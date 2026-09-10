What if wildlife photography could capture more than the beauty of an animal, and instead reveal a fleeting moment of connection between two living beings? The most powerful photographs can make us pause long enough to see animals not simply as subjects, but as "sentient, emotional, and intelligent beings."

It’s this sense of connection that lies at the heart of Swedish fine art photographer Björn Persson’s work, as he captures the character, presence, and emotional world of the animals he encounters.

There is something deeply intimate about the way Björn shares his vision of the natural world. In September 2019, he published The Real Owners of the Planet , opening up a body of work that felt both deeply personal and vulnerable. It was also an opportunity to share that vision with people who have devoted their lives to understanding and protecting nature, including Sir David Attenborough and Jane Goodall, whom Björn had the chance to meet and personally give his photography books to. Now, on September 8, 2026, he is opening that world up once again with the worldwide release of his new book, The Earth We Share , featuring a preface by Dr. Jane Goodall and a foreword by Ellen DeGeneres.