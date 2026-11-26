Based in Saint-Étienne, France, the international competition has announced this year’s winners across nine main categories: Nature, Architecture, People, Story & Culture, Black & White, Fine Art, Minimalist, Advertising, and a Special Category. Every entry is judged anonymously by an independent jury, so each image is assessed on its own merit rather than the name behind it.
The title of Photographer of the Year went to Samir Kamat for “On Shifting Ground,” a ten-image series shot at Chinitna Bay in Alaska’s Lake Clark National Park. The series follows coastal brown bears through a landscape that never stays the same for long. Along with first place in the Nature category, Kamat took home a €1,000 cash prize and the Global Lens trophy.
The rest of the winning work covers just as much ground, from intimate portraits and cultural traditions to unusual natural phenomena, striking architecture, and imaginative miniature worlds. Each photographer brings their own way of seeing to the competition.
We’ve gathered some of our favorite photographs from this year’s category winners, podium finishers, and honorable mentions. Scroll down to explore them, and upvote the shots that stay with you the longest.
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#1 “Art Comes From Inspiration” By Xuejun Long — 2nd Place, Special Category
A striped hyena walks away from the water after drinking at Kirimatian, Kenya. A line of light along its back appears again in the reflection below.
18points
#2 “In The Heart Of Planet Earth” By Petr Polách — 3rd Place, Nature
A diver floats inside a naturally heart-shaped chamber in a flooded cave on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. Polách and his diving partner lit the chamber with five strobes.
16points
#3 “Your Majesties” By Deborah Russell — 2nd Place, Black & White
Two male lions from the Tano coalition sit close together in the Serengeti. Deborah Russell photographed them from low down, placing their manes against the clouded sky.
14points
#4 “Preiser Miniature Toy Figures” By Leka Huie — 3rd Place, Advertising
A miniature worker cuts into a yellow pencil in a studio scene by Leka Huie.
14points
#5 “Supercell” By Roger Hill — 2nd Place, Fine Art
The edge of a blue supercell curls over the American plains. To its right a single fork of lightning drops towards the strip of prairie at the bottom of Roger Hill’s frame.
13points
#6 “David Hockney” By Frederic Aranda — Honorable Mention, People
In March 2026, Frederic Aranda photographed David Hockney looking at a painting in his London studio. Hockney leans forward in a checked jacket. The yellow frames of his glasses stand out against the green room.
13points
#7 “On Shifting Ground” By Samir Kamat, Photographer Of The Year And 1st Place In Nature Category
A coastal brown bear splashes through the shallows in Chinitna Bay, Alaska, in the ninth photograph of Samir Kamat’s winning series.
11points
#8 “New Year Collaboration With A Bookstore” By Artem Popovich — 2nd Place, Advertising
Books and champagne flutes frame a classic Porsche in Artem Popovich’s New Year image for a bookstore. Sparks streak across the foreground.
11points
#9 “My First School” By Andrea Francolini — 2nd Place, People
A child reads by the light of a classroom window in Pakistan. Andrea Francolini’s series looks at what it means to learn in rooms lit by daylight alone.
10points
#10 “On Shifting Ground” By Samir Kamat — Photographer Of The Year & 1st Place, Nature
A salmon twists clear of the water just ahead of a brown bear in Chinitna Bay. Seen head-on through the spray, the bear looms over the fish. For this fraction of a second, the salmon still has the lead.
8points
#11 “The Great Falcon. Zayed National Museum” By Francesca Pompei — 3rd Place, Architecture
The wing-shaped ventilation towers of the Zayed National Museum rise above the building’s faceted roof on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.
8points
#12 “Preiser Miniature Toy Figures” By Leka Huie — 3rd Place, Advertising
The green terraces in Leka Huie’s miniature landscape are slices of kiwi. The rows of black seeds give away the fruit. Look again and there are people small enough to work between them.
8points
#13 “Lonesome” By Deborah Russell — 2nd Place, Minimalist
A brown bear searches the mudflats for clams as the tide goes out. In Deborah Russell’s photograph, sea and sky almost disappear into the same white ground.
7points
#14 “Supercell” By Roger Hill — 2nd Place, Fine Art
A low shelf of cloud extends almost to the horizon above open grassland. Roger Hill’s series follows supercell thunderstorms across the American plains.
7points
#15 “Drying Incense” By Azim Khan Ronnie — Honorable Mention, People
In Quang Phu Cau, Vietnam, incense makers spread dyed bamboo sticks in the sun. Azim Khan Ronnie looks down on two workers in conical hats, at opposite ends of a winding blue lane through the purple bundles.
7points
#16 “On Shifting Ground” By Samir Kamat — Photographer Of The Year & 1st Place, Nature
Fog hangs over the tidal flats in Chinitna Bay. A lone brown bear crosses the foreground in the opening frame of On Shifting Ground.
5points
#17 “The Gateway” By Joanna Steidle — 2nd Place, Nature
A school of Atlantic menhaden parts around a hunting spinner shark off Southampton, New York. Steidle followed the shark by drone for about twenty minutes.
5points
#18 “Daydreams” By Boris Zuliani — 3rd Place, Black & White
5points
#19 “State Of Mind: The Theater Of The Modern Mind” By Antonio Coelho — 1st Place, Advertising
A hard drive and circuit boards sit inside the profile of a head in Antonio Coelho’s study of technology and the mind.
5points
#20 “Holding On:women Who Remain” By Michele Zousmer — 2nd Place, Story & Culture
Two hands hold a worn photograph in the opening image of Michele Zousmer’s series about older women in Romania, Bulgaria and Bosnia.
4points
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