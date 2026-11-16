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82 Rage-Fueled Takes That Make You Wonder If Anyone Bothered Checking The Facts
Funny,New MemesNOV 16, 2026

82 Rage-Fueled Takes That Make You Wonder If Anyone Bothered Checking The Facts

Laura RadavičiūtėLouise Pieterse
Laura Radavičiūtė and Louise Pieterse
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Online political arguments run on a simple formula: get angry first, read later, and if the clock runs out, skip the reading. That's how we end up with confident explanations of why a president can run for a third term, why a party that just won an election should have fixed everything next Monday, and why you can tell someone's voting record from a single photo. Add an AI-generated image passed off as evidence, and the comment section takes it from there.
This collection doesn't care which team you play for. Anyone who typed first and Googled never is welcome here. The posts come from people who are furious, certain, and wrong about how their own government works, and they hit send anyway. Grab a snack, keep a copy of the Constitution nearby, and try not to yell at your phone.

#1 Wasn't Flat Doesn't Moon

Facebook comment section showing confused rage-fueled takes about flat earth theories.
anon
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7points

#2 Because Black People Love The Confederacy 🤦

AI-generated art showing families at Thanksgiving with Confederate flags, illustrating rage-fueled takes.
u/NEKORANDOMDOTCOM
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7points

#3 It's Not Up For Debate 😶

A social media post with absolute claims about the Bible, showcasing rage-fueled takes online.
anon
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7points

The Constitution has a Twenty-second Amendment, and it says no person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice. It was ratified in 1951, a few years after Franklin D. Roosevelt won four elections in a row and was sent to his grave while in office. Until then, the two-term limit was just a habit. George Washington walked away after two terms in 1796 because he wanted to, and everyone copied him for about 150 years. Then Congress decided that relying on good manners had run its course.

Social media politicians love to explain how the limit can be dodged between House and Senate votes, impeachments, and other loopholes. Someone discovers a phrase in the amendment, ignores the rest, and announces that the experts have missed it, and they, humble couch conspirators, figured it out.

The most popular theory is that a two-term president could run as vice president and take over when the president steps aside. The Twelfth Amendment closes that door. It says anyone constitutionally ineligible to be president is also ineligible to be vice president. The loophole didn't exist, but the confident posts about it certainly did.

#4 Uh, Did You Forget We Have These Things Called Fossils…

Text post sharing a rage-fueled opinion about science, religion, and checking the facts.
vincentvanbro96
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6points

#5 So Much False Hope

Digital artwork of Noah's Ark with text displaying rage-fueled takes on atheism and scientific evidence.
NEKORANDOMDOTCOM
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6points

#6 The Horrors Of Being A Based Mom!

Social media post with rage-fueled takes complaining about rainbow-colored popsicles in a store.
Flat_Suggestion7545
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6points

The "you won, now fix everything overnight" crowd has a different problem, which is a calendar. Elections happen in November, and the winners don't take their seats until January. Members of Congress are sworn in around January 3, and a new president takes the oath on January 20. The date used to be March 4 until the Twentieth Amendment shortened the gap in 1933.

So a party that wins an election on Tuesday and is expected to fix the economy by Wednesday has been handed a task that is simply impossible. The whole vibe is "toddler that lost an arguement," but as long as people continue to make a political party their whole identity, this toxic tradition will live on.

#7 Not The Chemtrails People Again!

A sunny sky with lens flare posted online, showcasing rage-fueled takes and chemtrail conspiracy theories.
ThePhillyExplorer
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5points

#8 Everything Is A Conspiracy If You Don’t Know How Anything Works

Flat-earth meme about the sun and space, showing rage-fueled takes that ignore basic science.
Devo4711
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5points

#9 What Goes On In Your Mind To Think Even If This Was Real; It Was Ok?

A screenshot of a social media post showing futuristic parking concept that sparks rage-fueled takes online.
lord-submissive
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5points

Midterm explainers are another favorite, usually written by someone convinced this year's result is unlike anything in history. It's mostly the opposite. Since 1934, the president's party has lost House seats in every midterm except 1934, 1998, and 2002. The average loss since World War II has been roughly two dozen seats.

Political scientists have a theory that voters behave like a thermostat, wanting less of whatever the government has been doing and turning the dial the other way. People are never happy with the ruling party, and unhappy people are more likely to vote, simple as that. Whatever you think of that theory, "the party in power lost" has the same explanation most years, and it doesn't need a conspiracy.

#10 She Did, In Fact, Forget

Social media exchange where a user mistakenly complains about a date, depicting rage-fueled takes online.
Emyxflower
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5points

#11 Imagine Hating Bad Bunny And Elmo At The Same Time!

A tweet exchange about Elmo and Bad Bunny, highlighting outrageous rage-fueled takes on social media.
icey_sawg0034
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5points

#12 Facebook Is A Cesspool

Political meme contrasting two couples to push a divisive agenda, showcasing rage-fueled takes without checking facts.
u/dabossnumba8
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5points

The reason people argue so confidently about things they haven't studied, according to psychologists Leonid Rozenblit and Frank Keil, is called the illusion of explanatory depth. People rate how well they understand something like a zipper or a flush toilet, then try to explain it step by step, and their confidence crashes.

Philip Fernbach and his colleagues tried the same trick with politics in 2013. When people were asked to explain how a policy would work, their opinions got less extreme. Asked only to give reasons for their position, they stayed exactly as angry as before.

#13 These Same Guys Will Call Liberals "Crybabies", Yet Can't Take A Electoral Defeat

A social media post with rage-fueled takes calling for people to gather at the US Capitol in 2029.
SheepherderRude4991
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4points

#14 Halloween Is Literally One Night Of Anarcho-Communism

Halloween meme contrasting economic systems with candy amounts, representing rage-fueled takes.
NEKORANDOMDOTCOM
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4points

#15 The Right Map Is Lilac And... Teal

Social media post showing side-by-side maps of Texas, illustrating rage-fueled takes about voting.
NEKORANDOMDOTCOM
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4points

Sharing is where it all goes wrong, because the sharing happens before the thinking. A 2016 study by researchers at Columbia University and the French research institute INRIA found that 59% of links shared on social media were never clicked. People pass things along based on the headline alone, and that's if there's a headline.

MIT researchers analyzing Twitter in 2018 found that false stories were 70% more likely to be retweeted than true ones, and true stories took about six times as long to reach 1,500 people. The good news is that a 2021 study led by Gordon Pennycook found that simply nudging people to think about accuracy before sharing made them post better information.

#16 Maga Loves Being Racist

A social media post detailing a controversial story, reflecting rage-fueled takes online.
AccordingBumblebee24
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4points

#17 South Carolina Flipped

A political social media post showing rage-fueled takes about South Carolina political figures.
NEKORANDOMDOTCOM
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4points

#18 Is That Majority In The Room With You Right Now?

Social media post featuring J.K. Rowling discussing trans issues, illustrating rage-fueled takes online.
MsCatie
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4points

AI has made this worse by supplying the evidence on demand. In March 2023, a picture of the Pope in a white puffer jacket went around the world. It was made with Midjourney by a construction worker in Chicago, and plenty of people believed it. That same month, the journalist Eliot Higgins posted AI-generated images of Donald Trump being arrested, and those were also taken seriously by at least some viewers.

In January 2024, a fake Joe Biden voice told New Hampshire voters in a robocall to skip the primary. The FCC proposed a $6 million fine against the political consultant behind it. Every one of these started as a joke or an experiment, and a comment section somewhere decided it was news.

#19 What's The Problem? It's Factually Correct

Children's book lift-the-flap page explaining pregnancy and gender identity, illustrating controversial rage-fueled takes.
NEKORANDOMDOTCOM
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4points

#20 You Can't Argue With Stupid

Meme featuring a woman in a car with text discussing gender identity and DNA, illustrating rage-fueled takes.
Willy2267
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4points

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Laura Radavičiūtė
Laura RadavičiūtėPhoto Editor