Based in Saint-Étienne, France, the international competition has announced this year’s winners across nine main categories: Nature, Architecture, People, Story & Culture, Black & White, Fine Art, Minimalist, Advertising, and a Special Category. Every entry is judged anonymously by an independent jury, so each image is assessed on its own merit rather than the name behind it.

The title of Photographer of the Year went to Samir Kamat for “On Shifting Ground,” a ten-image series shot at Chinitna Bay in Alaska’s Lake Clark National Park. The series follows coastal brown bears through a landscape that never stays the same for long. Along with first place in the Nature category, Kamat took home a €1,000 cash prize and the Global Lens trophy.

The rest of the winning work covers just as much ground, from intimate portraits and cultural traditions to unusual natural phenomena, striking architecture, and imaginative miniature worlds. Each photographer brings their own way of seeing to the competition.