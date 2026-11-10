29 Candid Street Photos By Nick Grinder Capturing The Unscripted Side Of NYC

New York City is often photographed through its most recognizable landmarks, busy avenues, and famous skyline. But some of the city's most interesting moments happen far from the postcard views, in ordinary streets, unexpected encounters, and fleeting scenes that are easy to miss while passing by.

New York-based photographer Nick Grinder takes his camera into this ever-changing urban landscape, documenting the people, places, and small details that give the city its character. His work has been recognized by LensCulture, TDM Magazine, Pamplemousse, Refocus, and Pure Street Photography, and has appeared in several independently published zines. He has also participated in group exhibitions across New York, Los Angeles, Milan, and Miami.