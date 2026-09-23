Fanny Pitoiset is a mosaicist who fills potholes in Dijon, France, with beautiful mosaics that brighten every passerby's day.

Since 2023, Fanny has been looking for the missing pieces of concrete around her city and restoring them with colorful mosaics. While you can see that the "political" dimension is present in her creations, her primary approach remains decorating her city: “sharing, gifting, and injecting fantasy, poetry, and color into everyday life where there used to be grey”, as she shared with Bored Panda .

Growing up in an artistic household, with a sculptor dad and a ceramist mom, Fanny always felt pulled to explore drawing, sculpting, and decorating. Although her artistic passion had always been there, her demanding job as an economics teacher left little time to explore it, until the pandemic provided the time to reignite it.