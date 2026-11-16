First Words Of Student Who Survived Eight-Story Fall While Dancing To Miley Cyrus Revealed In Bodycam Footage

A night of celebrating a college football game nearly ended in tragedy for Kristin Sargent , who plunged eight stories from her apartment window while dancing to Miley Cyrus .

The 21-year-old University of Georgia student survived the terrifying 65-foot fall, leaving her friends and first responders struggling to believe she was still alive.

Highlights Kristin Sargent was dancing to Miley Cyrus when she suddenly fell through an eighth-floor window.

“She’s not moving,” said a terrified friend who called 911 after watching her plummet to the ground.

Newly released footage captured one of Kristin’s first statements to responding officers.

Friends were also seen in the footage, speaking to officers in disbelief about Kristin surviving the fall.

Now, newly released police bodycam footage has revealed the first words she said to responding officers in the aftermath of the incident.

A night of celebrating a football victory took a terrifying turn for 21-year-old Kristin Sargent

On the night of September 26, Kristin Sargent and her friends were celebrating the victory of their school’s football team, the Georgia Bulldogs, against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The finance and marketing student had been drinking at a bar during the game and later went back to her five-bedroom apartment with several friends.

As the night of drinking continued, the last thing her friends expected was to watch Kristin disappear through her eighth-floor apartment window.

The University of Georgia student was dancing on a couch and singing along to Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit The Climb when she fell backward through the open window’s screen and plunged approximately 65 feet.

Her friends made a frantic 911 call , prompting officers to rush to the apartment complex at around 7:30 p.m.

“We're on the eighth floor; my friend just fell out of the window on the eighth floor,” said the 911 caller, according to the Daily Mail .

A friend frantically called 911, saying she was looking through the window and couldn’t see Kristin moving

“We were dancing, and she just fell out of the window,” the woman frantically said, adding that she was looking down and could see her all the way below.

“She's not moving,” the 911 caller continued.

A couple of people had rushed down to the second-floor pool deck to check on her, she added.

When first responders arrived, they found Kristin on the ground near the pool.

It is believed she landed on a metal bench with a cushion, which may have softened her fall

Blood was found on the cushion, and one of the armrests of the bench had broken off.

One of the first statements Kristin made to first responders was whether someone pushed her or not

Newly released body camera footage showed her friends telling responding officers about what happened.

“We were dancing and we were singing The Climb by Miley Cyrus,” her roommate told officers while still in shock. “We had our glass up but the screen was down, and she was dancing and fell backward .”

Kristin was seen in the footage telling paramedics and officers, “No one did anything bad to me.”

The newly released footage also captured Kristin lying on the ground, being reassured by one of the first responders.

“It's going to be alright. It's going to be alright, Kristin,” they said.

Friends expressed their shock while speaking to officers, saying they didn’t believe she would survive.

“She's just a beast. We were all like, if anyone's gonna come back from this, it's Kristin,” a friend said

“I thought I was coming down here to see her de*d,” one said.

Another marveled at Kristin’s survival, saying: “I would d*e if I fell from that. She's just a beast. We were all like, if anyone's gonna come back from this, it's Kristin.”

Kristin suffered multiple injuries, including an open femur fracture and a bleeding chest wound.

Shortly after the fall, her father Richard Sargents spoke to WSB about how she was grateful to have survived despite being left with multiple broken bones.

“She’s a good fighter, and so she’s going to be okay,” the father said.

“She was talking to one of her friends and saying, ‘Hey, I’m alive. I can’t believe it,’” the father added.

The apartment complex sent an email to residents following the incident, saying the windows are “equipped with safety limiters.”

The apartment complex sent an email to residents, acknowledging Kristin’s fall

“For your safety, please do not tamper with, remove, or disengage these devices,” the statement said. “If you have a concern with a window or safety limiter, please contact the management team for assistance.”

The apartment said they were working with officials to find out more about the circumstances surrounding Kristin’s fall.

“Stop dancing on the sofa. There is a reason why your parents tell you that!” one commented online