. The Twelfth Amendment closes that door. It says anyone constitutionally ineligible to be president is also ineligible to be vice president. The loophole didn't exist, but the confident posts about it certainly did.